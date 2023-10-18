Even a few games into the season there were certain posters calling him comfortably the 5th choice forward.



It's a squad game so everyone gets their games and chance to impress, but he went into the season as a back up. Even with Gakpo playing behind Jota (and Diaz and Salah wide) he was on the bench first few games. It was the Newcastle game that was the turning point for him and that was as a late came off the bench. That got him a run in the side.I said at the start of the season it doesn't matter what fans think (personally I love the lad) as it's Jurgen he needs to impress to get in the side. He's having to improve a lot off the ball. My only real concern over him is keeping him fit as he had a lot of fitness issues last season and already this season with Spurs game and potentially again.