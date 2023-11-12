Our defending was very good and the standout in our defending was really Darwin, said Jürgen Klopp. Brentford wants to play long balls. Thats one thing, but we need to know when. And we can only influence that by one player. When you start pressing from the centre, you have to go to the goalie without getting the ball. They pass to the centre-back and you follow that. The work rate was insane.





Reminds me of another number 9 for us who used to press from the front and give the opposition no space at all...