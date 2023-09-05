I don't know who but I doubt it is, given they're presumably a Liverpool fan and they'll be delighted if Nunez is adding this string to his bow.



That said, I speculated on here that his pressing would never improve that much. I'm hoping the above continues and I get proved totally wrong.



Personally i'm a big fan of Nunez but ultimately it's not posters on RAWK he needs to impress, it's his manager. He had spells out the side last season, there was elements of his game Klopp really wasn't happy with, he started the first 3 games on the bench despite Gakpo playing in midfield. Newcastle is hopefully the turning point for him because the quality is there.The willingness is there to improve which is good, the quality is there which is essential. Then you're hoping for durability with an increased workload as he kept missing games last season with different ailments.