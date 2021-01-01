« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 585297 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:16:58 pm
Terrible terrible shout this. We need a quality squad to approach the competitions we are in this season. You dont start selling players because they dont play a couple games.

Have a rethink

Only it isnt because of a couple of games, is it now. We still dont play him enough to go on a roll and when we do we really dont do much to make it easier for him.

He could be devastating. He needs games, continuous games.

Online Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
Darwin should model his game after Cavani, not Suarez.

Either way, think peoples concerns with him are starting to show. Hes incredible on the shoulder of defenders and gets in shooting positions better than anyone in the squad. The issue is his pressing and ability on the ball, especially when he has his back to defenders.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:20:18 pm
Can see why Nunez is frustrated did enough in pre season to start at least one of the opening two games. He doesn't start against Chelsea and his competition for the starting CF spot don't do much and he makes a cameo appearance and nearly scored the winner so expects to start against Bournemouth.
he definitely shouldnt expect to start based on one nice shot against chelsea, he didn't perform that strongly with those minutes.

fact is we're unbeaten in our first two including a trip to one of the tougher aways and having had to take a red card to an injury-affected position - and the three guys being picked ahead of him have a goal and an assist (salah/jota) or two goals (diaz)
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 04:01:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:54:47 pm
he definitely shouldnt expect to start based on one nice shot against chelsea, he didn't perform that strongly with those minutes.

fact is we're unbeaten in our first two including a trip to one of the tougher aways and having had to take a red card to an injury-affected position - and the three guys being picked ahead of him have a goal and an assist (salah/jota) or two goals (diaz)

Sorry, but what kind of logic is that?
They played 150-180 minutes this season and have goals and assists, he played under 30 minutes this season and doesn't?
It's really not as if our attack has been purring continuously in these two games, there is more than enough scope for improvement.

But possibly logic does need to go out the window when talking about Nunez, because most of this story makes no sense at all to me.
Online Elzar

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 04:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:31:25 pm
Only it isnt because of a couple of games, is it now. We still dont play him enough to go on a roll and when we do we really dont do much to make it easier for him.

He could be devastating. He needs games, continuous games.



Not sure why we would need to sell him then? When he gets a chance, he needs to take it and prove we can start with him and play to a high level. I want to see it as I can tell you do from previous posts. Selling him is a bizarre idea.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 04:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:01:10 pm
Sorry, but what kind of logic is that?
They played 150-180 minutes this season and have goals and assists, he played under 30 minutes this season and doesn't?
It's really not as if our attack has been purring continuously in these two games, there is more than enough scope for improvement.

But possibly logic does need to go out the window when talking about Nunez, because most of this story makes no sense at all to me.

I am a massive Nunez fan but he is not in the team at the moment on merit for me. It is up to him to force his way back into the team by performing in training and when he gets on the pitch.
Online Rosario

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm »
I can see why Nunez would be annoyed he had a good preseason and seems to be the only one of the forwards to get criticised or not selected for not pressing enough even though none of the our forwards have been particularly good at it for 12 months now.

Plenty of games this season though so no chance of him leaving right now. If he stays fit for most of the season but doesnt feel like he gets enough starts in the league then yeah he probably kicks up and stink and ask to leave, but thats next summers problem.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8327 on: Today at 04:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Not sure why we would need to sell him then? When he gets a chance, he needs to take it and prove we can start with him and play to a high level. I want to see it as I can tell you do from previous posts. Selling him is a bizarre idea.

