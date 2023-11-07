Thats pretty much it. The problem the world has today is "i want it now". theres no patience, if this player or that player are not the bestest of the bestest, sell em, lets get a new toy.



Yes, and the need to categorize things / players as the best or the worst ever.Nunez is not a five star striker right now, but he's already a four star one. He would start for any team in the league bar ManC.Unlike say Jota, Nunez also has obvious potential to get to that top level, with his speed and strength. Finishing can be improved with training and experience, but you cant get Nunez speed by playing more games.