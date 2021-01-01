Yeah as others have said I was really impressed by his link up play and defensive work today. Especially the former. That seemed to be one of his major weaknesses last season and I was unsure if it could be ironed out. But he has been night and day this season.



I dont care about the bloopers - better to be in the position to miss than not be in that position at all. He is just box office. There is going to be one season where he converts everything and will end up having a Suarez-esqe or Salah-esque number of goals.