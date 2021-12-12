Pressed a bit better today, although thats hardly what seems to matter with Nunez. His movement was great, he was unlucky not to bag on the own goal or when he intelligently lifted the finish over Martinez only for it to roll along the crossbar.



His pace was stretching them time and again - neither Torres nor Konsa could cope even when given 5-10 yards on him, and I noticed that physically too, in terms of strength, he was really roughing them up. You could tell Konsa wanted absolutely none of him and was rattled big time.



Shame he couldnt last the 90 but the sub was the right call, he was blowing and had lost the intensity in his sprints. Another day, a touch more luck, more game time perhaps, he gets a hat trick today. Great work.



Further evidence that even if he doesnt quite fit the established blueprint, the other positives are so vast that they outweigh what you might lose by playing him.