I's where this is heading I think. I want to see him stay and flourish, but it's not looking good at the moment. If we're not adapting to make best use of him and the extent of our plan is 'sink or swim', then we probably shouldn't have bought him at all and will certainly sell him or use him as a high-class bench option. I think he can do better, like a lot better - but it's unclear how will that ever happen. He'll never be the high level pressing atttacker, he'll also probably always be a bit wasteful and dodgy with his first touch - but we tolerate so much with our other attackers - yet with Nunez it's apparently 'deliver perfection or settle for the bench'.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8328 on: Today at 04:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:01:10 pm
Sorry, but what kind of logic is that?
They played 150-180 minutes this season and have goals and assists, he played under 30 minutes this season and doesn't?
maybe you aren't seeing how the conversation developed? in response to a post suggesting nunez'd have a right to feel aggrieved not to start yet, i suggested that , with hindsight, nunez probably wouldnt have strong grounds to complain about not starting these first two games
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8329 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:08:08 pm
I am a massive Nunez fan but he is not in the team at the moment on merit for me. It is up to him to force his way back into the team by performing in training and when he gets on the pitch.

He must be seriously shit in training. I mean, like incapable of hitting the ball at all and having two words of English in his vocabulary type of shit. Because he was dominating in preseason, solid in his cameos and got nothing to show for it. It's possible I guess.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8330 on: Today at 04:16:42 pm »
He will likely start every Europa League game, which in turn will give him minutes and confidence. I can absolutely see why he didnt start Chelsea away, but from a shape perspective yesterday it made sense to bring him on sooner and I did think hed start.

He need to be patient but I can understand some of the frustration.

In terms of his English as its been mentioned, I dont know the level its at but there was a couple of pre-season videos where he was greeting everyone in English, asking how they were, had they had a good summer etc and Klopp remarked how much hed improved when the video showed them catching up. Which can only help.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm »
Right now shouts for starting Nunez ahead of one of the other 4 attackers are driven by his price tag. He's 5th choice right now based on his contribution on the pitch. But he has plenty going for him and the season is long so no doubt there will be a window of opportunity for him to show he's improved. Just needs to stay focused.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8332 on: Today at 04:17:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:14:17 pm
maybe you aren't seeing how the conversation developed? in response to a post suggesting nunez'd have a right to feel aggrieved not to start yet, i suggested that , with hindsight, nunez probably wouldnt have strong grounds to complain about not starting these first two games

Because we won? Because others scored?
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8333 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:15:45 pm
He must be seriously shit in training. I mean, like incapable of hitting the ball at all and having two words of English in his vocabulary type of shit. Because he was dominating in preseason, solid in his cameos and got nothing to show for it. It's possible I guess.
we have five senior forwards, they can't all start.

i don't get the consternation, after this game in particular (10 men, unexpected subs being forced), with nunez both not start and with not coming on for longer than five minutes when we're holding a lead and wanting to see the game out with possession (not his strength)

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:17:10 pm
Because we won? Because others scored?
what are you actually meaning to say? you're losing me!

i think if nunez went into klopps office tomorrow and said you've got to start me boss, he hasn't got much to point to that's gonna tip the scales in his favour to make him take jota or diaz's spot next game.

there's nothing remotely controversial in that, is there?
Online Wool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8334 on: Today at 04:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:08:08 pm
I am a massive Nunez fan but he is not in the team at the moment on merit for me. It is up to him to force his way back into the team by performing in training and when he gets on the pitch.
To be fair, he had a very good pre season and then got dropped near the end and so far has barely played in the league. There were mitigating circumstances with the red yesterday of course but I dont blame him for being annoyed at the lack of minutes.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8335 on: Today at 04:22:19 pm »
To be fair after the red card yesterday and us quickly taking a 2 goal lead there was no real need to introduce him. He's a forward who is more direct and takes more risks which is pretty much the opposite of what you want to do when you've got a cushion and a man less.

As time goes on his signing does seem to make less and less sense but I don't think we can read too much into these first couple of games. I'm sure he'll get chances again soon.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 04:24:55 pm »
Do we think he was signed with a radical shape change in mind because we were convinced Mo wouldnt sign a new deal and thus would be off?

Because he certainly is not quite a fit, as much as I like him. I honestly think he gets 20 goals this season across all comps if given the minutes, but its a huge if and he needs to improve the effectiveness of his pressing and learn when best to counter press.

