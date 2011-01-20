Darwin was a bit like this at Benfica. He's able to be the leading striker, but seems cut from his own clothI know why people CONSTANTLY compare players, but I think he's unique. He's not a straight 9, he's not Carroll thank god.
That touch to take it round the defender and leave him on his arse was brilliant, all one fluid movement. The finish was bad, though, hit the ball all wrong. But he still somehow got an assist (of sorts) out of it and scored earlier so whatever. Hope he starts on the weekend, coming off early suggests he will.
I think it was more the touch past the keeper that was wrong more than the shot. With the shot he had to hit it then but it was slightly out of his reach and he couldn't wrap his foot around the ball.
Not only does he have the vision for the pass to Ryan, but the execution is outstanding. What a player!
Nah looked at it again and he just hit it wrong. It wasn't going that far away from him, think he maybe didn't realise how much time he had, could easily have side-footed it.
Still laughing at this mad bastard. That bit when he ran back into his own half, looked at one of our defenders as if to say, your turn now this is your part of the pitch, before the ground roared and he jumped, kind of fell over, got back up, skinned their lad and just ran back up pitch with the ball as if nothing had happened. And then the miss. What a joy.
He's Carroll if Carroll gave a shit. Unfortunately, not giving a shit was Carroll's chief defining characteristic during his time here.
He was absolutely brilliant in my opinion. Shame that he didn't score that as I can already see some making fun of him again on social media. On the other hand, who cares, I love him and I'm sure he will score plenty in the future.
Yeah Carroll was a static, focal point target man, Nunez is more like Torres in that he plays off the shoulder of defenders and is frighteningly quick.
he has potential have an incredible season
Just wanna watch him play againAfter each game just want the next game to start immediately so we can watch more Darwiny goodness. That's a testament to his bossness
The best angle is from behind.The ball gets away from him.
Watch it again, he easily caught the ball up, it didn't run away from him. It was just a rushed finish.
Richarlison has 2, yes 2 goals for Spurs since signing! Amazing to think of the criticisms aimed at Darwin in comparison.
But one was against us and did he celebrate!
And they now use it as part of the meme:"The picture before disaster struck"
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.
