Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:05:54 pm
Great impact off the bench. Not really put a foot wrong so far this season.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:06:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on September 16, 2023, 06:11:15 pm
Out there every game proving the naysayers wrong. Fantastic footballer.
Absolutely, he brings so much to our team (including bringing excitment to our fans)

I just don't get the negativity he gets from some.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:13:07 pm
I can't believe that he only cost us £100m + addons.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:16:40 pm
Shame he had a knock, because I think this was the time of game we'd be better off in with DN starting. Hopefully he gets a run of games and knocks a few in. Europa League could be a bit of a blessing/ confidence booster for him too.
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:23:07 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2023, 08:13:07 pm
I can't believe that he only cost us £100m + addons.
120m I heard😁
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:25:03 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.
👍
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:26:45 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on September 16, 2023, 08:23:07 pm
120m I heard😁
130m well spent, I reckon
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,153
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 08:30:06 pm
 poiadf  sfaF sf/n dg /aSFLHIRFV/N CLUG bljhb sa/linvcSm-!

The above is a proper praising sentence in his chaotic timeline. :) Slah and him will click incredibly well.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,647
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 11:05:28 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.

Loved his play for that goal. He gets criticised for his touch/technique but people go way to overboard with that element of his game, he was really excellent at that part of the game today. But then he showed he can mix it with some 'old fashioned centre forward play' (eugh) when he held off that grock and set up Salah. Lovely stuff.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,211
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 16, 2023, 11:12:22 pm
The prospect of him developing further under Jurgen and Bielsa is frightening ...
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 01:37:44 am
Genuinely frightening menace...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 06:10:38 am
If FIFA had a stat for nuisance value, he'd be on 99 for that. Scares the bajeesus out of defenders. Not one even tried to get close to him because he'd annihilate them with his turn of pace. Liking the improvement in his composure as well where he isnt rushing things and making better decisions. Still plenty that he should be able to improve on, and that's a scary thought.
xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 07:15:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 16, 2023, 08:26:45 pm
130m well spent, I reckon

heard from my manchester and chelsea mates that he is on 300k per week.

we got pretty much a bargain ;D
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 11:46:20 am
Brilliant centre forward play for the third goal.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,426
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 12:22:01 pm
Really stepped up a notch. He needed to show improvement and thats exactly what he has done.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,801
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 12:35:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 17, 2023, 12:22:01 pm
Really stepped up a notch. He needed to show improvement and thats exactly what he has done.

Looks confident.

Never got going last year for variety of reasons. Hes a menace.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 17, 2023, 01:54:31 pm
Just his presence on the pitch helps us, he terrifies opposing defenders and gives them a lot more to think about. It also frees up Salah to do more damage. This simply does not happen with the Jota/Gakpo combination.
aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 01:29:41 am
Loved the third goal.  Dawson was trying to man handle him to the ground rugby style to prevent the breakaway.  Darwin just shrugs him off, feeds Mo who feeds Harvey for an eventual OG.


Don't believe Darwin gets any stats for that goal but it all started with him and his hard work.



Dawson trying to milk a free kick for being shrugged off was simply embarrassing. 
Klopp that!

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 01:35:23 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on September 18, 2023, 01:29:41 am
Loved the third goal.  Dawson was trying to man handle him to the ground rugby style to prevent the breakaway.  Darwin just shrugs him off, feeds Mo who feeds Harvey for an eventual OG.


Don't believe Darwin gets any stats for that goal but it all started with him and his hard work.



Dawson trying to milk a free kick for being shrugged off was simply embarrassing. 
The Wolves players' muscles must have been aching beyond endurance by that point. I'm sure Darwin heard Dawson's creek...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 03:25:34 am
He and Mo have a nice understanding now. They seem very much like they are on the same wavelength more often than not. It will only get better with more minutes, too. PL beware.
aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 04:09:04 am
As long as there are no injury concerns I'd like to see him start against LASK and against West Ham.  Let him cause chaos. 
Klopp that!

