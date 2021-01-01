« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 687152 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,416
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:31:02 pm
Genuinely can't remember ever seeing this level of pile on on a Liverpool forward, whose been outstanding this season, after missing a chance
He doesn't miss more than an expected level of chances.. he just gets a fuck ton of chances but don't let that stand in the way of gobbling up a mainstream narrative because we *checks notes* drew a game

Literally posts saying the player with the most assist and goal involvements per 90 all comps in our squad and I think (without double checking) the country needs psychological help 
Sadly much of our fan base are the ones that need it as they've become a reactionary, needy mess

Well said. But the issues are not the statistics, they are great, the issue is the kind of misses. How could anyone reconcile the two goals at Newcastle in the space of a few minutes, both laser beams from a tight angle showing technique, high-tension game, high pressure on him to score showing concentration and... that miss at Luton. Does not compute, does not compute... My mind is ready to explode.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 07:58:02 pm
Especially after the unbelievable composure he showed against us for benfica. His lack of clinical finishing is a real disappointment; and not what we can base a title charge on. He shouldnt be ahead of Gakpo.

Gakpo's movement isn't as good, would he be even in that position?
Logged

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 09:46:13 pm »
Find it hilarious that people think it wouldnt have been offside had he scored from Mos header. Clearly arent in tune with how things work.
Logged

Online CortexVortex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 09:47:50 pm »
Still cant believe he missed that one.
But oh well, he will score the next time.
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 09:48:16 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 09:44:24 pm
Gakpo's movement isn't as good, would he be even in that position?
Exactly this, exactly this.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,416
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 09:46:13 pm
Find it hilarious that people think it wouldnt have been offside had he scored from Mos header. Clearly arent in tune with how things work.
It would not have been offside. What VAR would say is another thing. Like Lucho's goal at Spurs was not given, if that's what you're saying.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 09:46:13 pm
Find it hilarious that people think it wouldnt have been offside had he scored from Mos header. Clearly arent in tune with how things work.

He was really clearly onside.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 09:51:47 pm »
Exactly, you knew what I was saying. It wouldnt have been a goal
Logged

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 09:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:51:28 pm
He was really clearly onside.

If that makes you feel better with the Nunez bashing, then fill your boots. Jacks post sums it up perfectly
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 09:55:38 pm »
His finishes against Newcastle were brilliant considering how difficult they were.

And then we get today  ::)

He is truly is an enigma. Will probably go on a smash 2 against Brentford next weekend.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 09:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 09:53:12 pm
If that makes you feel better with the Nunez bashing, then fill your boots. Jacks post sums it up perfectly

I think you've got the wrong end of the stick. These are my thoughts on the Nunez bashing.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:17:45 pm
I've said it a few times in different threads tonight, but it's another example of posters seemingly desperate to make broad, long term conclusions, based on very immediate data. We've lost the ability to discern between trends and blips. Nunez has been improving at an impressive rate this season, but progress isn't linear. Him having a poor game is just that, a poor game. It doesn't need to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough and he needs to be dropped.

None of that means it wasn't a bad miss. I'm quite capable of understanding that Nunez has been fantastic this season, whilst also recognising that he definitely should've scored tonight. I don't need to make up offsides that didn't exist to do that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 