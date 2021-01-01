I've said it a few times in different threads tonight, but it's another example of posters seemingly desperate to make broad, long term conclusions, based on very immediate data. We've lost the ability to discern between trends and blips. Nunez has been improving at an impressive rate this season, but progress isn't linear. Him having a poor game is just that, a poor game. It doesn't need to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough and he needs to be dropped.



If you want to be right about him in your first assumption then he's it HAS to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough, needs to be dropped, and will never be out main striker. Also he is a joke.And we all know being right about someone is more important than supporting our player, so you HAVE to make the wide sweeping comment based on one game.