He's taking off now, and it's brilliant to watch, the chaos bit is almost like he sees all he wants to do, and his body can't keep up with his mind, he's a definition of raw talent, and now you can see, the mind and body is starting to communicate better
I love his chaos rep, its always going to be a part of his game, because it's part of him. Mercurial it will be called when he keeps making them and banging them in, in the blink of an eye...
Go Darwizzy, go....
Yeah, it's starting to bug me too, it's not very complimentary.
It made a bit sense last season but to me it's so obvious he's much better tuned in with the rest of team and much calmer with the ball in the final third(overall)