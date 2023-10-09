« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 9, 2023, 08:02:33 am
Thought he looked tidier on the ball and in the pass than he ever has for us, but must have had the lowest chance to score that he's ever had when playing more than a half. Feel like we barely threw anything into the box for him to pounce on, and the couple of times we tried to get him in behind the pass sailed straight through to their keeper. Only cross that I recall besides set pieces was the Robertson one that Darwin headed over, and was such a  non-chance that it didn't even justify a replay on the TV coverage.

Has a very good relationship with Salah I think, they find constantly find eachother in the areas where space is at a premium. Wonder if he's taken on and applied a lot of coaching over the summer, or if it was always there but he was just struggling to adapt in a new and dysfunctional team last season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 9, 2023, 04:16:39 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on October  8, 2023, 05:31:35 pm
He is trying his best and giving his all and can't fault him for that, probably be one of the lowest goal scoring strikers in our history though..
It's true, what they say about the internet...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 11:08:04 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on October  8, 2023, 05:31:35 pm
He is trying his best and giving his all and can't fault him for that, probably be one of the lowest goal scoring strikers in our history though..

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 12:16:00 pm
Someone needs to write a piece about how devastating him and Salah are when they're on the pitch together and Nunez is the 9
They're both north of 0.9 xg + xa this season (they might be top 2 in thand I think they've directly assisted each other 6 times in 8 games or something mental like that

It might be the best 1-2 punch in world football right now - their movement when they're both in close proximity is ludicrously good and close to unplayable and it feels like everyone is sleeping on it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 02:09:23 pm
No everyone! I keep saying: Toshack, Keegan GOAL! or Dalglish, Rush GOAL.

 A bit of one and a bit of the other, as they interchange the assister/scorer roles.

But it's true that the hacks seem to be asleep on it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 10, 2023, 02:09:23 pm
No everyone! I keep saying: Toshack, Keegan GOAL! or Dalglish, Rush GOAL.

 A bit of one and a bit of the other, as they interchange the assister/scorer roles.

But it's true that the hacks seem to be asleep on it
He has a very good understanding with Mo. I think that's one of the reasons why we struggled last season i.e. our attack hadn't gelled and we were forced to play Darwin before he was ready. Maybe that's why we're holding Endo back?

To be honest, he has really progressed this season in his centre forward play. He's been brilliant with his back to goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 02:43:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 10, 2023, 12:16:00 pm
Someone needs to write a piece about how devastating him and Salah are when they're on the pitch together and Nunez is the 9
They're both north of 0.9 xg + xa this season (they might be top 2 in thand I think they've directly assisted each other 6 times in 8 games or something mental like that

It might be the best 1-2 punch in world football right now - their movement when they're both in close proximity is ludicrously good and close to unplayable and it feels like everyone is sleeping on it
When Salah especially gets on the ball if a defence leaves any sort of space you think he will find Darwin.
Diaz's form a bit hit and miss same with Gakpo & Jota.
I would like to see both Nunez & Salah start as many games as possible together & let the other 3 fight rotate for the left forward spot
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 10, 2023, 04:53:44 pm
One of these days people will stop saying he's a flop....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 09:25:11 am
great penalty in the 91st minute last night
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 02:44:10 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 04:19:15 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 04:43:33 pm
The one at 6.40?

Looks like he was trying to lift the shot into the top corner over the keeper, but just overcooked it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 05:28:20 pm
He hasn't missed a penalty yet, has he?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 05:45:21 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 13, 2023, 05:28:20 pm
He hasn't missed a penalty yet, has he?
ever?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 09:03:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 05:45:21 pm
ever?
For senior games. I don't know if the stats are correct (no one can put anything wrong on the internet, right!) but Transfermarkt has him on 12 for 12:
https://www.transfermarkt.us/darwin-nunez/elfmetertore/spieler/546543/saison_id/ges/wettbewerb_id//plus/1#tore

Now 13 for 13.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
October 13, 2023, 09:56:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 13, 2023, 09:03:22 pm
For senior games. I don't know if the stats are correct (no one can put anything wrong on the internet, right!) but Transfermarkt has him on 12 for 12:
https://www.transfermarkt.us/darwin-nunez/elfmetertore/spieler/546543/saison_id/ges/wettbewerb_id//plus/1#tore

Now 13 for 13.
hell of a record.  Millie-esque in fact :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:35:03 am
Apparently 16 of all his 19 goals for us have been first touches.

* Haaland 31 of 36 PL (2022/23) have been first touches.

Remarkable by both players.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:37:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:35:03 am
Apparently 16 of all his 19 goals for us have been first touches.

* Haaland 31 of 36 PL (2022/23) have been first touches.

Remarkable by both players.



Pfft

Shite Bas Dosts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 10:37:08 am
Pfft

Shite Bas Dosts

this is an oxymoron
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
this is an oxymoron

As shit as he is, he did have a run of 45 First Touch goals in a row once, which is a football stat that seems like a fucking lie
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:50:34 am
Goooooooooooooooollllllllllllllllllllll   ( header against Brazil  ;D  )
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:55:39 am
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:59:16 am
^ you wouldn't have bet on him getting it past those three  8)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:12:29 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:59:16 am
^ you wouldn't have bet on him getting it past those three  8)

The Force Chaos was with him tonight - gave Brazil a bit of a chasing at times. Put in a shift and put himself about - despite that great yellow card early on ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:52:27 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:59:16 am
^ you wouldn't have bet on him getting it past those three  8)

He doesn't hold the ball well upfront... ::)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 06:45:47 am
Lovely assist and goal from Darwin. Always nice to see him score past brazils number 1 :lmao :lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:25:00 am
Buzzing for him, what a player. Brazil are gonna screw themselves for the copa america by picking some absolute crap in the team, the goalkeeper decision is one of the worst decisions in the sports history.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:52:27 am
intrestning stat from that site is that we have only lost 2 games in which Darwin scored, and drawn two, out of 16 games
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:19:55 am
If ge can tidy up his finishing,  he can potentially win the Ballon d'Or. He's so creative and he's a very good finisher (when he doesnt have time to think).

Scoring and assisting every game is not beyond him. That's a Ballon d'Or level of output. He also turn up in big games which is important.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:22:23 am
I was so glad when I saw the goal that it was Ederson flopping on his arse.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:39:04 am
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 09:52:27 am
intrestning stat from that site is that we have only lost 2 games in which Darwin scored, and drawn two, out of 16 games
Hes no Ian Rush then :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:32:10 am
I have a feeling all the piss taking by opposing fans on us spending £85 million quid on this cat is starting to feel a little bit sour on the tongue now.

The guy could be anything, he's the sort of player it's hard to say "he's like this player or that player" as his attributes combined are very unique. A bit like Suarez in that respect, another very unique player.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:58:01 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:59:16 am
^ you wouldn't have bet on him getting it past those three  8)
Suarez-level determination.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:59:29 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:32:10 am
it's hard to say "he's like this player or that player"
A bit like Suarez
:)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #9235 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »


Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:59:29 pm
:)

😁 Talked myself round in circles there, how else can I put it; maybe for the old farts Nunez is to Suarez as Captain Beefheart is to Frank Zappa
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:34:20 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:38:56 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:32:10 am
I have a feeling all the piss taking by opposing fans on us spending £85 million quid on this cat is starting to feel a little bit sour on the tongue now.
Not just opposition fans. Liverpool fans on here, just a few months ago, sneering and mocking about what a waste of money he was. Clueless biffs

