Thought he looked tidier on the ball and in the pass than he ever has for us, but must have had the lowest chance to score that he's ever had when playing more than a half. Feel like we barely threw anything into the box for him to pounce on, and the couple of times we tried to get him in behind the pass sailed straight through to their keeper. Only cross that I recall besides set pieces was the Robertson one that Darwin headed over, and was such a non-chance that it didn't even justify a replay on the TV coverage.



Has a very good relationship with Salah I think, they find constantly find eachother in the areas where space is at a premium. Wonder if he's taken on and applied a lot of coaching over the summer, or if it was always there but he was just struggling to adapt in a new and dysfunctional team last season.