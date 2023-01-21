« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 580481 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,545
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:39 am
He doesn't contribute enough elsewhere or he'd be the first choice through the middle.

Is that his fault though or just the system we are asking him to play in?

For me, Mo is just as much of a problem as Nunez is. It simply isn't going to work playing with Nunez as an out-and-out 9 and with Mo as basically a 9 that comes in from the right flank.

I think the Europa will be interesting if we play with Darwin as an out-and-out 9 with Doak in Mo's position(if we have enough spaces to register Doak). 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 01:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:43:26 am
Is that his fault though or just the system we are asking him to play in?

For me, Mo is just as much of a problem as Nunez is. It simply isn't going to work playing with Nunez as an out-and-out 9 and with Mo as basically a 9 that comes in from the right flank.

I think the Europa will be interesting if we play with Darwin as an out-and-out 9 with Doak in Mo's position(if we have enough spaces to register Doak). 

I think if we played a tactic where we sat deeper in a 4231 and played to spring Nunez on the break, then he'd look way better.  It's just not his game to drop into the half spaces and bring others into play, he's a spearhead.

But I do think we can make it work with him as the 9, there's much more of a chance of him coming good in our current formation than if we were still playing 433 and asking him to replicate Bobby's role in that formation.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
I keep my fingers crossed for him, you can see him trying his best - theres no denying that.

In terms of planning, however, this has been a bad signing so far, you just dont go and buy a striker for almost a club record fee and then let him keep warming the bench.

Curious to see if hes set to become a starter and if so, in which system that will be.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,139
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 12:40:10 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
I keep my fingers crossed for him, you can see him trying his best - theres no denying that.

In terms of planning, however, this has been a bad signing so far, you just dont go and buy a striker for almost a club record fee and then let him keep warming the bench.

Curious to see if hes set to become a starter and if so, in which system that will be.
Well it has happened. In fact the issue is quite complex. As I understand it both Diaz and Gakpo were bought 'early' because a rival club was about to buy them instead. That has had an affect on Darwin's position in the hierarchy. And now Doak has arrived and broken through as well. These things happen, and are actually positives. Better to have this problem than not.

The other thing is that he is quite young and there was a chance that Salah might leave and also still a good chance that he leaves soon (I hope not, but it may well happen). Darwin has time on his side. Most of the declarations that if he doesn't do something amazing this season he will leave are just people's own views, with no necessary basis in fact.

Those obsessed by spending will naturally grumble and moan (as if "record fee" means anything in these times of crazy transfer fee hyper inflation) but it is what it is.


Hope that wasn't too many words for the thread monitors ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 03:16:06 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:40:10 am
Well it has happened. In fact the issue is quite complex. As I understand it both Diaz and Gakpo were bought 'early' because a rival club was about to buy them instead. That has had an affect on Darwin's position in the hierarchy. And now Doak has arrived and broken through as well. These things happen, and are actually positives. Better to have this problem than not.

The other thing is that he is quite young and there was a chance that Salah might leave and also still a good chance that he leaves soon (I hope not, but it may well happen). Darwin has time on his side. Most of the declarations that if he doesn't do something amazing this season he will leave are just people's own views, with no necessary basis in fact.

Those obsessed by spending will naturally grumble and moan (as if "record fee" means anything in these times of crazy transfer fee hyper inflation) but it is what it is.


Hope that wasn't too many words for the thread monitors ;)

A more reasonable response would be maybe we shouldnt have spent all our money on forwards considering our current predicament. Yet youre acting as if its completely removed from the rest of the squad and its great we have more forwards than we know what to do with.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,139
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 03:31:49 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:16:06 am
A more reasonable response would be maybe we shouldnt have spent all our money on forwards considering our current predicament. Yet youre acting as if its completely removed from the rest of the squad and its great we have more forwards than we know what to do with.
Coulda, shoulda. It's done, and whinging about it relentlessly won't fuel a time machine to go back and change it.

Plus, you know, the usual about not knowing what we may have tried to do; not having the full info. Elaborate and angry castles in the air built out of incomplete information.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 04:00:10 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:31:49 am
Coulda, shoulda. It's done, and whinging about it relentlessly won't fuel a time machine to go back and change it.

Plus, you know, the usual about not knowing what we may have tried to do; not having the full info. Elaborate and angry castles in the air built out of incomplete information.

So the past and future is unknown but it all makes sense? Ok..
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 04:55:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:56:43 pm
I think if we played a tactic where we sat deeper in a 4231 and played to spring Nunez on the break, then he'd look way better.  It's just not his game to drop into the half spaces and bring others into play, he's a spearhead.

But I do think we can make it work with him as the 9, there's much more of a chance of him coming good in our current formation than if we were still playing 433 and asking him to replicate Bobby's role in that formation.
Your correct on him needing to be the spear head, Problem is getting the Midfield in this set up fully functional how it needed to be, and that still a work in progress right now(needing a Defensive MF with getting them up to speed and also Mac Allister and Szoboszlai fully used to teammate within the setup along with natural with pressing within the structure takes some time) , it then moves Salah out of being the spear head more, Salah going have do a little more in Buildup anddefensive work(which he can do).
Lewandowski is Nunez top comp on Fbref(granted that not the best at times) but basically Lewandowski at Bayern etc doing 25ish passes per 90, Nunez is about the same it just getting a place with the structure to do that. Salah Passes till basically last year was low 20's early 30's as he in the striker role in depth of how he used so that will go up more in this set up when the Midfield structure is fully there.

It just going take a little time to get everybody up to speed too. Jota will look better then as also just play as a 9 more. Gakpo going to be interesting to see if he stay central when the Midfield step up is fully there, the linkup pass less needed then.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 