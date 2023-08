Can see why Nunez is frustrated did enough in pre season to start at least one of the opening two games. He doesn't start against Chelsea and his competition for the starting CF spot don't do much and he makes a cameo appearance and nearly scored the winner so expects to start against Bournemouth.

he definitely shouldnt expect to start based on one nice shot against chelsea, he didn't perform that strongly with those minutes.fact is we're unbeaten in our first two including a trip to one of the tougher aways and having had to take a red card to an injury-affected position - and the three guys being picked ahead of him have a goal and an assist (salah/jota) or two goals (diaz)