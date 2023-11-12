« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 703624 times)

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9840 on: November 12, 2023, 11:47:22 pm »
Did everything but score. What a player.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9841 on: November 13, 2023, 12:51:59 am »
He was defo my man of match up until about 60 he faded then a bit pity he didnt score fair unlucky with first offside
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9842 on: November 13, 2023, 08:11:04 am »
Can certainly see how much he is maturing since he joined. Becoming more rounded and making better decisions. He is still shot happy but in the right positions. Keeps it simple and not scared to turn back and keep possession.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,511
  • Truthiness
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9843 on: November 13, 2023, 08:38:20 am »
 Our defending was very good and the standout in our defending was really Darwin, said Jürgen Klopp. Brentford wants to play long balls. Thats one thing, but we need to know when. And we can only influence that by one player. When you start pressing from the centre, you have to go to the goalie without getting the ball. They pass to the centre-back and you follow that. The work rate was insane.


Reminds me of another number 9 for us who used to press from the front and give the opposition no space at all...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9844 on: November 13, 2023, 08:45:37 am »
What I liked is that for both his 'goals' he didn't just whack it. First one was a gentle tap in, second was an over head kick. Neither were a thunder shot that he normally does.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,332
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9845 on: November 13, 2023, 10:04:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 13, 2023, 08:38:20 am
Reminds me of another number 9 for us who used to press from the front and give the opposition no space at all...
That was before pressing was a thing as well. Think he scored a few for us an all
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9846 on: November 13, 2023, 10:09:05 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 13, 2023, 08:38:20 am
Our defending was very good and the standout in our defending was really Darwin, said Jürgen Klopp. Brentford wants to play long balls. Thats one thing, but we need to know when. And we can only influence that by one player. When you start pressing from the centre, you have to go to the goalie without getting the ball. They pass to the centre-back and you follow that. The work rate was insane.


Reminds me of another number 9 for us who used to press from the front and give the opposition no space at all...
It was really noticeable.  As Klopp says, it's a thankless task as you might close down the goalie 100 times and never get the ball.  You've then got to get yourself back onside and do it all again.

I watched the end of Palace against Spurs a week or two back and Palace didn't close the goalkeeper at all.  It was maddening to watch a team that were behind just the let opposition goalkeeper have the ball without any jeopardy.  I guess that's just Klopp and Hodgson.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9847 on: November 13, 2023, 10:10:51 am »
Really good yesterday, his all round game is definitely improving and he'll always get chances.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9848 on: November 13, 2023, 10:11:39 am »
Not only his defending but his link up play has really improved. 
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9849 on: November 13, 2023, 10:15:21 am »
Klopp's got his Lewi regen for sure.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9850 on: November 13, 2023, 11:18:35 am »
The first disallowed goal was funny as it was frustrating. It looked to me like he'd been told in training to take a sec and place it instead of whacking it like he's done recently. It was a good composed finish. Pity he was a couple of millimetres off.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9851 on: November 13, 2023, 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on November 13, 2023, 08:45:37 am
What I liked is that for both his 'goals' he didn't just whack it. First one was a gentle tap in, second was an over head kick. Neither were a thunder shot that he normally does.

He's definitely improved over last season and helping the team out very well.

I hope he is storing up the near misses and marginal offsides for an explosion on Man City.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,876
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9852 on: November 13, 2023, 12:00:48 pm »
Incredible how his all round game has progressed. I didnt think he had that in him but well played to him, he is such a threat to the opposition.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9853 on: November 13, 2023, 02:32:33 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on November 12, 2023, 11:47:22 pm
Did everything but score. What a player.
well he did score.  not at fault for either of the offsides - he took both of those chances really really well.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9854 on: November 13, 2023, 02:33:19 pm »
Imagine how many he'd get when he eventually starts taking pens...

Scoring a pen here and there would boost his confidence in front on goal. I think he'll take over from Mo.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • Believer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9855 on: November 13, 2023, 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2023, 02:33:19 pm
Imagine how many he'd get when he eventually starts taking pens...

Scoring a pen here and there would boost his confidence in front on goal. I think he'll take over from Mo.

Not a chance until Mo moves on
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9856 on: November 13, 2023, 02:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on November 13, 2023, 02:40:46 pm
Not a chance until Mo moves on
Yeah. I mean when Mo leaves, he'll be our new penalty taker.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,462
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9857 on: November 13, 2023, 05:26:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2023, 02:33:19 pm
Imagine how many he'd get when he eventually starts taking pens...

Scoring a pen here and there would boost his confidence in front on goal. I think he'll take over from Mo.
According to transfermarkd he hasnt missed one yet in his senior career.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9858 on: November 13, 2023, 07:28:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2023, 02:46:43 pm
Yeah. I mean when Mo leaves, he'll be our new penalty taker.

To be fair I would be interested to see who takes a pen between Nunez & Szobo if Mo isn't on the field for some reason.

Szobo was still on the bench when Nunez took the one in the europa league yes?
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,900
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9859 on: November 14, 2023, 12:31:34 pm »
Updated stats!

On the one hand it drives me mad what opposition fans think of Nunez, in many ways I ought not really care.

