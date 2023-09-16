You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.



Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.