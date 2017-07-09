Understand people's concerns and if he were to still be playing the Origi/wildcard/impact sub role come the end of the season then he will be sold.



But there's a huge amount of football to be played and opportunities for Darwin this season, Europa will get going and Mo will be off to AFCON, its not a huge deal that he hasn't started our first 2 games.



I would say most of us don't doubt his talent or potential; moreso where does he fit into our system. This season will tell us. Feels premature to be saying he doesn't fit or should be sold. Let's at least give him this year to prove us wrong.