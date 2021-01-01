Not sure I'd call this early version of Chelsea one of our toughest aways was probably the best time all season to play them all before Caicedo enters and they gel more as a team.

I wouldn't say Salah and Diaz are being picked ahead of him Nunez is definitely not a RW and while he can play on the left that's not his primary position we signed him to play. Was there really much between him Jota and Gakpo who are his direct competition in pre season I wouldn't say so. I can see why someone in his position would be annoyed tightly or wrongly

They'll be plenty of games, once the europa league starts I reckon he'll catch form.



Even if he replicated his goal scoring form per minute from last season it wouldn't make him an awful signing.



didn't say toughest - but they're gonna be one of the top 6/7 teams and we haven't won there in five games across competitions.nunez has played loads on the left, of course diaz is part of his competition for his two positions.i dont really get people think that goals in preseason decide the starting line up. they're training games. if people watched the games, they'd have seen nunez getting pelters more than a couple of times (he's not unique there) - jota and diaz don't ever appear to struggle with some of the fundamentals of their position.we've had klopp a long time now - i don't see whats surprising about him opting for players he trusts to deliver the gameplan over the more loose free/expressive type of players, while we're in a key moment (which this period trying to settle new signings and system definitely is)i think so too, he could be a flat track bully at that level (hoping we get a friendly group draw). I remember him making life very difficult for Rangers, who were definitely not CL quality. as people have said he needs to keep is chin up, work hard, and learn from his coaches