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,885
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 06:06:56 am
I'm happy for the lad just doing what he's doing. He'll score, but his value is the carnage he inflicts on backlines.
He's also an accomplished second striker, supplying the assists.

He will get better, but he's doing well enough sofar.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 07:57:49 am
The moment Darwin bullied Dawson and played a great through ball in to Salah was sooo good. Deserved an assist.
xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 08:35:53 am
dawson deserved a role in iwo jima for that acting though

the face grab was top oscar material.

thankfully oliver didnt even fall for it as he had as clear a view as what was happening.

by the time elliot was taking the shot, both nunez and diaz was jostling for space inside the penalty box.
Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2023, 09:41:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 01:35:23 am
The Wolves players' muscles must have been aching beyond endurance by that point. I'm sure Darwin heard Dawson's creek...

Inspired
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 09:55:09 am
Really love we have a striker who is demonstrably very useful outside of the one metric "goals scored"... in which I have faith in him anyway
Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 10:06:16 am
He's not just an off the shoulder striker, he's a disruptor, a creator.

Klopp has a selection headache which is a great problem to have!
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 11:39:23 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on September 19, 2023, 10:06:16 am
He's not just an off the shoulder striker, he's a disruptor, a creator.

Klopp has a selection headache which is a great problem to have!
No headache imo. Nunez has to be our #9
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 12:04:19 pm
At the moment its quite easy because Nunez is playing well and Gapko isnt. Neither is Jota really. So start Nunez.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 12:10:27 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on September 19, 2023, 10:06:16 am
He's not just an off the shoulder striker, he's a disruptor, a creator.

Klopp has a selection headache which is a great problem to have!
According to his fbref stats, he's up there with the most creative attackers in Europe (using his xAG).

https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez
« Last Edit: September 19, 2023, 12:16:46 pm by MonsLibpool »
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 01:10:16 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September 19, 2023, 09:55:09 am
Really love we have a striker who is demonstrably very useful outside of the one metric "goals scored"... in which I have faith in him anyway

His Opposing Buttholes Puckered metric is off the charts...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 02:30:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 19, 2023, 12:10:27 pm
According to his fbref stats, he's up there with the most creative attackers in Europe (using his xAG).

https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez

And when you combine expected non penalty goals and expected assists he's basically the best in Europe. He's a monster. Teammates letting him down with the gap between xga and actual assists mind. Salah on the other hand is in the 97th% for assists and only 83% for expected. Darwin needs Salah to start taking the chances he gives him!

« Last Edit: September 19, 2023, 02:32:39 pm by Knight »
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 19, 2023, 02:37:14 pm
There's something about Darwin and it just seems to me that if he just calms down and gains confidence, which will hopefully come with a good run of form, he'll absolute blow up. As it is, his numbers are sensational albeit from a small sample. Get him into the team with a functioning midfield behind him, and he could be devastating.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:38:49 pm
Another top performance from captain chaos again👏👏
aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:40:17 pm
Another good game . 3 in 6 now . All round game better this season .
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,946
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:41:24 pm
I'm sure people will be able to point to loads of other extremely effective games, especially ones where he's scored in open play, but for me that was one of the most comprehensively really good performances from Nunez since he arrived. In all areas of the game, he was very good.

Big part of the two goals he didn't score too, despite the horrific pitch. Then followed up straight after the third by dropping in and winning the ball to kick off a counter (which they had to cynically foul).

Was even really smartly economical with his running, as opposed to running himself into the ground and needing a sub - so he could play through 90 minutes and still  remain a threat in behind until the end (and avaiable for plenty of minutes at the weekend)

Great penalty too (he takes a great disguised/jorginho type pen, but was pleased to see him hammer it for his first for us!)
mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:41:35 pm
3 goals 2 assists in 6 assists 3 if you count the shot off the post for the OG  8)
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:41:44 pm
Goal and assist. Looked clumsy at times in typical Darwin fashion. Boss player.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,032
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:58:42 pm
Quote
Darwin Núñez so far this season:

- 4 Starts
- 3 Goals 
- 4 Assists