Another issue is that as a team, I think we feel most fluid when Gakpo is the false nine link with Mo and Diaz.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:54:47 pm
he definitely shouldnt expect to start based on one nice shot against chelsea, he didn't perform that strongly with those minutes.

fact is we're unbeaten in our first two including a trip to one of the tougher aways and having had to take a red card to an injury-affected position - and the three guys being picked ahead of him have a goal and an assist (salah/jota) or two goals (diaz)

Not sure I'd call this early version of Chelsea one of our toughest aways was probably the best time all season to play them all before Caicedo enters and they gel more as a team. I wouldn't say Salah and Diaz are being picked ahead of him Nunez is definitely not a RW and while he can play on the left that's not his primary position we signed him to play. Was there really much between him Jota and Gakpo who are his direct competition in pre season I wouldn't say so. I can see why someone in his position would be annoyed tightly or wrongly
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:15:45 pm
He must be seriously shit in training. I mean, like incapable of hitting the ball at all and having two words of English in his vocabulary type of shit. Because he was dominating in preseason, solid in his cameos and got nothing to show for it. It's possible I guess.

He is competing against four elite forwards who all had good pre-seasons though.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:16:42 pm
He will likely start every Europa League game, which in turn will give him minutes and confidence. I can absolutely see why he didnt start Chelsea away, but from a shape perspective yesterday it made sense to bring him on sooner and I did think hed start.

He need to be patient but I can understand some of the frustration.

In terms of his English as its been mentioned, I dont know the level its at but there was a couple of pre-season videos where he was greeting everyone in English, asking how they were, had they had a good summer etc and Klopp remarked how much hed improved when the video showed them catching up. Which can only help.

Kind of how Im looking at it. Presuming hes going to be starting the Europa League & League Cup he need to perform well and score goals. He also needs to keep his head up and bring something when he comes on as sub.

If he does that, then when he gets his chance either through an injury to someone or a drop in form, hell have his opportunity to cement his place in the first team
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 06:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:16:42 pm
He will likely start every Europa League game, which in turn will give him minutes and confidence. I can absolutely see why he didnt start Chelsea away, but from a shape perspective yesterday it made sense to bring him on sooner and I did think hed start.

He need to be patient but I can understand some of the frustration.

In terms of his English as its been mentioned, I dont know the level its at but there was a couple of pre-season videos where he was greeting everyone in English, asking how they were, had they had a good summer etc and Klopp remarked how much hed improved when the video showed them catching up. Which can only help.

Even if that was the case, there were still elements of his game that were lacking such as his ability to press (something which he hasnt improved on much) and his all round play (Klopp said previously that if you play for his sides you need to contribute in this area).
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:52:42 pm
Even if that was the case, there were still elements of his game that were lacking such as his ability to press (something which he hasnt improved on much) and his all round play (Klopp said previously that if you play for his sides you need to contribute in this area).
If hes so lacking in these areas that are supposedly so important, why do you think Klopp spent the majority of last years transfer budget on him?

You either recognise those shortcomings and build a team around them (like city have done with Haaland) or you dont sign the player if you need those attributes.

Online Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 07:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:13:36 pm
If hes so lacking in these areas that are supposedly so important, why do you think Klopp spent the majority of last years transfer budget on him?

You either recognise those shortcomings and build a team around them (like city have done with Haaland) or you dont sign the player if you need those attributes.

We wont know till the end of the season but if the pattern continues itll have been a truly awful signing just in terms of spending as much as we did on a player that doesnt suit us.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8343 on: Today at 07:21:39 pm »
They'll be plenty of games, once the europa league starts I reckon he'll catch form.

Even if he replicated his goal scoring form per minute from last season it wouldn't make him an awful signing.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:21:10 pm
We wont know till the end of the season but if the pattern continues itll have been a truly awful signing just in terms of spending as much as we did on a player that doesnt suit us.
We either spent a lot of money on a player whose style doesnt suit us, or weve not been prepared to change our tactics to suit him.

Either way its so far been a waste of everyones time.

