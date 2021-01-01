Be nice to see him start the next three in League.
Yep, be good to see him get a run now, the assist for Salah yesterday was class. With the favourable fixtures think he will get a hat full.
Pass was timed to utter perfection. Has really improved immensely in his general play, which is fantastic because even in his second season at Benfica when he scored loads the fans thought that area of his play isnt that good.
Start. Him. Every. Week. For. Goodness. Sake.
Think he will now, understandable he didnt start considering international break.Forest, Luton and Brentford up next - want him starting and smashing each one.
Hes playing confidently and looks more settled. These next three are important.
Where can i find stats like this?
