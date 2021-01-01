Genuinely can't remember ever seeing this level of pile on on a Liverpool forward, whose been outstanding this season, after missing a chance

He doesn't miss more than an expected level of chances.. he just gets a fuck ton of chances but don't let that stand in the way of gobbling up a mainstream narrative because we *checks notes* drew a game



Literally posts saying the player with the most assist and goal involvements per 90 all comps in our squad and I think (without double checking) the country needs psychological help

Sadly much of our fan base are the ones that need it as they've become a reactionary, needy mess





Well said. But the issues are not the statistics, they are great, the issue is the kind of misses. How could anyone reconcile the two goals at Newcastle in the space of a few minutes, both laser beams from a tight angle showing technique, high-tension game, high pressure on him to score showing concentration and... that miss at Luton. Does not compute, does not compute... My mind is ready to explode.