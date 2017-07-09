« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 585939 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:52:42 pm
Even if that was the case, there were still elements of his game that were lacking such as his ability to press (something which he hasnt improved on much) and his all round play (Klopp said previously that if you play for his sides you need to contribute in this area).

Then we should have never bought him. The whole thing is bizarre and symptomatic of where we are.
Online johnathank

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm
Then we should have never bought him. The whole thing is bizarre and symptomatic of where we are.
I think Darwins main problem is that he doesnt finish enough of his chances. Klopp is not going to come out and say that and dent his confidence further.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Disappointing not to have seen more of him these first 2 games. Had a decent pre-season.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
I think we need to look at the circumstances when we signed him. It looked absolutely certain that Salah wasn't going to sign a new deal. We needed to replace Mo's electric pace and goalscoring ability. Then Mo does a u-turn and we go down another route.

Instead of going for a central orthodox out-and-out nine we brought In Gakpo who is a much better fit for a front three containing Mo.

For me we signed Nunez to resolve an issue that disappeared the moment Mo changed his mind.
Dont believe this for a second. If we were planning for a scenario where Salah was leaving then who was supposed to play right wing?

For me, we almost won four trophies with Mane, Jota and Salah as the front three. Nunez was bought to replace Mane, with Jota moving to the left wing. But his injury and lack of form elsewhere meant we reverted to a safety first line-up.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Dont believe this for a second. If we were planning for a scenario where Salah was leaving then who was supposed to play right wing?

For me, we almost won four trophies with Mane, Jota and Salah as the front three. Nunez was bought to replace Mane, with Jota moving to the left wing. But his injury and lack of form elsewhere meant we reverted to a safety first line-up.

If Salah didn't sign a new deal last summer then we would have either of sold him last summer or he would have left on a free this summer. If he left last summer then we would have replaced him last summer. If he was going this summer then for me we sign a right sided attacker in January instead of Gakpo.

As for Jota moving to the left we had already signed Diaz for that role.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm »
Our forward line is overstocked for two positions and understocked for Salahs position which is going to lead to unhappy players. Don't think if Klopp had full confidence in Darwin to begin do we go and sign Gakpo  in Jan last year.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
I would have him playing above Jota at the moment, but equally, some of our players need to do better in adapting to his playing style too. If we aren't going to do that, then we might actually be better off selling and reinvesting that sum.
Online CraigDS

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm »
We aren't suddenly going to decide to sell him now, some of you are completely off your rocker  ;D
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm
We aren't suddenly going to decide to sell him now, some of you are completely off your rocker  ;D

Didn't say we sell in this window. It's too late for that. January is unlikely either but unless he shows solid improvement through the course of the season, it might be best to reinvest across the squad.
Offline Dench57

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 12:15:25 am »
Understand people's concerns and if he were to still be playing the Origi/wildcard/impact sub role come the end of the season then he will be sold.

But there's a huge amount of football to be played and opportunities for Darwin this season, Europa will get going and Mo will be off to AFCON, its not a huge deal that he hasn't started our first 2 games.

I would say most of us don't doubt his talent or potential; moreso where does he fit into our system. This season will tell us. Feels premature to be saying he doesn't fit or should be sold. Let's at least give him this year to prove us wrong.
Online GreatEx

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 12:59:09 am »
Don't worry about his price tag, 65m or whatever we paid is the standard cost of a squad player these days so if he gives us depth then we're all good.
