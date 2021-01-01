Even if that was the case, there were still elements of his game that were lacking such as his ability to press (something which he hasnt improved on much) and his all round play (Klopp said previously that if you play for his sides you need to contribute in this area).
Then we should have never bought him. The whole thing is bizarre and symptomatic of where we are.
I think we need to look at the circumstances when we signed him. It looked absolutely certain that Salah wasn't going to sign a new deal. We needed to replace Mo's electric pace and goalscoring ability. Then Mo does a u-turn and we go down another route.Instead of going for a central orthodox out-and-out nine we brought In Gakpo who is a much better fit for a front three containing Mo. For me we signed Nunez to resolve an issue that disappeared the moment Mo changed his mind.
Dont believe this for a second. If we were planning for a scenario where Salah was leaving then who was supposed to play right wing?For me, we almost won four trophies with Mane, Jota and Salah as the front three. Nunez was bought to replace Mane, with Jota moving to the left wing. But his injury and lack of form elsewhere meant we reverted to a safety first line-up.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
