mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8760 on: August 31, 2023, 09:08:31 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on August 30, 2023, 10:29:27 pm
Here you go..crop away  :D



thank you sir  :)
mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8761 on: August 31, 2023, 09:09:57 pm
Quote from: Smudge on August 31, 2023, 09:04:04 am
Interesting to see Bielsa has been in his ear and he's off all social media. Maturing somewhat.

His had his comments on intsagram turned off all year at least if not earlier.

Posts alot but only a certain list of people can comment on his stuff or reply to his stories.
Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8762 on: August 31, 2023, 09:15:18 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 31, 2023, 09:08:31 pm
thank you sir  :)

i'd say the red haired lady got the smile and wink from him, she doesn't seem too upset with him :)
mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8763 on: August 31, 2023, 09:18:14 pm
Quote from: Realgman on August 31, 2023, 09:15:18 pm
i'd say the red haired lady got the smile and wink from him, she doesn't seem too upset with him :)

thought that when i saw the photo aswell hopefully his misses doesn't see the photo  ;D
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8764 on: September 1, 2023, 12:22:58 am
I said last year he would be up there for the Golden Boot with Legolas, and it never materialised. I still don't think he will this year, however if Klopp gives him more game time I can see a return of 18+ in the prem this year.
mattD

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8765 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 28, 2023, 01:26:49 pm
was that not in the period after he took a knock to his knee/leg and looked like he wasn't able to sprint?

Just watched extended highlights back, and apologies, yep you're right. Didn't see that first time around.
classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8766 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:37:15 pm
Just watched extended highlights back, and apologies, yep you're right. Didn't see that first time around.
apology absolutely not needed! i haven't seen it back, and there was also a chance i had missed a different (but similar) situation [i was in the group chat as soon as it happened, worrying about that knock given his last injury] - - so thanks for checking it out and clarifying there was a knock affecting him :)

glad he seems to be over it - and should be fresh and raring to go with a chip on his shoulder, after having to be sacrificed early cos of the red
harleydanger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8767 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm
Hitting more posts then Suarez
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8768 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm
Monster of a player. Torn Villa to pieces today.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8769 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm
Other than not scoring, thought he was unplayable today. Provided an assist, hit the bar twice and absolutely tormented the Villa defense.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8770 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Hitting more posts then Suarez

And we all know how that turned out, he'll be biting people in a fortnight.
Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8771 on: Today at 03:40:07 pm
Human tornado.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8772 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm
Two assists today (he was awarded one for forcing the own goal). He's absolute chaos and a big chance magnet
A-Bomb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8773 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm
Looking a real dangerous option for us now....Gakpo has got a fight on his hands for a starting berth!
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8774 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:43:24 pm
Looking a real dangerous option for us now....Gakpo has got a fight on his hands for a starting berth!
It's refreshing to have good options.
mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8775 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm
We are witnessing the evolution of Darwin  :-X :-X ;D
Wool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8776 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm
Defenders cannot live with him. Its criminal if we dont build the attack around this lad.
SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8777 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm
Equation is very simple:

Darwin fulfills his potential we win the league.
chromed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8778 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm
Did everything but put his name on the scoresheet today, he's looking boss though.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8779 on: Today at 03:56:43 pm
He's a huge problem for opposition defenders. strong, fast, terrifying.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8780 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm
Love him, a class act. Hopefully he copes with being run in to the ground by Bielsa ok in the break.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8781 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm
Proved a handful for Villa today early on.
