I just can't work this guy out. How can such an obviously talented player continually lose his composure so spectacularly when presented with a straightforward chance?!
It's not shocking that he has a poor game when the rest of the team is poor. More than anyone he needs that level of support around him, from Szoboszlai and Salah in particular.So I wouldn't at all be shocked if he has a great game at Brentford if the players around him have a good game as wellBut I mean Nunez and Tsimikas seem to be the players getting the bulk of the blame for the dropped points here, rather than everyone but Ali, Gravenberch, and Elliot being shite (and this isn't aimed at you, just the general vibe of the forum tonight)
Sorry not the thread for a discussion on other players but you cant be saying Elliott and Gravenberch, two of the only pkayers who werent poor were shite? Or am I reading this wrong? Mad shout if not
Yeah I said everyone BUT Ali, Elliot, and Gravenberch were shite today
Especially after the unbelievable composure he showed against us for benfica. His lack of clinical finishing is a real disappointment; and not what we can base a title charge on. He shouldnt be ahead of Gakpo.
And there it is - first outright comment that he should be dropped because he isn't good enough.We can't come away saying he was good today or the miss wasn't bad, but I swear Darwin has zero magic for error before opinion turns to him needing to be dropped/not good enough.Because people decided that ages ago so wish to make that point at every opportunity
We may see him as cult hero but others see him as a jokeThe disappointing thing is that he clearly has natural ability - can do wonders with the ball in situations we wouldn't even attempt.But he has no brains and no composure. He'll not be our "spearhead" at all.
I've said it a few times in different threads tonight, but it's another example of posters seemingly desperate to make broad, long term conclusions, based on very immediate data. We've lost the ability to discern between trends and blips. Nunez has been improving at an impressive rate this season, but progress isn't linear. Him having a poor game is just that, a poor game. It doesn't need to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough and he needs to be dropped.
