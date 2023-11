Would the stats show a difference between the chances Nunez had against Luton. Specifically the one where he hit the bar vs the one he skied from Mo's header? What's the weighting for each of those chances?



per Opta the one that hit the post was .19 XG. the one from Mo header was .48 Xg. 3rd best chance was 72 minute at .07.He had 9 shots for .9 Xg. Some of the lower Xg ones Nunez make them good saves. He had 4 shots from outside the box, 5 from inside(one from inside the 6.