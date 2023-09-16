I'm sure people will be able to point to loads of other extremely effective games, especially ones where he's scored in open play, but for me that was one of the most comprehensively really good performances from Nunez since he arrived. In all areas of the game, he was very good.



Big part of the two goals he didn't score too, despite the horrific pitch. Then followed up straight after the third by dropping in and winning the ball to kick off a counter (which they had to cynically foul).



Was even really smartly economical with his running, as opposed to running himself into the ground and needing a sub - so he could play through 90 minutes and still remain a threat in behind until the end (and avaiable for plenty of minutes at the weekend)



Great penalty too (he takes a great disguised/jorginho type pen, but was pleased to see him hammer it for his first for us!)