Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9240 on: October 18, 2023, 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2023, 02:38:56 pm
Not just opposition fans. Liverpool fans on here, just a few months ago, sneering and mocking about what a waste of money he was. Clueless biffs

Even a few games into the season there were certain posters calling him comfortably the 5th choice forward.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9241 on: October 18, 2023, 04:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October 18, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Even a few games into the season there were certain posters calling him comfortably the 5th choice forward.

Well, without defending that - form is fluid, and coming into this season he'd not proven himself to be a guaranteed starter for the side. I'm sure we're all very pleased with his progression this season following on from last.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9242 on: October 18, 2023, 04:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October 18, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Even a few games into the season there were certain posters calling him comfortably the 5th choice forward.

That's because he was. Mo, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo were most definitely ahead of him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9243 on: October 18, 2023, 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 18, 2023, 04:25:13 pm
Well, without defending that - form is fluid, and coming into this season he'd not proven himself to be a guaranteed starter for the side. I'm sure we're all very pleased with his progression this season following on from last.
To add to this, I don't think the situations with Nunez and Jota, for example are very different. They both have to learn more, to fit better, to link up better. Lucho is not an exception either. Only Salah is the attacker that pick himself for every game. All attackers have different qualities that might be better used against team A or team B.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9244 on: October 18, 2023, 05:57:27 pm »
Generally hate international games for the risk of injuries, but must admit a Uruguay combo of Darwin and Bielsa intrigues me, ironically so as theres no greater worry than Bielsas run through brick walls coaching potentially doing us more harm than good.

Objectively speaking though, that is football heaven in a nutshell for me. Always been a big fan of Bielsa too - theres something about his all or nothing approach, and the whole raw attacking nature of these two is what football should be. Screw the commodification of the game, your image rights and all that money driven nonsense, Bielsa and Darwin along with Jurgen, epitomise the magic of football for me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9245 on: October 18, 2023, 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on October 18, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Even a few games into the season there were certain posters calling him comfortably the 5th choice forward.

It's a squad game so everyone gets their games and chance to impress, but he went into the season as a back up. Even with Gakpo playing behind Jota (and Diaz and Salah wide) he was on the bench first few games. It was the Newcastle game that was the turning point for him and that was as a late came off the bench. That got him a run in the side.

I said at the start of the season it doesn't matter what fans think (personally I love the lad) as it's Jurgen he needs to impress to get in the side. He's having to improve a lot off the ball. My only real concern over him is keeping him fit as he had a lot of fitness issues last season and already this season with Spurs game and potentially again.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9246 on: October 18, 2023, 06:17:05 pm »
now reports are saying he had bad cramp problems after the game yesterday.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9247 on: October 18, 2023, 06:21:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2023, 06:17:05 pm
now reports are saying he had bad cramp problems after the game yesterday.

Two games for Bielsa it's hardly surprising, he'd run anyone into the ground. The post-international games are a nightmare for us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9248 on: October 18, 2023, 07:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 18, 2023, 06:21:03 pm
Two games for Bielsa it's hardly surprising, he'd run anyone into the ground. The post-international games are a nightmare for us.

With Salah having played on Monday and Jota not playing very much, seems like they would have gone with Jota, Diaz and Salah as a front three anyway.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9249 on: October 18, 2023, 08:19:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 18, 2023, 07:04:43 pm
With Salah having played on Monday and Jota not playing very much, seems like they would have gone with Jota, Diaz and Salah as a front three anyway.

Diaz himself was playing at high altitude last night.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9250 on: October 18, 2023, 08:48:23 pm »
That holdup play and assist from him yesterday was unreal, we didnt get to see it as much last season but for me its been the most impressive part of his game so far this campaign.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9251 on: October 18, 2023, 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on October 18, 2023, 08:48:23 pm
That holdup play and assist from him yesterday was unreal, we didnt get to see it as much last season but for me its been the most impressive part of his game so far this campaign.

