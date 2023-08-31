Here you go..crop away
Interesting to see Bielsa has been in his ear and he's off all social media. Maturing somewhat.
thank you sir
i'd say the red haired lady got the smile and wink from him, she doesn't seem too upset with him
was that not in the period after he took a knock to his knee/leg and looked like he wasn't able to sprint?
Just watched extended highlights back, and apologies, yep you're right. Didn't see that first time around.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Hitting more posts then Suarez
Looking a real dangerous option for us now....Gakpo has got a fight on his hands for a starting berth!
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.66]