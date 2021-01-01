« previous next »
Darwin ---> Mo today; another time it will be Mo ---> Darwin and so on and so on. Between them they'll carve this league up
He's been brilliant for us so far and definitely improved this season. I do think he can step up another level though. A joy to watch.
Be nice to see him start the next three in League.
Yep, be good to see him get a run now, the assist for Salah yesterday was class. With the favourable fixtures think he will get a hat full.
Hes playing confidently and looks more settled.

These next three are important.
It was almost like, the ONE time he had space and BAM goal!
Darwin and Mo have a partnership. Its amazing how many times they tee each other up.
Pass was timed to utter perfection. Has really improved immensely in his general play, which is fantastic because even in his second season at Benfica when he scored loads the fans thought that area of his play isnt that good.
The pass itself was perfect in terms of the weight and placement. It was on Mo's left leg and he didn't need to take a touch nor break his stride.

He's got it.
From what I saw he took Brazil apart almost single handedly..but he went off with cramp at the end, so right not to risk him from the start
Think he will now, understandable he didnt start considering international break.

Forest, Luton and Brentford up next - want him starting and smashing each one.
I do hope so and I take your point, but we've got a world-class footballer in the making here and I really want to see him play again! :)
Where can i find stats like this?
Surely he starts the next 3?
https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/Premier-League-Stats

Towards the bottom under show leaders
