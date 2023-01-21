I think if we played a tactic where we sat deeper in a 4231 and played to spring Nunez on the break, then he'd look way better. It's just not his game to drop into the half spaces and bring others into play, he's a spearhead.



But I do think we can make it work with him as the 9, there's much more of a chance of him coming good in our current formation than if we were still playing 433 and asking him to replicate Bobby's role in that formation.



Your correct on him needing to be the spear head, Problem is getting the Midfield in this set up fully functional how it needed to be, and that still a work in progress right now(needing a Defensive MF with getting them up to speed and also Mac Allister and Szoboszlai fully used to teammate within the setup along with natural with pressing within the structure takes some time) , it then moves Salah out of being the spear head more, Salah going have do a little more in Buildup anddefensive work(which he can do).Lewandowski is Nunez top comp on Fbref(granted that not the best at times) but basically Lewandowski at Bayern etc doing 25ish passes per 90, Nunez is about the same it just getting a place with the structure to do that. Salah Passes till basically last year was low 20's early 30's as he in the striker role in depth of how he used so that will go up more in this set up when the Midfield structure is fully there.It just going take a little time to get everybody up to speed too. Jota will look better then as also just play as a 9 more. Gakpo going to be interesting to see if he stay central when the Midfield step up is fully there, the linkup pass less needed then.