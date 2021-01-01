« previous next »
Skagger

The most entertaining player since Suarez. Cherish him.
lgvkarlos

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
If peak Torres and peak Cavani had a baby it would be Darwin
People are so so far behind getting just how good he is
👍
Dave McCoy

Lets go!
Occy

The guy is a beast. I absolutely love him as a player. I hope he becomes a legend here.
red_Mark1980

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
kinda like that online Spurs idiot laughing when Richarlison scored late on at Anfield, he then turned away and missed Jota's goal coz he was gloating so hard. 
hil-fucking-arious.

Took me to Norwich when their lot were mocking Suarez, so then he just got thr ball and blammed one in.

Have that you six fingered weirdos
lamonti

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
If peak Torres and peak Cavani had a baby it would be Darwin
People are so so far behind getting just how good he is

So much ahead of him. So many goals. For us.
Have to say I never bought the "he doesn't speak English" line at the end of last season. I'm sure his English is still fucking terrible. His touch and his awareness on the pitch have improved so much. The Newcastle goals must have been like a triple dose of confidence too.
Eeyore

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:30:30 am
Have to say I never bought the "he doesn't speak English" line at the end of last season. I'm sure his English is still fucking terrible. His touch and his awareness on the pitch have improved so much. The Newcastle goals must have been like a triple dose of confidence too.

People underestimate how difficult it must be for footballers. He was 22 when he was signed for what was likely to become a Liverpool record fee.

He was brought into an incredibly competitive elite environment with a coach who demands players play in a certain way. Then add in that you don't speak the language so can't really comprehend what is being asked of you and can't really communicate with your teammates properly. You miss out on the banter and camaraderie and you are not sure whether you are being talked about or not.

No wonder it took him time to settle. Luckily he plays for a coach who looks after his players and who shows patience and looks to defend players even if it opens himself up for criticism. It also shows that Darwin is a really resilient individual who doesn't hide.

The goal last night summed it up. A poor touch in terrible conditions invariably leads to a safe pass and abdicating responsibility. Imagine the reaction if he loses the ball whilst dribbling or balloons one over the bar. Not Darwin though he instantly runs at his man and takes on the shot. Top mentality as the boss would say.

The sky is the limit for the lad. 
RedSince86

He's a cheat code when coming on the pitch against tired legs.

It's frightening once it all clicks and I reckon that happens next season he's going to be hitting Suarez numbers, 40 plus goals a season quite regular, he's a chance magnet plus that blistering pace, once his finishing clicks it's a salivating prospect at what we'll be witnessing every week with him leading the line.

Fantastic business bringing him to the club.
Dim Glas

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:13:14 am
He's a cheat code when coming on the pitch against tired legs.

It's frightening once it all clicks and I reckon that happens next season he's going to be hitting Suarez numbers, 40 plus goals a season quite regular, he's a chance magnet plus that blistering pace, once his finishing clicks it's a salivating prospect at what we'll be witnessing every week with him leading the line.

Fantastic business bringing him to the club.

yep!
So many doubters too at that signing, but they all should have turned into believers by now!
Kloppage Time

La Pantera
Gus 1855

Goal or assist every 56 minutes for Liverpool this season now.

Mo's on 74, Haaland on 82. Both of these have scored 3 penalties and missed one too. If Nunez had taken those 4 penalties he'd be on a g/a every 42 minutes!

Not sure I can find anyone doing better.
thaddeus

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:00:35 am
People underestimate how difficult it must be for footballers. He was 22 when he was signed for what was likely to become a Liverpool record fee.

He was brought into an incredibly competitive elite environment with a coach who demands players play in a certain way. Then add in that you don't speak the language so can't really comprehend what is being asked of you and can't really communicate with your teammates properly. You miss out on the banter and camaraderie and you are not sure whether you are being talked about or not.

No wonder it took him time to settle. Luckily he plays for a coach who looks after his players and who shows patience and looks to defend players even if it opens himself up for criticism. It also shows that Darwin is a really resilient individual who doesn't hide.

The goal last night summed it up. A poor touch in terrible conditions invariably leads to a safe pass and abdicating responsibility. Imagine the reaction if he loses the ball whilst dribbling or balloons one over the bar. Not Darwin though he instantly runs at his man and takes on the shot. Top mentality as the boss would say.

The sky is the limit for the lad.
He also came into an underperforming team with a dysfunctional midfield.  Getting red carded in his second game and missing three matches wouldn't have helped (his discipline has been exemplary since!).  Hopefully he blocked out the outside noise but he was constantly having his goals output compared to the world's best penalty area striker - Haaland - by lazy journalists.

All in all he had a decent first season, scored 15 goals and many times was the rare bright spark in some really limp performances by us.  He's fighting for a shirt in the most competitive strikeforce in the league this season and seemingly loving it.

Player comparisons are always a bit pointless but Hojlund's start at Man U puts Darwin's with us into a bit more perspective.  After a bright start against some poor defences in Europe, Hojlund has seemingly had a confidence hit and still hasn't scored a league goal since his £72m transfer.
Darren G

Nobody's singing their pathetic "shit Andy Carroll" songs now are they.  I fucking love this lad.  An absolute monster of a player and just SO much fun to watch. Fantastic goal too.
Nick110581

The guy has been superb his season.

Has many does he have ?
Draex

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:46:08 am
The guy has been superb his season.

Has many does he have ?

He's like activated godmode

https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez

Per 90 minute stats in the Premier League

0.86 Goals Per 90' 4 Goals Total 99th Percentile
0.64 Assists Per 90' 3 Assists Total 99th Percentile
1.50 G+A Per 90' 7 Goal Contributions Total 99th Percentile
0.65 xG Per 90' 2.43 Expected Goals 99th Percentile
0.52 xA Per 90' 1.94 Expected Assists 99th Percentile
killer-heels

Its just not his goal but his all round play. Absolutely immense progress by him.
FlashingBlade

Funny thing was crowd laughing at his first touch..stuck in their throat

Reminded me of Norwich fans laughing at Suarez
