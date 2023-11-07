« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 695671 times)

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9800 on: November 7, 2023, 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on November  7, 2023, 11:54:55 am
Haaland and Salah are the outliers that break records, not Nunez.
Nunez is not even a guaranteed starter, and he's not the focal point of the team in the way that Haaland is.

Nunez is fine compared with almost all other strikers. He's much better than Hojlund, Jackson, Rashford etc.



Thats pretty much it. The  problem the world has today is "i want it now". theres no patience, if this player or that player are not the bestest of the bestest, sell em, lets get a new toy.
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9801 on: November 7, 2023, 09:21:05 pm »
If only a mad scientist could implant fowlers finishing into his body. Unstoppable.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9802 on: November 7, 2023, 10:06:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  7, 2023, 10:25:29 am
Would the stats show a difference between the chances Nunez had against Luton.  Specifically the one where he hit the bar vs the one he skied from Mo's header?  What's the weighting for each of those chances?
per Opta the one that hit the post was .19 XG. the one from Mo header was .48 Xg. 3rd best chance was 72 minute at .07.
He had 9 shots for .9 Xg. Some of the lower Xg ones Nunez make them good saves. He had 4 shots from outside the box, 5 from inside(one from inside the 6.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9803 on: November 7, 2023, 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  7, 2023, 11:50:41 am
He will be fine, people need to stop worrying about Nunez. At the end of the day forwards miss chances it's just part of the game. I just don't feel concerned at all just enjoy his chaotic style and the way he works with the other attacking players. I am confident he will be even better once we get passed the last international break. There will be so much football being played it will click.
Kenny Dalglish missed an open net after a pass from Hansen in a 1-1 game vs Manchester united
here the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBFS20wGd04
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9804 on: November 7, 2023, 10:12:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 10:06:40 pm
per Opta the one that hit the post was .19 XG. the one from Mo header was .48 Xg. 3rd best chance was 72 minute at .07.
He had 9 shots for .9 Xg. Some of the lower Xg ones Nunez make them good saves. He had 4 shots from outside the box, 5 from inside(one from inside the 6.

Ta.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9805 on: November 7, 2023, 10:13:56 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 10:09:51 pm
Kenny Dalglish missed an open net after a pass from Hansen in a 1-1 game vs Manchester united
here the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBFS20wGd04
Fat arse, slow - dont think hell amount to much
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,318
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9806 on: November 7, 2023, 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 10:09:51 pm
Kenny Dalglish missed an open net after a pass from Hansen in a 1-1 game vs Manchester united
here the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBFS20wGd04

There you go, even the King can miss open chances.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9807 on: November 7, 2023, 11:34:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 10:09:51 pm
Kenny Dalglish missed an open net after a pass from Hansen in a 1-1 game vs Manchester united
here the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBFS20wGd04
His all-round game must be awful.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9808 on: Yesterday at 12:10:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November  7, 2023, 11:34:39 pm
His all-round game must be awful.

Quality arse.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9809 on: Yesterday at 04:03:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  7, 2023, 05:08:23 pm
If anyone still has any doubts about Núñez, please watch this really good video. I can see how he has come on from last season and improved many of his stats, but don't take my word for it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mion2noHHnY&list=PLXwtlfexzn9Nkp0cIOOJhOf0j3yBi6vdj&index=154&pp=gAQBiAQB

If you watched him play this season vs last its obvious but the internet loves a knee jerk reaction based on one game.

Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9810 on: Yesterday at 07:08:55 am »
Quote from: capt k on November  7, 2023, 08:57:41 pm
Thats pretty much it. The  problem the world has today is "i want it now". theres no patience, if this player or that player are not the bestest of the bestest, sell em, lets get a new toy.
Yes, and the need to categorize things / players as the best or the worst ever.
Nunez is not a five star striker right now, but he's already a four star one. He would start for any team in the league bar ManC.

Unlike say Jota, Nunez also has obvious potential to get to that top level, with his speed and strength. Finishing can be improved with training and experience, but you cant get Nunez speed by playing more games.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9811 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 am »
If Nunez was struggling with the hard and messing up the easy I would be worried. Thats a goal hanger. But Nunez is messing up the easy chances which suggests he needs to be more calm in the penalty area. That can be coached. Im not sure you can coach someone to score the Bournemouth goal.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9812 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 am »
My lord a lot of people are going to look very very foolish indeed when it all comes together for him.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 01:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
My lord a lot of people are going to look very very foolish indeed when it all comes together for him.

Only the people writing him off will.

Those who love him but criticised the miss wont have to eat any crow
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm »
Did anyone notice he once again mishit the ball in what effectively was a tap-in ?

I saw a video recently with Sturridge analysing Nunez's finishing. He basically said we need to put him with a shooting coach and get him do the basics over and over again until he becomes calm and composed in front of the goal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Up
« previous next »
 