His output is off the charts and he now does so much for the team. The misses are infuriating, but they're only irritating in the context of what could have been...not what is.

He's clearly getting better and better, what's not to be excited about?

« Last Edit: November 14, 2023, 12:36:49 pm by Gus 1855 »
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,876
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9860 on: November 14, 2023, 12:44:36 pm »
Those c*nts at City have got some player in Doku as well. c*nts.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9861 on: November 14, 2023, 02:26:21 pm »
Who the hell is Harry Toffolo?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,998
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9862 on: November 14, 2023, 02:30:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFCRetail/status/1724381035213853129

Liverpool's Christmas promo. Watch it.  ;D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,462
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9863 on: November 14, 2023, 05:38:01 pm »
LMFAO
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9864 on: November 14, 2023, 11:29:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 14, 2023, 12:44:36 pm
Those c*nts at City have got some player in Doku as well. c*nts.

It's one of them where they have a really talented player that looks even better because of the set up, and the fact that no one really tries that hard against you.

He is someone who I see being a lot worse but still very good to excellent somewhere else - a bit like Jesus or Sterling
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,186
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9865 on: November 15, 2023, 12:56:41 am »
I think what sets Darwin apart is that when you watch elite players you will see games in which a defender will get on top and snuff out the attacker. I haven't seen that with Darwin even when he isn't at his best he will still have moments when he absolutely destroys his opponent.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9866 on: November 15, 2023, 03:42:44 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 14, 2023, 11:29:30 pm
It's one of them where they have a really talented player that looks even better because of the set up, and the fact that no one really tries that hard against you.

He is someone who I see being a lot worse but still very good to excellent somewhere else - a bit like Jesus or Sterling

Yeah get what you mean, though I kinda feel that if Sterling had stayed with us, he would have gone on to a whole other level. Pep's system stifled him imo.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,572
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9867 on: November 15, 2023, 12:15:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 14, 2023, 02:26:21 pm
Who the hell is Harry Toffolo?

A guy who doesn't "score" and registers ."69" assists has to be a prank surely?
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9868 on: November 15, 2023, 01:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 15, 2023, 12:56:41 am
I think what sets Darwin apart is that when you watch elite players you will see games in which a defender will get on top and snuff out the attacker. I haven't seen that with Darwin even when he isn't at his best he will still have moments when he absolutely destroys his opponent.

Defenders do not like directness and speed in behind. Defenders might fancy themselves in a physical duel and in the air, but up against a lightning fast attacker who likes to run? No thank you.

So even if they win battles in the middle or from crosses, they know if they switch off for a moment or get caught too high then Nunez is away and gone. That then forces them to retreat deeper, giving us even more of the ball then we normally have and we dominate teams that way. But in some games against naïve defences or against teams who won't just sit back Nunez should be at his absolute best.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,998
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9869 on: November 15, 2023, 04:40:31 pm »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,162
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9870 on: November 15, 2023, 06:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 15, 2023, 12:56:41 am
I think what sets Darwin apart is that when you watch elite players you will see games in which a defender will get on top and snuff out the attacker. I haven't seen that with Darwin even when he isn't at his best he will still have moments when he absolutely destroys his opponent.

Totally agree ... this was what first convinced me about him after 6 or 7 weeks last season - the reason he puts up such gaudy shot numbers is that defenders can't handle him physically, his movement and pace are just too much.. he never doesn't get chances
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,272
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9871 on: November 15, 2023, 07:26:28 pm »
What to do with Darwin? Lads just so damn lovable even when he gets it wrong.
https://x.com/joshlfc1909/status/1724780472864313379?s=46
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9872 on: November 15, 2023, 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on November 15, 2023, 07:26:28 pm
What to do with Darwin? Lads just so damn lovable even when he gets it wrong.
https://x.com/joshlfc1909/status/1724780472864313379?s=46

If you don't dig Darwin, drop dead, dude... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,186
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9873 on: November 15, 2023, 07:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 15, 2023, 06:33:07 pm
Totally agree ... this was what first convinced me about him after 6 or 7 weeks last season - the reason he puts up such gaudy shot numbers is that defenders can't handle him physically, his movement and pace are just too much.. he never doesn't get chances

I think something that also helps and isn't really mentioned is how two-footed he is. He is a defender's nightmare because you can't show him onto his weaker side. Go to close him down and he will just run you, stand off him and he will just shift it and fire a shot off with either foot.

A good example is his last 10 Liverpool goals. 4 Right-footed shots, 3 left-footed shots, 2 headers and a penalty. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9874 on: Today at 02:21:43 am »
Cant believe people were questioning thjs lad lmao
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9875 on: Today at 02:43:00 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 15, 2023, 07:37:00 pm
I think something that also helps and isn't really mentioned is how two-footed he is. He is a defender's nightmare because you can't show him onto his weaker side. Go to close him down and he will just run you, stand off him and he will just shift it and fire a shot off with either foot.

A good example is his last 10 Liverpool goals. 4 Right-footed shots, 3 left-footed shots, 2 headers and a penalty.

Aye. Hes put a quite a few on a plate for Salah with his left
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 