Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Agent of chaos. Love this guy.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:24:50 pm
Question for people who saw the game, what was his off the ball stuff like? Personally I don't care that much about his off the ball stuff because he's so elite at making goals happen and I don't have to worry about everything a top class coach does but I suspect Klopp will have noticed.

He doesn't start the press, but when the press is on, he's very quick to close people down and close the passing lanes. So in that regard I didn't see an issue. Off the ball otherwise he does pop up on the wings and help out although defensively he doesn't really track back into midfield.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Had to sit and listen to some US commentary. You would think Nunez killed both their dogs the way they went about him.

I really do not understand how not everyone can see the lad is pure quality.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Played well but should have scored . Keep starting him
and build new team around him please . Bit annoyed he sub on 60 to be honest .
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 04:42:18 pm
Played well but should have scored . Keep starting him
and build new team around him please . Bit annoyed he sub on 60 to be honest .
He was blowing out of his arse by then and the damage had already been done.

I posted a clip after the Newcastle game (before Nunez and Jota came on) showing Trent in a forward position with no-one giving him a forward pass option as they all wanted the ball to feet.

Today was the total opposite, Salah and Nunez were providing penetrating runs all game and giving Trent options every time he had the ball, he was having a field day.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He is so dangerous. Such an exciting player to watch. If he could just improve his finishing by even 20% he would be up there with the best.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:11:24 pm
I ❤️ him.

Yep, there's just something about him that's quite endearing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Awesome Performance by him. His Pace and movement is so hard to deal with. Goals will come not going score every game but just made the team function better
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 04:42:18 pm
Played well but should have scored . Keep starting him
and build new team around him please . Bit annoyed he sub on 60 to be honest .
I expect all 5 subs to be used and 2 from Midfield and 2 from forward line every game. 5th one could be from defense, Midfield or a 3rd forward just depends etc. Game 3-0 at that point no problem with sub there
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Captain chaos again - 2 assists today.  Hell get even more space playing away from home.  We just look so dangerous with him, Diaz and Salah in the same team. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:40:48 pm
I expect all 5 subs to be used and 2 from Midfield and 2 from forward line every game. 5th one could be from defense, Midfield or a 3rd forward just depends etc. Game 3-0 at that point no problem with sub there
Ya I was just desperate for him
to bang one .
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Him and Salah as a combination are pretty unstoppable - its almost impossible to stop them both getting free and then they link up so well

I know Jota and Gakpo have qualities but theyre just nowhere near as threatening as the other two together

You can either play them with a LW or just play them as a two with 4 midfielders behind
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:47:18 pm
Him and Salah as a combination are pretty unstoppable - its almost impossible to stop them both getting free and then they link up so well

I know Jota and Gakpo have qualities but theyre just nowhere near as threatening as the other two together

You can either play them with a LW or just play them as a two with 4 midfielders behind

+ it makes the opposition drop back a few more yards because theyre terrified of the pace in behind, which creates more room for Szoboszlai/MacAllister/Trent

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:24:50 pm
Question for people who saw the game, what was his off the ball stuff like? Personally I don't care that much about his off the ball stuff because he's so elite at making goals happen and I don't have to worry about everything a top class coach does but I suspect Klopp will have noticed.

He is getting better but he is still quite funny to watch. He is still pressing by numbers. Most of the time he gets it right and then occasionally he just has a shit where am I moment.

Once it comes naturally he will come on leaps and bounds he was brilliant today
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:40:48 pm
I expect all 5 subs to be used and 2 from Midfield and 2 from forward line every game. 5th one could be from defense, Midfield or a 3rd forward just depends etc. Game 3-0 at that point no problem with sub there

For sure, this whole situation is tailor made for Klopp and his man management skills. Everyone's going to play and now with 5 subs and the strength of our bench the rotations in game now as well as from game to game. lots of 60-30 swaps. Big impacts from the bench every time, any situation. Darwin as a Sub i like that. Likewise for 60 mins and then Jota (or Diaz or even Mo) well good luck containing that on tired legs. We will likely win a lot of games late this year and Darwin will be a very key component.

