Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 10:23:39 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  4, 2023, 02:45:06 pm
I'd put him ahead of Diaz - Diaz has got 2 goals (same as Nunez) from 261 mins - but 1 was all about the pass from Salah, and he has failed to get close to an assist or get as involved in build up as Nunez has done in every game - from his 261 mins, his xG was 1.4, and xAG was 0.3 - not great really for someone to be considered "Dangerous" in our setup.  If we look at both players totals - Diaz has, from 2215 mins has xG of 7.5 and xAg 4.4 - or an expected goal involvement every 186 mins; from 1803 mins Nunez has 13.7 xG and 5.9 xA - or an expected goal involvement every 92 mins - or roughly double as productive.  Diaz against his xG of 7.5 has 8 goals (so basically is performing above xG, and could regress to the mean), with 5 assists (so about as expected).  Nunez from his xg of 13.7 11 - so you'd expect him to get better on that metric  (and given his actual GA/90 is already better than Diaz despite his misses); and his xA of 5.9 is significantly higher than the actual assists number of 4 - meaning his team mates are letting *him* down with poor finishing (to be honest here - Salah is the one who is significantly under-performing his xG).  Both metrics show we should score roughly double the number of goals with Nunez ahead of Diaz (if we are picking one over the other), and poor finishing by Nunez AND Salah meaning the reason we haven't seen double the productivity from Nunez *yet* - but we have seen better productivity from Nunez

Good post.  I think we need to consistently start Nunez - him and Salah on the pitch together will always give us a threat. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 12:20:45 pm
Martinez definitely got a hand on that ball.

Starting or not starting might have a lot to do with the opposition and how they set up. Villas high line was perfect for him. He'll play lots no matter what though esp on that form. Gakpo is such a contrast Bobby style its an interesting dilemma.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 01:08:12 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 03:20:50 pm
Sounds like Darwin and Salah suffer opprobrium because they are involved in so many goalscoring opportunities and don't put them all away.

I'd still rather that then not be involved in so many. If nothing else it makes the game more exciting. Give me an attacker who has ten great chances and scores one over someone who fashions one chance and scores it. The latter might be more 'clinical', statistically, but it's the former that gets the blood jumping throughout the game.

Gary Lineker said on his podcast he's adamant Nunez is a great player, even on the basis of last season. He said as a striker, getting in the areas and having chances is more important than finishing. The finishing can be developed but having the game intelligence and ability to get involved is something natural that is harder to develop.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 03:51:49 pm
Quote from: mattD on September  5, 2023, 01:08:12 pm
Gary Lineker said on his podcast he's adamant Nunez is a great player, even on the basis of last season. He said as a striker, getting in the areas and having chances is more important than finishing. The finishing can be developed but having the game intelligence and ability to get involved is something natural that is harder to develop.
Yes and I agree with the jug-eared crisp botherer. As long as the players are getting into the right positions and having high quality chances, the rest will follow.

Suarez had that season as well where very little seemed to go in; next season very little seemed to stay out.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September  5, 2023, 12:20:45 pm
Martinez definitely got a hand on that ball.

Starting or not starting might have a lot to do with the opposition and how they set up. Villas high line was perfect for him. He'll play lots no matter what though esp on that form. Gakpo is such a contrast Bobby style its an interesting dilemma.


Yep he does:
https://twitter.com/smxlfc/status/1699054360842604677?s=46
:D

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  5, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Yep he does:
https://twitter.com/smxlfc/status/1699054360842604677?s=46
I never saw that replay during the game. I thought he was trying to volley it in with his right foot but changed his mind last second and tried to head it in but it was Martinez deflected the ball. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2023, 05:40:09 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  5, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Yep he does:
https://twitter.com/smxlfc/status/1699054360842604677?s=46

I didn't see that until watching the highlights, I thought Mo had overhit the cross.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1699551729845412051?t=NnN1Z7TTvgkvv5CLa72fgQ&s=19

If somebody want to embed this for people not on Twitter but basically looks like Darwin figured out the pressing
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm

AIUnderPressure
@AIUnderPressure
Finally, a shout out to the big man Darwin Nunez.  This would be an outstanding press-map for any #LFC centre forward, for Nunez this is a REVELATION.

59.2 possession adjusted is the 5th highest single match figure in our database!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:19:56 pm
Uncomfortable reading for a particular poster.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:31:42 am
Quote from: mattD on September  5, 2023, 01:08:12 pm
Gary Lineker said on his podcast he's adamant Nunez is a great player, even on the basis of last season. He said as a striker, getting in the areas and having chances is more important than finishing. The finishing can be developed but having the game intelligence and ability to get involved is something natural that is harder to develop.

Lineker would know a thing or two about what makes a great striker...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 08:45:24 am
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 11:19:56 pm
Uncomfortable reading for a particular poster.

I don't know who but I doubt it is, given they're presumably a Liverpool fan and they'll be delighted if Nunez is adding this string to his bow.

That said, I speculated on here that his pressing would never improve that much. I'm hoping the above continues and I get proved totally wrong.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:07:35 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:45:24 am
I don't know who but I doubt it is, given they're presumably a Liverpool fan and they'll be delighted if Nunez is adding this string to his bow.

That said, I speculated on here that his pressing would never improve that much. I'm hoping the above continues and I get proved totally wrong.

Personally i'm a big fan of Nunez but ultimately it's not posters on RAWK he needs to impress, it's his manager. He had spells out the side last season, there was elements of his game Klopp really wasn't happy with, he started the first 3 games on the bench despite Gakpo playing in midfield. Newcastle is hopefully the turning point for him because the quality is there.

The willingness is there to improve which is good, the quality is there which is essential. Then you're hoping for durability with an increased workload as he kept missing games last season with different ailments.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:27:58 am
Image being groomed by Klopp and Bielsa the guy is going to be a monster.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:23:25 am
The biggest fallacy I keep hearing is that he 'needs space' to be effective, as in a lot of space in behind a back line ... of course every forward prefers space but the reason I went from skeptical about him to very very positive quickly last year is that if you watch him against a low block he still gets free.
Defenders just can't say deal with him - he's too quick and too physical - and this applies to 3 yards as much as it does 30
He just constantly get high value chances
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:32:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:27:58 am
Image being groomed by Klopp and Bielsa the guy is going to be a monster.

Ooooohhherrr missus
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:49:20 pm
Very excited to see what Nunez can do in the coming games with our current setup.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:54:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:25 am
The biggest fallacy I keep hearing is that he 'needs space' to be effective, as in a lot of space in behind a back line ... of course every forward prefers space but the reason I went from skeptical about him to very very positive quickly last year is that if you watch him against a low block he still gets free.
Defenders just can't say deal with him - he's too quick and too physical - and this applies to 3 yards as much as it does 30
He just constantly get high value chances

He's always in the right place to get on the end of things. Haaland is the same but the difference (at least last year) was Haaland was ridiculously clinical for the most part and also stayed fit all season. I don't think Guardiola is that happy with Haaland's all round game either but if you score every game it doesn't matter. The issue was Nunez was missing chances but he was still a menace.



