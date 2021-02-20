I think 'brilliant options' is pushing it mate.
Jota & Diaz have scored 3 each. Gakpo has just 2 - we're 11 games in.
Salah has 8. He's a 'brilliant option'. I would class the rest, bearing in mind they are running at over 1 in 3 or 1 in 5, as 'ok'.
They haven't started in all 11 games though, so that's a bit disingenuous.
Gakpo has started in 5 matches in the league, 2 of which he played as an 8, and one of which he had to be taken off at half-time due to injury. 2 goals in 5
Jota started in 6 matches, 3 goals.
Nunez has started in 5 matches and has 4 goals [with 4 assists].
Compared to other sides in the league, our attacking options have been the most prolific across the board.