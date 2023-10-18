Generally hate international games for the risk of injuries, but must admit a Uruguay combo of Darwin and Bielsa intrigues me, ironically so as theres no greater worry than Bielsas run through brick walls coaching potentially doing us more harm than good.
Objectively speaking though, that is football heaven in a nutshell for me. Always been a big fan of Bielsa too - theres something about his all or nothing approach, and the whole raw attacking nature of these two is what football should be. Screw the commodification of the game, your image rights and all that money driven nonsense, Bielsa and Darwin along with Jurgen, epitomise the magic of football for me.