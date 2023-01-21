« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 692618 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,138
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 02:02:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:30:30 am
Not really. That first few months of Suarez's time with us its becoming an urban legend he couldnt finish or wasnt composed and stuff like that just because he hit the post a couple of times. the way it's talked about years later it's practically misinformation.

He started 12 games for us and came on for 25 minutes in a 13th. He scored 4 goals and assisted 5. it was obvious what a player he was in that short time. It wasn't far off what he'd been doing at Ajax earlier that season (7 goals in 13 games), in a new league with a new language. people seem to forget that the season before he joined us he'd scored 35 league goals (49 in all competitions) for Ajax the season before we bought him (plus 3 goals and 2 assists in 5 world cup 2010 games).

think you're confusing him scoring more when playing with better players with him getting 'more calm' in front of goal.
4 goals in 12 games was rubbish by Suarez standards though, and he would go on to triple that rate. He was really raw.

Anyway Suarez an incredibly high standard to compare Nunez with, just like Haaland and Salah. If Nunez would play like this and start most games, he would probably score around 20 goals in a season without any improvement. This is already excellent numbers, but it's not record breaking like Suarez and Salah.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,316
  • Legend
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9761 on: Yesterday at 02:06:11 pm »
If you can't accept him at his missing sitters, then you don't deserve him at his 2026 Ballon d'Or
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,316
  • Legend
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9762 on: Yesterday at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
I mean, I hope you guys are right and it's something he can improve.  Let's see.

It absolutely can be thought.

A 17 year old won't have the same learned confidence, composure and calmness as a 29 year old.

It will come.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,316
  • Legend
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9763 on: Yesterday at 02:12:36 pm »
Also lets face it, this conversation wouldn't be happening if he put that chance away yesterday.  Missing one chance doesn't change who the player is, but if he DID score we would all be talking about what an amazing start to the season, we are on the for the title e.t.c
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9764 on: Yesterday at 02:46:44 pm »
Suarez was 25 when he came here.

Also 24 isn't even close to hitting your prime and this is a part of his game which can be coached.

I'm no sports psychologist but it seems he needs a few little tweaks to help him keep his composure, like taking an extra couple of miliseconds to focus.

And despite all the misses it was him in those positions - Jota, Salah and even Gakpo carried next to no threat all game.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9765 on: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  5, 2023, 11:46:56 pm
Why? The lad scored 20 PL league goals for BRENTFORD last season. I can only imagine how many goals he'd score for us with Robbo and Trent crossing in balls from all angles. Put him in our team and he scores more than Nunez in my opinion.

He did take 7 pens last season and scored a few free kicks also.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9766 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 pm »
The free kicks is a plus to be honest but the pens are a concern as he wouldn't take them here.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9767 on: Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm »
So we're selling him ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,199
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9768 on: Yesterday at 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm
So we're selling him ?

Who's gonna buy him?!

Glue factory it is.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9769 on: Yesterday at 07:05:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm
So we're selling him ?

If we are lucky we can get £10 million towards the Ivan Toney fund
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9770 on: Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm »
Lad needs to calm down a bit. Lay off the yerba mate mate.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9771 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm »
Also, did someone seriously say that supporters shouldn't be chanting his name? Every LFC player deserves to get his name chanted, unless he plays like he doesn't give a shit or is some kind of sleazebag off the pitch. Come on.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,591
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9772 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm »
Sturridge making a good point in his analysis of Darwin.

You can't smash the ball in every single chance you have. Often you need to just pass the ball into the net. It's something that hopefully Darwin will embrace as he continues his development.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9773 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm »
Look at the improvement in his game from last season to this season.

He has quite literally shown the character to improve himself as a player and he will continue to improve. He was signed as a long term project and has only just turned 24 years old, and we're in the stages of his career where we watch him iron out the kinks to his game in real time. Yes it can be frustrating but that's football and life.

Just enjoy the ride. He's probably the most exciting thing about watching our games these days, and when he does eventually add the consistency to his game then he's going to be right up there with Haaland's numbers. Maybe this season, maybe next season, but it's going to happen.