Did mention this construct quite some time ago but the thesis wasn't generally accepted at the time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Pressed a bit better today, although thats hardly what seems to matter with Nunez. His movement was great, he was unlucky not to bag on the own goal or when he intelligently lifted the finish over Martinez only for it to roll along the crossbar.

His pace was stretching them time and again - neither Torres nor Konsa could cope even when given 5-10 yards on him, and I noticed that physically too, in terms of strength, he was really roughing them up. You could tell Konsa wanted absolutely none of him and was rattled big time.

Shame he couldnt last the 90 but the sub was the right call, he was blowing and had lost the intensity in his sprints. Another day, a touch more luck, more game time perhaps, he gets a hat trick today. Great work.

Further evidence that even if he doesnt quite fit the established blueprint, the other positives are so vast that they outweigh what you might lose by playing him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:41:54 pm
Two assists today (he was awarded one for forcing the own goal). He's absolute chaos and a big chance magnet
??
not according to the bbc.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:24:37 pm
??
not according to the bbc.
I was using FPL. Maybe they have a different definition.

https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1698326784448577621?s=20
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
4 goal involvements in 4 games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I thought he got an assist for hitting the post before the own goal but it looked looks like you dont get an assist for that. So three goal involvements in four games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
His headed effort was hilarious  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:20:49 pm
His headed effort was hilarious  ;D

Bit unfair, it was on the stretch and harder than it looked.

Thought he was great (again) today and him, Salah and Diaz as a front three looks highly promising.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:20:49 pm
His headed effort was hilarious  ;D
;D To be fair, I think Martinez got a little touch on the ball.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
What an awesome player. A force of nature ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Believe on Today at 08:35:42 pm
Bit unfair, it was on the stretch and harder than it looked.

Thought he was great (again) today and him, Salah and Diaz as a front three looks highly promising.

Not so much that he missed it, it was the position he had his body and legs in when he headed it.

For the record I love the lad & think he's going to be an absolute monster for us.


Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:36:30 pm
;D To be fair, I think Martinez got a little touch on the ball.

I missed that as I was laughing my head off.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:24:37 pm
??
not according to the bbc.

It's not an official assist going by opta definitions.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Growing into his Liverpool skin now. He will get 20 in all comps this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Salah and Nunez do seem to have a connection which none of our other forwards have with each other.

Diaz and Salah for example may as well play for different teams, there is no synergy whatsoever.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The third goal was pure Toshack / Keegan...👌
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:52:12 pm
Not so much that he missed it, it was the position he had his body and legs in when he headed it.

For the record I love the lad & think he's going to be an absolute monster for us.


I missed that as I was laughing my head off.  ;D

I think he was in 2 minds with that, I think he first thought we would be able to get a foot onto it, and then realized he wouldn't be able to, and changed to the head.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Would love for him to get a run of starts as the no9. We look good with the treat of pace he his behind. Mcallister Jones and Szoboszlai have effort creativity we don't need the false 9 help as much as before. Gives Trent a target too and Salah looks good in the creative role but still a scoring treat too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:57:54 pm
Salah and Nunez do seem to have a connection which none of our other forwards have with each other.

Diaz and Salah for example may as well play for different teams, there is no synergy whatsoever.

First goal of our season says hello.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:19 pm
It's not an official assist going by opta definitions.

Because it came off the post ?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:18:00 pm
We look good with the treat of pace he his behind.

Darwin "Sweet Poop" Nunez... :D

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:58:15 pm
Didn't meant think I have dyslexia sorry

Saw this from the Szobo thread, was only having a little joke above, dude. I apologize, didn't mean to mock dyslexia...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:27:47 pm
Because it came off the post ?

They dont count assists for own goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:57:54 pm

Diaz and Salah for example may as well play for different teams, there is no synergy whatsoever.


Try telling Chelsea that.
