Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 688859 times)

Always_A_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,429
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9680 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
:shocked

I mean there just isnt a good response to that.

It has to be a joke.

Why? The lad scored 20 PL league goals for BRENTFORD last season. I can only imagine how many goals he'd score for us with Robbo and Trent crossing in balls from all angles. Put him in our team and he scores more than Nunez in my opinion.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm
Yes we did. Sorry, my bad.  :butt

I'm just not convinced by him yet. He's very hot & cold. I hope im proved wrong but the fact he's only started 5/11 PL games this season shows that perhaps, he's not showing it consistently in training either.


I think a lot of those games he missed are due to international duty and being overworked by Bielsa before flying across the world back to Liverpool, Gakpo and Jota are also good options to have when hes not starting.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9682 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm
Yes we did. Sorry, my bad.  :butt

I'm just not convinced by him yet. He's very hot & cold. I hope im proved wrong but the fact he's only started 5/11 PL games this season shows that perhaps, he's not showing it consistently in training either.

Or it shows that we've got brilliant options for the forward positions, so nobody apart from Salah (for now) is an automatic starter.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Always_A_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,429
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 12:01:04 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:50:30 pm
Or it shows that we've got brilliant options for the forward positions, so nobody apart from Salah (for now) is an automatic starter.

I think 'brilliant options' is pushing it mate.

Jota & Diaz have scored 3 each. Gakpo has just 2 - we're 11 games in.

Salah has 8. He's a 'brilliant option'. I would class the rest, bearing in mind they are running at over 1 in 3 or 1 in 5, as 'ok'.
Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 12:06:25 am »
Should have scored and then we worry about what var would have said. Not gonna make excuses but you can see how the only thing that can stop him is him. Teams can't really handle him.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 12:01:04 am
I think 'brilliant options' is pushing it mate.

Jota & Diaz have scored 3 each. Gakpo has just 2 - we're 11 games in.

Salah has 8. He's a 'brilliant option'. I would class the rest, bearing in mind they are running at over 1 in 3 or 1 in 5, as 'ok'.
You do know that their numbers (Goals and assists)compare very well to other top team's attackers, right? Our attack is probably the best in the league.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 12:09:11 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:06:25 am
Should have scored and then we worry about what car would have said. Not gonna make excuses but you can see how the only thing that can stop him is him. Teams can't really handle him.
When he scores another banger, all would be forgotten again. That's Darwin for you. There's no need being harsh with him because he's a confidence player.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 12:09:13 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 12:01:04 am
I think 'brilliant options' is pushing it mate.

Jota & Diaz have scored 3 each. Gakpo has just 2 - we're 11 games in.

Salah has 8. He's a 'brilliant option'. I would class the rest, bearing in mind they are running at over 1 in 3 or 1 in 5, as 'ok'.

Haha incredible. Sure, we have an OK attack  ::)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,071
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 12:24:37 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:09:13 am
Haha incredible. Sure, we have an OK attack  ::)

Toney would be a brilliant option. But not sure if trade him for Darwizzy 
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,799
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
Hopefully the mood in this thread will turn back around after the heat has cooled down a bit. I understand the strong reaction here, since that was a terrible miss, but the writing off is ridiculous.
 
I think he'd score 30 goals a season if he just calmed down a bit. That's it. That's all he has to do, and there must be some way for the coaching team to help him do it.
 
Szobosslad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 12:01:04 am
I think 'brilliant options' is pushing it mate.

Jota & Diaz have scored 3 each. Gakpo has just 2 - we're 11 games in.

Salah has 8. He's a 'brilliant option'. I would class the rest, bearing in mind they are running at over 1 in 3 or 1 in 5, as 'ok'.

They haven't started in all 11 games though, so that's a bit disingenuous.

Gakpo has started in 5 matches in the league, 2 of which he played as an 8, and one of which he had to be taken off at half-time due to injury.   2 goals in 5

Jota started in 6 matches, 3 goals.

Nunez has started in 5 matches and has 4 goals [with 4 assists].

Compared to other sides in the league, our attacking options have been the most prolific across the board.
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 01:24:49 am »
Reminds me a bit of Andy Cole at United, will get goals and a decent amount but never looks assured 100% of the time.

He needs to improve his composure and consistency if hes going to be the sort of player who scores you that one clear cut chance against the top teams and particularly in knock out football.
art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 02:23:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Sometimes it's easier to do the harder things than it is the easier things. Of course, that sounds counterintuitive, but it's often true.

    It's with repetition and sometimes just mental visualization itself will help the mind 'see' things faster and the body just reacts. Coupled that with real game experience, he will be putting those in more often that he is now over time. I listened to Klopp's post match and there's a reason why he's the coach and not any of us. I think he was asked a question about Nunez missing chances and he said, missing is not the problem. The problem is we did not create enough so that we could have won 1 or 2-0. People focusing on Nunez missing because he is there is missing the entire point of why we drew this match. It's almost like he was penalized for trying to score.
deano2727

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,788
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 04:06:22 am »
I do fear he will never reach the very top because of his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. Still, a very good option to have - just not someone you can build an attack around. That's fine, there aren't many you can.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,296
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 06:29:54 am »
Wish we could trade some of youse instead. Some ridiculous statements.
Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,202
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 07:00:05 am »
Quote from: Szobosslad on Today at 12:40:46 am
They haven't started in all 11 games though, so that's a bit disingenuous.

Gakpo has started in 5 matches in the league, 2 of which he played as an 8, and one of which he had to be taken off at half-time due to injury.   2 goals in 5

Jota started in 6 matches, 3 goals.

Nunez has started in 5 matches and has 4 goals [with 4 assists].

Compared to other sides in the league, our attacking options have been the most prolific across the board.

If youre just talking about starts then including goals scored as a sub is also pretty disingenuous.

A fairer stat would be goals per minute played.