BTW - Im still of the believe that if given a run of games, hell prove a great signing.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 08:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 05:15:01 pm
Not sure I'd call this early version of Chelsea one of our toughest aways was probably the best time all season to play them all before Caicedo enters and they gel more as a team.
didn't say toughest - but they're gonna be one of the top 6/7 teams and we haven't won there in five games across competitions.

Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 05:15:01 pm
I wouldn't say Salah and Diaz are being picked ahead of him Nunez is definitely not a RW and while he can play on the left that's not his primary position we signed him to play. Was there really much between him Jota and Gakpo who are his direct competition in pre season I wouldn't say so. I can see why someone in his position would be annoyed tightly or wrongly
nunez has played loads on the left, of course diaz is part of his competition for his two positions.

i dont really get people think that goals in preseason decide the starting line up. they're training games. if people watched the games, they'd have seen nunez getting pelters more than a couple of times (he's not unique there) - jota and diaz don't ever appear to struggle with some of the fundamentals of their position.

we've had klopp a long time now - i don't see whats surprising about him opting for players he trusts to deliver the gameplan over the more loose free/expressive type of players, while we're in a key moment (which this period trying to settle new signings and system definitely is)

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:21:39 pm
They'll be plenty of games, once the europa league starts I reckon he'll catch form.

Even if he replicated his goal scoring form per minute from last season it wouldn't make him an awful signing.
i think so too, he could be a flat track bully at that level (hoping we get a friendly group draw). I remember him making life very difficult for Rangers, who were definitely not CL quality. as people have said he needs to keep is chin up, work hard, and learn from his coaches
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8346 on: Today at 08:30:46 pm »
Only surprising thing is why we ever bought him when he is seemingly so desperately unfit to play both how we used to and how we intend to play.

Hes not even used as plan B, where we tweak to accomodate him - more like worse version of plan A. Dangerous as anyone, fast as hell, natural scorer - kept on the tightest leash Ive ever seen.

Dont know. I really expected to see more Nunez and to see us work a bit to make him click.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 08:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:13:36 pm
If hes so lacking in these areas that are supposedly so important, why do you think Klopp spent the majority of last years transfer budget on him?

You either recognise those shortcomings and build a team around them (like city have done with Haaland) or you dont sign the player if you need those attributes.


He doesnt have otherworldly goal scoring to justify building the side around him like City do for Haaland.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 08:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:13:36 pm
If hes so lacking in these areas that are supposedly so important, why do you think Klopp spent the majority of last years transfer budget on him?

You either recognise those shortcomings and build a team around them (like city have done with Haaland) or you dont sign the player if you need those attributes.



I think we need to look at the circumstances when we signed him. It looked absolutely certain that Salah wasn't going to sign a new deal. We needed to replace Mo's electric pace and goalscoring ability. Then Mo does a u-turn and we go down another route.

Instead of going for a central orthodox out-and-out nine we brought In Gakpo who is a much better fit for a front three containing Mo.

For me we signed Nunez to resolve an issue that disappeared the moment Mo changed his mind.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8349 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:28:26 pm
We either spent a lot of money on a player whose style doesnt suit us, or weve not been prepared to change our tactics to suit him.


Yes well that is the question isnt it, why we didnt change to fully suit Nunez. It was made even more questionable when we brought in Gakpo.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8350 on: Today at 09:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:34:03 pm

He doesnt have otherworldly goal scoring to justify building the side around him like City do for Haaland.
His shot per 90 and xG are up there with Haaland though. If hed have taken a few more chances last season his stats would look a lot better than they already do.

No ones is saying hes as good as Haaland but the huge difference is Haaland is European and played in Europe throughout his whole career, especially Germany which is a good breeding ground before moving to the PL.

Nunez is South American and had a couple of seasons in Portugal before moving to the PL. Haaland has a manager who is prepared to trust him and change his whole philosophy to justify their selection.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8351 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:26 pm
Yes well that is the question isnt it, why we didnt change to fully suit Nunez. It was made even more questionable when we brought in Gakpo.

