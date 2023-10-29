« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 674895 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9440 on: October 29, 2023, 08:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 29, 2023, 08:42:39 pm
This 'chaos' thing is being well overplayed. It was good for a laugh to begin with but it'll do the player a big disservice if it's a label that sticks.

He's just a very good player
Yeah, it's starting to bug me too, it's not very complimentary.

It made a bit sense last season but to me it's so obvious he's much better tuned in with the rest of team and much calmer with the ball in the final third(overall)
Offline Chakan

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9441 on: October 29, 2023, 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 29, 2023, 08:42:39 pm
This 'chaos' thing is being well overplayed. It was good for a laugh to begin with but it'll do the player a big disservice if it's a label that sticks.

He's just a very good player

Its more what he does to the defenders rather than to our front line. I think it fits. He turns defenders completely inside out and causes them chaos
Offline andy07

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9442 on: October 29, 2023, 09:49:21 pm »
Watched his play more closely on Thursday and again today.  Looking like he has come on leaps and bounds.  Energy levels, enthusiasm, movement, link up play, defensive work and eye for goal all superb.  He is going to be a monster.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9443 on: October 29, 2023, 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on October 29, 2023, 09:49:21 pm
Watched his play more closely on Thursday and again today.  Looking like he has come on leaps and bounds.  Energy levels, enthusiasm, movement, link up play, defensive work and eye for goal all superb.  He is going to be a monster.

Yep he's overall game has gone up a notch or two compared to last season. Looks so much more part of the team and in tune with his teammates rather than an individual trying to do everything in silos. Thinking back to our games against Benfica, their strategy did seem to be "get the ball to Nunez and let him do his thing" so he seemed to have quite a lot of freedom. He's looking really effective so he just needs to stay fit and play regularly and he'll go from strength to strength.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9444 on: October 29, 2023, 11:56:47 pm »
Loving this seasons Nunez.  I can't explain it but when he is performing well it's like a shot of adrenalin goes through the team. 
Offline Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9445 on: Yesterday at 12:05:08 am »
He's taking off now, and it's brilliant to watch, the chaos bit is almost like he sees all he wants to do, and his body can't keep up with his mind, he's a definition of raw talent, and now you can see, the mind and body is starting to communicate better
I love his chaos rep, its always going to be a part of his game, because it's part of him. Mercurial it will be called when he keeps making them and banging them in, in the blink of an eye...
Go Darwizzy, go....




Quote from: SerbianScouser on October 29, 2023, 08:46:57 pm
Yeah, it's starting to bug me too, it's not very complimentary.

It made a bit sense last season but to me it's so obvious he's much better tuned in with the rest of team and much calmer with the ball in the final third(overall)
Offline Angelius

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9446 on: Yesterday at 02:09:35 am »
Yeah as others have said I was really impressed by his link up play and defensive work today. Especially the former. That seemed to be one of his major weaknesses last season and I was unsure if it could be ironed out. But he has been night and day this season.

I dont care about the bloopers - better to be in the position to miss than not be in that position at all. He is just box office. There is going to be one season where he converts everything and will end up having a Suarez-esqe or Salah-esque number of goals.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9447 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 am »
Causes chaos in the opposition defence but not by being chaotic himself. When you frame it like that its fine.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9448 on: Yesterday at 07:49:10 am »
Hes brilliant.

A functional midfield behind him helps massively.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9449 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
Causes chaos in the opposition defence but not by being chaotic himself. When you frame it like that its fine.
Yes that's a good way of looking at it.

He himself is a good player, not some kind of flailing, uncontrolled, chaotic mess
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9450 on: Yesterday at 07:59:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:51:05 am
Yes that's a good way of looking at it.

He himself is a good player, not some kind of flailing, uncontrolled, chaotic mess

Luis Suarez was the undisputed king of chaos, you never knew what he would do next.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9451 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:49:10 am
Hes brilliant.

A functional midfield behind him helps massively.

Was about to mention that as well

think saw a tactical piece on the anfield wrap on what this season new box midfield will bring and one of those was that a more productive nunez. think in terms of form and contribution to the team, he has taken the no 9 role as his own right now compared to earlier in the season when gakpo was being preferred and our play was a bit more disjointed.
Offline Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9452 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 29, 2023, 08:42:39 pm
This 'chaos' thing is being well overplayed. It was good for a laugh to begin with but it'll do the player a big disservice if it's a label that sticks.

He's just a very good player

Just like Suarez, its a good thing.
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9453 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 am »
Second goal was brilliant yesterday. Loved Salah's pass and Dom's run and cut back, but if Nunez doesn't bust a gut to get into his end position, it would have come to nought. His football instincts are brilliant. Sadio used to miss a load of chances because he was always getting into those scoring positions. He did ok for us and I think Darwin will as well.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9454 on: Yesterday at 04:56:09 pm »
He's been brilliant and is coming on very nicely.

He has not yet converted all of the MOTD crowd which is fine: that just means he hasn't grabbed a hattrick or 4 goals in a match..



Yet.
Offline cptrios

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9455 on: Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:49:10 am
Hes brilliant.

A functional midfield behind him helps massively.

I think he's come a long way on his own, especially mentally, but the new midfield really has to be such a weight off his back. That was one of the most annoying things about all of the Haaland comparisons last year - in the media, both Haaland's success and Darwin's struggles were put down to them and them alone and seemed to ignore the enormous gulf in quality of the players behind them.
Offline darragh85

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9456 on: Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm »
makes me laugh how he still gets some criticism in the media despite having good goals and assists numbers.

meanwhile Rashford has one goal and an assist so far this season and he is world class apparently.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9457 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
makes me laugh how he still gets some criticism in the media despite having good goals and assists numbers.

meanwhile Rashford has one goal and an assist so far this season and he is world class apparently.
Spot on, even the slightest error and they are rolling out "he's not a proper goalscorer"
Rashford is the most overrated player in the league. Weirdly it's not by most Utd fans who mostly think he's lazy, it's the tv, radio and press pundits who big him up.
Offline CortexVortex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9458 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
makes me laugh how he still gets some criticism in the media despite having good goals and assists numbers.

meanwhile Rashford has one goal and an assist so far this season and he is world class apparently.

Never got  the hype around Rashford and thats not just because he is playing for United.
One of the most overrated players in the world in my opinion.
Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9459 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm
Never got  the hype around Rashford and thats not just because he is playing for United.
One of the most overrated players in the world in my opinion.
hi Vortex.

how is it that your post count is stuck on 7?  :)
Online newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 12:08:46 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm
hi Vortex.

how is it that your post count is stuck on 7?  :)

It's a ..... vortex. Self explanatory, right?
