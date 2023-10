Watched his play more closely on Thursday and again today. Looking like he has come on leaps and bounds. Energy levels, enthusiasm, movement, link up play, defensive work and eye for goal all superb. He is going to be a monster.



Yep he's overall game has gone up a notch or two compared to last season. Looks so much more part of the team and in tune with his teammates rather than an individual trying to do everything in silos. Thinking back to our games against Benfica, their strategy did seem to be "get the ball to Nunez and let him do his thing" so he seemed to have quite a lot of freedom. He's looking really effective so he just needs to stay fit and play regularly and he'll go from strength to strength.