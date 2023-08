I don't think Suarez English was ever that good but didn't stop him. The language of football is universal if you are good enough.



I think Suarez joined us at 24 which is the same age Nunez is now and yes Suarez was better which is no slight on Darwin since Luis was one of the most gifted footballers to ever grace Anfield and his performances at Ajax far outweighed Darwin's there's no reason to think Darwin can't kick on this season but he needs the minutes, not 15 or 20 but 75-80 continuously. If he can score them two goals like he did against Newcastle he can score regularly because on your right foot those aren't easy to finish. The first isn't even a half chance and the second is a half chance so he definitely has it in his locker. I just want him to get the time to prove it.