And they are fair questions, too.

I'd still say let's see how the first half of the season plays out before making any snap judgments. Remember that Mo will be gone for a month too. We are going to need him this season.

Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8352 on: Today at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:26 pm
Yes well that is the question isnt it, why we didnt change to fully suit Nunez. It was made even more questionable when we brought in Gakpo.

Because Salah decided to stay so we play in a way that suits Salah. Gakpo drops off which allows Salah to make out to in runs like he did when Firmino was here.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8353 on: Today at 09:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:07:47 pm
His shot per 90 and xG are up there with Haaland though. If hed have taken a few more chances last season his stats would look a lot better than they already do.

No ones is saying hes as good as Haaland but the huge difference is Haaland is European and played in Europe throughout his whole career, especially Germany which is a good breeding ground before moving to the PL.

Nunez is South American and had a couple of seasons in Portugal before moving to the PL. Haaland has a manager who is prepared to trust him and change his whole philosophy to justify their selection.
he had a better non penalty expected goals plus expected assists per 90 then Haaland in the PL last season. granted it more xa and less NPXG.
he will be excellent when the system setup for him to be successful. For now come on at 60ish and be super disruptive seems fine.
Offline andy07

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8354 on: Today at 09:28:54 pm »
The lad will come good, needs a bit of time.  He will also suit counter-attacking games against bigger teams. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8355 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:22:27 pm
Because Salah decided to stay so we play in a way that suits Salah. Gakpo drops off which allows Salah to make out to in runs like he did when Firmino was here.

I don’t believe we signed Nunez on the chance Salah was leaving, that’s quite a leap to spend that much on that thing happening when we were not sure.

Salah started the season much wider so I think we made the change to accommodate both Salah and Nunez. Problem was the legs fell off the midfield and we became much easier to play against. We tried to accommodate Nunez but as soon as it was clear we had lost all control in games, we tried to pivot back to what we knew.

Either way, Nunez deserves to get this season. There will be loads of opportunities for games. But he will have to take his chances and improve in the areas he is poor in and we can review again in 12 months.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8356 on: Today at 09:40:08 pm »
I thought he looked tactically decent during his brief cameo yesterday? Really too early to say anything about him long-term right now. He'll get his chances. Bagging some goals in the EL against plodders will do him the world of good.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8357 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:40:08 pm
I thought he looked tactically decent during his brief cameo yesterday? Really too early to say anything about him long-term right now. He'll get his chances. Bagging some goals in the EL against plodders will do him the world of good.
He did press far more than usual, didn't he? I thought that was a fresh thing to see. What his future holds, no one knows...
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8358 on: Today at 10:00:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:54 pm
I dont believe we signed Nunez on the chance Salah was leaving, thats quite a leap to spend that much on that thing happening when we were not sure.

Salah started the season much wider so I think we made the change to accommodate both Salah and Nunez. Problem was the legs fell off the midfield and we became much easier to play against. We tried to accommodate Nunez but as soon as it was clear we had lost all control in games, we tried to pivot back to what we knew.

Either way, Nunez deserves to get this season. There will be loads of opportunities for games. But he will have to take his chances and improve in the areas he is poor in and we can review again in 12 months.

It wasn't just Salah though. Mane had left and Salah and Firmino had 12 months left. We simply had to bring a forward in. I think everyone was resigned to Salah going. His agent was getting pelters and it was a complete shock when Salah agreed on a new deal. So much of a shock that Ward actually flew out and did the deal whilst Salah was on holiday.

I am looking forward to the Europa games and hopefully, Nunez gets to play through the middle with someone like Doak on the right.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8359 on: Today at 10:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:40:08 pm
I thought he looked tactically decent during his brief cameo yesterday? Really too early to say anything about him long-term right now. He'll get his chances. Bagging some goals in the EL against plodders will do him the world of good.

He looks to be playing angry at the moment which might actually help him in the long run. Klopp was delighted in the Chelsea game when he overpowered his marker and got a shot off.
