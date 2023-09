Sounds like Darwin and Salah suffer opprobrium because they are involved in so many goalscoring opportunities and don't put them all away.



I'd still rather that then not be involved in so many. If nothing else it makes the game more exciting. Give me an attacker who has ten great chances and scores one over someone who fashions one chance and scores it. The latter might be more 'clinical', statistically, but it's the former that gets the blood jumping throughout the game.



Gary Lineker said on his podcast he's adamant Nunez is a great player, even on the basis of last season. He said as a striker, getting in the areas and having chances is more important than finishing. The finishing can be developed but having the game intelligence and ability to get involved is something natural that is harder to develop.