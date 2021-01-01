Have to say I never bought the "he doesn't speak English" line at the end of last season. I'm sure his English is still fucking terrible. His touch and his awareness on the pitch have improved so much. The Newcastle goals must have been like a triple dose of confidence too.



People underestimate how difficult it must be for footballers. He was 22 when he was signed for what was likely to become a Liverpool record fee.He was brought into an incredibly competitive elite environment with a coach who demands players play in a certain way. Then add in that you don't speak the language so can't really comprehend what is being asked of you and can't really communicate with your teammates properly. You miss out on the banter and camaraderie and you are not sure whether you are being talked about or not.No wonder it took him time to settle. Luckily he plays for a coach who looks after his players and who shows patience and looks to defend players even if it opens himself up for criticism. It also shows that Darwin is a really resilient individual who doesn't hide.The goal last night summed it up. A poor touch in terrible conditions invariably leads to a safe pass and abdicating responsibility. Imagine the reaction if he loses the ball whilst dribbling or balloons one over the bar. Not Darwin though he instantly runs at his man and takes on the shot. Top mentality as the boss would say.The sky is the limit for the lad.