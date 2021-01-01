Please
Author
Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Ghost Town
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #9280 on:
Yesterday
at 05:39:06 pm »
Darwin ---> Mo today; another time it will be Mo ---> Darwin and so on and so on. Between them they'll carve this league up
Logged
groove
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #9281 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:21 pm »
MonsLibpool
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #9282 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: groove on
Yesterday
at 10:07:21 pm
Ballon d'Or level of output.
MBL?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #9283 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:01 pm »
He's been brilliant for us so far and definitely improved this season. I do think he can step up another level though. A joy to watch.
Nick110581
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #9284 on:
Today
at 08:27:17 am »
Be nice to see him start the next three in League.
