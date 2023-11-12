I think what sets Darwin apart is that when you watch elite players you will see games in which a defender will get on top and snuff out the attacker. I haven't seen that with Darwin even when he isn't at his best he will still have moments when he absolutely destroys his opponent.



Defenders do not like directness and speed in behind. Defenders might fancy themselves in a physical duel and in the air, but up against a lightning fast attacker who likes to run? No thank you.So even if they win battles in the middle or from crosses, they know if they switch off for a moment or get caught too high then Nunez is away and gone. That then forces them to retreat deeper, giving us even more of the ball then we normally have and we dominate teams that way. But in some games against naïve defences or against teams who won't just sit back Nunez should be at his absolute best.