Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 673122 times)

SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,568
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9440 on: Yesterday at 08:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm
This 'chaos' thing is being well overplayed. It was good for a laugh to begin with but it'll do the player a big disservice if it's a label that sticks.

He's just a very good player
Yeah, it's starting to bug me too, it's not very complimentary.

It made a bit sense last season but to me it's so obvious he's much better tuned in with the rest of team and much calmer with the ball in the final third(overall)
Logged

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,065
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9441 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm
This 'chaos' thing is being well overplayed. It was good for a laugh to begin with but it'll do the player a big disservice if it's a label that sticks.

He's just a very good player

Its more what he does to the defenders rather than to our front line. I think it fits. He turns defenders completely inside out and causes them chaos
Logged

andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9442 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Watched his play more closely on Thursday and again today.  Looking like he has come on leaps and bounds.  Energy levels, enthusiasm, movement, link up play, defensive work and eye for goal all superb.  He is going to be a monster.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9443 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
Watched his play more closely on Thursday and again today.  Looking like he has come on leaps and bounds.  Energy levels, enthusiasm, movement, link up play, defensive work and eye for goal all superb.  He is going to be a monster.

Yep he's overall game has gone up a notch or two compared to last season. Looks so much more part of the team and in tune with his teammates rather than an individual trying to do everything in silos. Thinking back to our games against Benfica, their strategy did seem to be "get the ball to Nunez and let him do his thing" so he seemed to have quite a lot of freedom. He's looking really effective so he just needs to stay fit and play regularly and he'll go from strength to strength.
Logged

Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,308
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9444 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Loving this seasons Nunez.  I can't explain it but when he is performing well it's like a shot of adrenalin goes through the team. 
Logged

Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 12:05:08 am »
He's taking off now, and it's brilliant to watch, the chaos bit is almost like he sees all he wants to do, and his body can't keep up with his mind, he's a definition of raw talent, and now you can see, the mind and body is starting to communicate better
I love his chaos rep, its always going to be a part of his game, because it's part of him. Mercurial it will be called when he keeps making them and banging them in, in the blink of an eye...
Go Darwizzy, go....




Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:46:57 pm
Yeah, it's starting to bug me too, it's not very complimentary.

It made a bit sense last season but to me it's so obvious he's much better tuned in with the rest of team and much calmer with the ball in the final third(overall)
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 02:09:35 am »
Yeah as others have said I was really impressed by his link up play and defensive work today. Especially the former. That seemed to be one of his major weaknesses last season and I was unsure if it could be ironed out. But he has been night and day this season.

I dont care about the bloopers - better to be in the position to miss than not be in that position at all. He is just box office. There is going to be one season where he converts everything and will end up having a Suarez-esqe or Salah-esque number of goals.
Logged