Its come on quite a bit. The Benfica fans didnt really see that in his good goalscoring season. That ability was really prevalent against Brighton where he was really good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9252 on: October 19, 2023, 08:39:56 am »
It's cramp. Some rest, a massage and some recovery and he'll be fine for Saturday. Give him an hour to run them ragged. He's up against 4 of the slowest defenders we'll be up against this season so he should have a field day

Jota to come on at 60 and bag 2
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9253 on: October 19, 2023, 09:05:17 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 19, 2023, 08:39:56 am
It's cramp. Some rest, a massage and some recovery and he'll be fine for Saturday. Give him an hour to run them ragged. He's up against 4 of the slowest defenders we'll be up against this season so he should have a field day

Jota to come on at 60 and bag 2

Load him up with maté made with pickle juice.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9254 on: October 19, 2023, 09:10:41 am »
I would go Salah Nunez Jota saturday.
Diaz isnt playing great atm.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9255 on: October 19, 2023, 09:26:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on October 19, 2023, 09:10:41 am
I would go Salah Nunez Jota saturday.
Diaz isnt playing great atm.

Thats a myth. He had one game where he was off it. He was a threat against Spurs and scored an amazing goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9256 on: October 19, 2023, 09:27:14 am »
Expect he plays on the weekend to help combat the inevitable set piece threat from Everton.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9257 on: October 19, 2023, 10:39:42 am »
bench
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9258 on: October 19, 2023, 10:57:20 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on October 19, 2023, 10:39:42 am
bench

No I do believe he's a human being 🤷
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9259 on: October 19, 2023, 11:02:28 am »
He looks full of confidence atm, I love it! I am so excited/hopeful for him to kick on and become a great great player, I feel like I can see the signs!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9260 on: October 19, 2023, 11:23:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 19, 2023, 09:26:33 am
Thats a myth. He had one game where he was off it. He was a threat against Spurs and scored an amazing goal.

Diaz has some funny games. Honestly same with Jota, who I think the last few games he has played, he's been poor, but he ends up scoring so all fair I guess
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9261 on: October 19, 2023, 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on October 19, 2023, 09:10:41 am
I would go Salah Nunez Jota saturday.
Diaz isnt playing great atm.

Nonsense. Diaz is playing great.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9262 on: October 19, 2023, 01:37:13 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9263 on: October 19, 2023, 01:43:40 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
We really need Bielsa to get the sack. Running Darwin into the ground on these international breaks.
Re: Darwin
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:44:24 am
We really need Bielsa to get the sack. Running Darwin into the ground on these international breaks.
problem is it worked, they beat Brazil for the first time in ages (ever?) and Nunez was the reason based on the video clips.  Bielsa won't stop overusing him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 11:49:38 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:44:24 am
We really need Bielsa to get the sack. Running Darwin into the ground on these international breaks.

Running players into the ground is just what he does. That Leeds team was shot to bits by the time he left.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 02:27:01 pm »
My goat
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm »
Boss assist that!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm »
Love him, unselfish and got the game wrapped up.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm »
Darwin and Salah new Gerrard and Torres?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Love him. Our midfield needs to pass to him more when he makes his short darting runs but he's such an impactful player now. He seems far more composed on the ball as well. Love him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm »
Very good cameo. Did everything right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
No matter how many minutes he plays, this guy is liable to score/assist in EVERY game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:36:07 pm
Very good cameo. Did everything right.

Hasn't really done much wrong all season
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9275 on: Today at 02:40:40 pm »
such a great contribution from Darwin, and so unselfish with that assist at the end.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9276 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Like everyone else has said, was thrilled by the unselfishness to put it on a plate for Mo when he was within his rights to go himself. Such a luxury having someone of his profile in our forward options.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9277 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
That was a brilliantly weighted unselfish pass for Mo. He always makes things happen. He needs to start in the League with Mo week in week out. I love all our forwards but I feel that the longer he stays on the pitch the more brainf*cked the opposition defenders get.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9278 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Boss assist that!
he and Mo are really starting to gell.

storming run for the goal, and he had a great run earlier.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9279 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Start. Him. Every. Week. For. Goodness. Sake.