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9774 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
I still believe in you Darwin
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9775 on: Yesterday at 10:55:39 pm »
He may have missed 1 or 2 yesterday but he was the only man that looked like scoring for us. Him missing easy chances changes nothing for me, the fella is pure class and a complete handfull for anyone. Bring on Brentford
Logged

Offline jDJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9776 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm »
Ive nailed my colours firmly to the Nunez mast, hes simply our best centre forward and should start every week, but whoever the front three is I just want to see some consistency in selection. Lets let those relationships between them develop and we can start seeing some clever interplay and make us hard to defend against.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9777 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
I mean, I hope you guys are right and it's something he can improve.  Let's see.

Yes agree completely 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 01:50:54 am »
I stayed away from social media yesterday because I knew it was going to just piss me off more. Even in this forum, Nunez is one that has had me flip-flopping since we signed him. I have 0 doubts that he has the skills to be elite, and it may sound like hyperbole, but I think his ceiling is even higher than Haaland because he has the attributes to do everything. He can have a silky touch to a garbage touch. He can have an elite striker's finish and a miss that you would expect a League 2 striker to finish. The challenge for Klopp/coaching staff is to figure out how to reduce the times when he does things exceptionally badly because in a single game you can see him do unbelievable things, both in the good and bad sense. It is difficult to plan for a game when you dont know which version of Nunez ends up on the pitch, because at his best, the games basically won, and at his worst, he would cost us points. This season, he has been great in most of the games but last night was just inexplicably bad.
I genuinely want this to work out. Its so obvious how good he can be but you cannot win anything with that level of fluctuation in performances. I really really hope yesterday was a one off.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 01:54:14 am »
I'm still seeing encouraging signs. Last season he often looked out of place in our side despite seeming to accumulate shots and chances (often on the break). I have seen visible improvement in his passing, movement, pressing. He looks like he belongs in the side when he plays now. Coaching is clearly paying dividends for us. The finishing is obviously annoying, but at this point it seems like it's the only thing standing between him and being one of the best attackers in the league, everything else is there.

Salah misses tons of chances too, the difference is he sincerely believes he's going to score the next chance whereas I think doubt creeps into Darwin's head.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 06:54:25 am »
He'll score next game and everyone will be saying how good his all round game is again
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9781 on: Today at 09:57:55 am »


Gotta be in it to win it..
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,135
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9782 on: Today at 10:09:37 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:55 am

Gotta be in it to win it..

yah... iirc Haaland was top by miles last year (as you'd expect)
Think Messi in his pomp was top in Europe every year

I don't think people who watch football but aren't into stats/data will ever accept it though - its too counter intuitive (that the best players miss the most chances)
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9783 on: Today at 10:22:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:37 am
yah... iirc Haaland was top by miles last year (as you'd expect)
Think Messi in his pomp was top in Europe every year

I don't think people who watch football but aren't into stats/data will ever accept it though - its too counter intuitive (that the best players miss the most chances)

Haaland missed an open goal against us in his " debut "
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 10:24:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:37 am
yah... iirc Haaland was top by miles last year (as you'd expect)
Think Messi in his pomp was top in Europe every year

I don't think people who watch football but aren't into stats/data will ever accept it though - its too counter intuitive (that the best players miss the most chances)
But "only" Darwin Nunez misses sitters.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,761
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9785 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:55 am


Gotta be in it to win it..

Mentioned it before, the thing is that of course Nunez has scored 4 league goals. Once again, I understand the mitigation against that, but he is at that point where until those numbers really inflate, people will criticise those missed chances. Haaland missed some absolute sitters this season but he is top scorer and its glossed over.

Once Nunez scores a hatful, those will be glossed over as well.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,169
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9786 on: Today at 10:25:29 am »
Would the stats show a difference between the chances Nunez had against Luton.  Specifically the one where he hit the bar vs the one he skied from Mo's header?  What's the weighting for each of those chances?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 