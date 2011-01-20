« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 670400 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9400 on: Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm
Darwin was a bit like this at Benfica. He's able to be the leading striker, but seems cut from his own cloth

I know why people CONSTANTLY compare players, but I think he's unique. He's not a straight 9, he's not Carroll thank god.

He's Carroll if Carroll gave a shit. Unfortunately, not giving a shit was Carroll's chief defining characteristic during his time here.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,049
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9401 on: Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
That touch to take it round the defender and leave him on his arse was brilliant, all one fluid movement.  The finish was bad, though, hit the ball all wrong.  But he still somehow got an assist (of sorts) out of it and scored earlier so whatever.  Hope he starts on the weekend, coming off early suggests he will.

I think it was more the touch past the keeper that was wrong more than the shot. With the shot he had to hit it then but it was slightly out of his reach and he couldn't wrap his foot around the ball.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9402 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm
I think it was more the touch past the keeper that was wrong more than the shot. With the shot he had to hit it then but it was slightly out of his reach and he couldn't wrap his foot around the ball.

Nah looked at it again and he just hit it wrong.  It wasn't going that far away from him, think he maybe didn't realise how much time he had, could easily have side-footed it.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9403 on: Yesterday at 02:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 12:50:00 am
Not only does he have the vision for the pass to Ryan, but the execution is outstanding. What a player!
none of the defenders saw that coming at all.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9404 on: Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:53:48 pm
Nah looked at it again and he just hit it wrong.  It wasn't going that far away from him, think he maybe didn't realise how much time he had, could easily have side-footed it.

Thought that as well, could have passed it into the goal...
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9405 on: Yesterday at 03:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:15:46 am
Still laughing at this mad bastard. That bit when he ran back into his own half, looked at one of our defenders as if to say, your turn now this is your part of the pitch, before the ground roared and he jumped, kind of fell over, got back up, skinned their lad and just ran back up pitch with the ball as if nothing had happened. And then the miss. What a joy.

I loved that moment so much.
Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9406 on: Yesterday at 03:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
He's Carroll if Carroll gave a shit. Unfortunately, not giving a shit was Carroll's chief defining characteristic during his time here.

There are numerous positive traits that Nunez has that Andy Carroll didn't have. The big Geordie's failings run much deeper than his 'couldn't give a fuck' attitude.
Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9407 on: Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on Yesterday at 08:29:47 am
He was absolutely brilliant in my opinion. Shame that he didn't score that as I can already see some making fun of him again on social media. On the other hand, who cares, I love him and I'm sure he will score plenty in the future.

Darwin always gets the last laugh though. He's something else that lad.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,211
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
He's Carroll if Carroll gave a shit. Unfortunately, not giving a shit was Carroll's chief defining characteristic during his time here.
Carroll never had pace to burn and never looked to run in behind defenders like Nunez does.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9409 on: Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm »
Yeah Carroll was a static, focal point target man, Nunez is more like Torres in that he plays off the shoulder of defenders and is frighteningly quick.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,654
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9410 on: Yesterday at 03:20:02 pm »
The whole sequence was mental. Nice dribble round the defender, composure to go past the goalkeeper, such a mad miss and then on the floor looking in the wrong direction as the goal happened.
Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9411 on: Yesterday at 03:26:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm
Yeah Carroll was a static, focal point target man, Nunez is more like Torres in that he plays off the shoulder of defenders and is frighteningly quick.


Andy Carroll 6 goals in 44 games for us.

Darwin Nunez 20 goals in 54 games.

Bearing in mind too that Nunez has started the game as a sub on quite a lot of occasions.

He's a brilliant player who's set up for great things at Liverpool.
Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9412 on: Yesterday at 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:33:34 am
he has potential have an incredible season
Agree with this
Genuinely think If he doesnt get injured over the next few years he will be a superstar in world football
He has all the attributes
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9413 on: Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm »
Just wanna watch him play again

After each game just want the next game to start immediately so we can watch more Darwiny goodness. That's a testament to his bossness
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9414 on: Yesterday at 06:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Just wanna watch him play again

After each game just want the next game to start immediately so we can watch more Darwiny goodness. That's a testament to his bossness
the word is bossity.  tsk.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,049
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9415 on: Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:53:48 pm
Nah looked at it again and he just hit it wrong.  It wasn't going that far away from him, think he maybe didn't realise how much time he had, could easily have side-footed it.

The best angle is from behind.


darwin" border="0

The ball gets away from him.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9416 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
The best angle is from behind.


darwin" border="0

The ball gets away from him.
Joe Cole was right. He could have taken a touch. He'll improve his composure with time.
Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9417 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
He's Carroll if Carroll gave a shit. Unfortunately, not giving a shit was Carroll's chief defining characteristic during his time here.

What?

He is 10x the athlete Carroll ever was. Only thing they have in common is vaguely similar hairstyles and that they are both tall.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9418 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
The best angle is from behind.


darwin" border="0

The ball gets away from him.

Watch it again, he easily caught the ball up, it didn't run away from him.  It was just a rushed finish.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm »
For such a quick player, slowing down sometimes would add to his game. He looks likes he tries to do everything and 100km/h.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,245
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Watch it again, he easily caught the ball up, it didn't run away from him.  It was just a rushed finish.
I agree with the first bit, but the finish?

To me it looked like he tried to ping it in casually with his instep, like he was on the training ground. Or Bobby Firmino.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9421 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm »
Richarlison has 2, yes 2 goals for Spurs since signing! Amazing to think of the criticisms aimed at Darwin in comparison.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9422 on: Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm
Richarlison has 2, yes 2 goals for Spurs since signing! Amazing to think of the criticisms aimed at Darwin in comparison.

But one was against us and did he celebrate!
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,436
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9423 on: Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm
But one was against us and did he celebrate!

And they now use it as part of the meme:

"The picture before disaster struck"
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9424 on: Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm
And they now use it as part of the meme:

"The picture before disaster struck"

Shouldnt that be The Pigeon before disaster struck?
Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9425 on: Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm »
My lad has just told me that for combined PL  non-penalty goals and assists he's top this season with 1.58 per 90. That's an insane number, next closest is Ollie Watkins on 1.17!
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9426 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm
But one was against us and did he celebrate!
not for long.   ;D ;D
Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 04:12:25 am »
After than miss, all that I've had going through my head is 'No one can stop Darwin Nunez... except Darwin Nunez' :D
Online Endoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • A liverbird on my chest
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 04:45:32 am »
He's had a good start to the season has a few quality assists if I recall correctly, quality player
