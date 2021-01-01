« previous next »
Offline Rahul21

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9600 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:00:58 pm
I just can't work this guy out. How can such an obviously talented player continually lose his composure so spectacularly when presented with a straightforward chance?!

Especially after the unbelievable composure he showed against us for benfica. His lack of clinical finishing is a real disappointment; and not what we can base a title charge on. He shouldnt be ahead of Gakpo.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9601 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:50:18 pm
It's not shocking that he has a poor game when the rest of the team is poor. More than anyone he needs that level of support around him, from Szoboszlai and Salah in particular.

So I wouldn't at all be shocked if he has a great game at Brentford if the players around him have a good game as well

But I mean Nunez and Tsimikas seem to be the players getting the bulk of the blame for the dropped points here, rather than everyone but Ali, Gravenberch, and Elliot being shite (and this isn't aimed at you, just the general vibe of the forum tonight)
Sorry not the thread for a discussion on other players but you cant be saying Elliott and Gravenberch, two of the only pkayers who werent poor were shite? Or am I reading this wrong? Mad shout if not
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9602 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:59:49 pm
Sorry not the thread for a discussion on other players but you cant be saying Elliott and Gravenberch, two of the only pkayers who werent poor were shite? Or am I reading this wrong? Mad shout if not

Yeah I said everyone BUT Ali, Elliot, and Gravenberch were shite today
Online duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9603 on: Today at 08:08:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:07:19 pm
Yeah I said everyone BUT Ali, Elliot, and Gravenberch were shite today
👍 sorry just the way I read it then

That Darwin Nunez though

what a card
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9604 on: Today at 08:09:58 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 07:58:02 pm
Especially after the unbelievable composure he showed against us for benfica. His lack of clinical finishing is a real disappointment; and not what we can base a title charge on. He shouldnt be ahead of Gakpo.

And there it is - first outright comment that he should be dropped because he isn't good enough.

We can't come away saying he was good today or the miss wasn't bad, but I swear Darwin has zero magic for error before opinion turns to him needing to be dropped/not good enough.

Because people decided that ages ago so wish to make that point at every opportunity
Online liversaint

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9605 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm
Another day on the Darwin rollercoaster.
Online Avens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9606 on: Today at 08:17:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:09:58 pm
And there it is - first outright comment that he should be dropped because he isn't good enough.

We can't come away saying he was good today or the miss wasn't bad, but I swear Darwin has zero magic for error before opinion turns to him needing to be dropped/not good enough.

Because people decided that ages ago so wish to make that point at every opportunity

I've said it a few times in different threads tonight, but it's another example of posters seemingly desperate to make broad, long term conclusions, based on very immediate data. We've lost the ability to discern between trends and blips. Nunez has been improving at an impressive rate this season, but progress isn't linear. Him having a poor game is just that, a poor game. It doesn't need to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough and he needs to be dropped.
Online supaerheraw

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9607 on: Today at 08:17:52 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:57:43 pm
We may see him as cult hero but others see him as a joke

The disappointing thing is that he clearly has natural ability - can do wonders with the ball in situations we wouldn't even attempt.

But he has no brains and no composure. He'll not be our "spearhead" at all.
His amazing off the ball movement requires a football brain. Its what gives him so many chances every game. Yesterday people were pointing to his goals per minute ratio, now that suddenly doesnt matter.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9608 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:17:45 pm
I've said it a few times in different threads tonight, but it's another example of posters seemingly desperate to make broad, long term conclusions, based on very immediate data. We've lost the ability to discern between trends and blips. Nunez has been improving at an impressive rate this season, but progress isn't linear. Him having a poor game is just that, a poor game. It doesn't need to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough and he needs to be dropped.

If you want to be right about him in your first assumption then he's it HAS to be a sign that his finishing isn't good enough, needs to be dropped, and will never be out main striker. Also he is a joke.

And we all know being right about someone is more important than supporting our player, so you HAVE to make the wide sweeping comment based on one game.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9609 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:57:43 pm
We may see him as cult hero but others see him as a joke

The disappointing thing is that he clearly has natural ability - can do wonders with the ball in situations we wouldn't even attempt.

But he has no brains and no composure. He'll not be our "spearhead" at all.
Couldnt give a fuck how others see him.

Hes been brilliant this season. Todays miss was horrific especially in the circumstances but hell probably score the winner vs City. Hell gradually become more hit than miss. Today its just unfortunately that everyone else was miss as well so his shortcomings were costly
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9610 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm
I absolutely love Darwin, but that was infuriating today (not just him). The one that hit the bar would have been a great goal, but the miss from Mo's header was just poor. Anyway, forget this one and move on to the next.
Online Avens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9611 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:57:43 pm
We may see him as cult hero but others see him as a joke

The disappointing thing is that he clearly has natural ability - can do wonders with the ball in situations we wouldn't even attempt.

But he has no brains and no composure. He'll not be our "spearhead" at all.

  ;D Christ.
Online Chakan

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9612 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:57:43 pm
We may see him as cult hero but others see him as a joke

The disappointing thing is that he clearly has natural ability - can do wonders with the ball in situations we wouldn't even attempt.

But he has no brains and no composure. He'll not be our "spearhead" at all.

Thats a terrible take
