Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 628306 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8960 on: September 16, 2023, 08:05:54 pm »
Great impact off the bench. Not really put a foot wrong so far this season.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8961 on: September 16, 2023, 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 16, 2023, 06:11:15 pm
Out there every game proving the naysayers wrong. Fantastic footballer.
Absolutely, he brings so much to our team (including bringing excitment to our fans)

I just don't get the negativity he gets from some.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8962 on: September 16, 2023, 08:13:07 pm »
I can't believe that he only cost us £100m + addons.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8963 on: September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm »
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8964 on: September 16, 2023, 08:16:40 pm »
Shame he had a knock, because I think this was the time of game we'd be better off in with DN starting. Hopefully he gets a run of games and knocks a few in. Europa League could be a bit of a blessing/ confidence booster for him too.
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8965 on: September 16, 2023, 08:23:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2023, 08:13:07 pm
I can't believe that he only cost us £100m + addons.
120m I heard😁
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8966 on: September 16, 2023, 08:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.
👍
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8967 on: September 16, 2023, 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on September 16, 2023, 08:23:07 pm
120m I heard😁
130m well spent, I reckon
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,136
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8968 on: September 16, 2023, 08:30:06 pm »
 poiadf  sfaF sf/n dg /aSFLHIRFV/N CLUG bljhb sa/linvcSm-!

The above is a proper praising sentence in his chaotic timeline. :) Slah and him will click incredibly well.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8969 on: September 16, 2023, 11:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September 16, 2023, 08:15:08 pm
You just know something will happen with him on the pitch. Pace to burn, always eager to get involved and always positive when he gets the ball. Frightens the shit out of defenders when hes about as well, lightning pace.

Loved how he shrugged Dawson off and spun away for the third, proper centre forward play. Soon as he got the ball to feet and had dragged the centre half out, he knew he had runners off him and so just needed to turn. Crafty little arm across Dawsons face as well to fend him off as he was shagging his arse and fouling Núñez.

Loved his play for that goal. He gets criticised for his touch/technique but people go way to overboard with that element of his game, he was really excellent at that part of the game today. But then he showed he can mix it with some 'old fashioned centre forward play' (eugh) when he held off that grock and set up Salah. Lovely stuff.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,107
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8970 on: September 16, 2023, 11:12:22 pm »
The prospect of him developing further under Jurgen and Bielsa is frightening ...
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,171
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8971 on: Yesterday at 01:37:44 am »
Genuinely frightening menace...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8972 on: Yesterday at 06:10:38 am »
If FIFA had a stat for nuisance value, he'd be on 99 for that. Scares the bajeesus out of defenders. Not one even tried to get close to him because he'd annihilate them with his turn of pace. Liking the improvement in his composure as well where he isnt rushing things and making better decisions. Still plenty that he should be able to improve on, and that's a scary thought.
Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8973 on: Yesterday at 07:15:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 16, 2023, 08:26:45 pm
130m well spent, I reckon

heard from my manchester and chelsea mates that he is on 300k per week.

we got pretty much a bargain ;D
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8974 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 am »
Brilliant centre forward play for the third goal.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,408
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8975 on: Yesterday at 12:22:01 pm »
Really stepped up a notch. He needed to show improvement and thats exactly what he has done.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,762
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8976 on: Yesterday at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:22:01 pm
Really stepped up a notch. He needed to show improvement and thats exactly what he has done.

Looks confident.

Never got going last year for variety of reasons. Hes a menace.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8977 on: Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm »
Just his presence on the pitch helps us, he terrifies opposing defenders and gives them a lot more to think about. It also frees up Salah to do more damage. This simply does not happen with the Jota/Gakpo combination.
Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 01:29:41 am »
Loved the third goal.  Dawson was trying to man handle him to the ground rugby style to prevent the breakaway.  Darwin just shrugs him off, feeds Mo who feeds Harvey for an eventual OG.


Don't believe Darwin gets any stats for that goal but it all started with him and his hard work.



Dawson trying to milk a free kick for being shrugged off was simply embarrassing. 
Klopp that!

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 01:35:23 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:29:41 am
Loved the third goal.  Dawson was trying to man handle him to the ground rugby style to prevent the breakaway.  Darwin just shrugs him off, feeds Mo who feeds Harvey for an eventual OG.


Don't believe Darwin gets any stats for that goal but it all started with him and his hard work.



Dawson trying to milk a free kick for being shrugged off was simply embarrassing. 
The Wolves players' muscles must have been aching beyond endurance by that point. I'm sure Darwin heard Dawson's creek...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 03:25:34 am »
He and Mo have a nice understanding now. They seem very much like they are on the same wavelength more often than not. It will only get better with more minutes, too. PL beware.
