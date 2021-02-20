Sometimes it's easier to do the harder things than it is the easier things. Of course, that sounds counterintuitive, but it's often true.



It's with repetition and sometimes just mental visualization itself will help the mind 'see' things faster and the body just reacts. Coupled that with real game experience, he will be putting those in more often that he is now over time. I listened to Klopp's post match and there's a reason why he's the coach and not any of us. I think he was asked a question about Nunez missing chances and he said, missing is not the problem. The problem is we did not create enough so that we could have won 1 or 2-0. People focusing on Nunez missing because he is there is missing the entire point of why we drew this match. It's almost like he was penalized for trying to score.