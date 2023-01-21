I stayed away from social media yesterday because I knew it was going to just piss me off more. Even in this forum, Nunez is one that has had me flip-flopping since we signed him. I have 0 doubts that he has the skills to be elite, and it may sound like hyperbole, but I think his ceiling is even higher than Haaland because he has the attributes to do everything. He can have a silky touch to a garbage touch. He can have an elite striker's finish and a miss that you would expect a League 2 striker to finish. The challenge for Klopp/coaching staff is to figure out how to reduce the times when he does things exceptionally badly because in a single game you can see him do unbelievable things, both in the good and bad sense. It is difficult to plan for a game when you dont know which version of Nunez ends up on the pitch, because at his best, the games basically won, and at his worst, he would cost us points. This season, he has been great in most of the games but last night was just inexplicably bad.

I genuinely want this to work out. Its so obvious how good he can be but you cannot win anything with that level of fluctuation in performances. I really really hope yesterday was a one off.