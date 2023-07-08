If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Back at the AXAhttps://twitter.com/lfc/status/1677618529493712898?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Fantastic news!!! Hopefully he has a long run of games playing through the middle as I truly believe this lad will blow us this season!
Before Bobby took it, number 9 became a bit of a cursed number for us. Benteke, Lambert, Aspas and Carroll all wearing it before him.Hopefully Darwin wears it well.
That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?
The new system actually suits him more so than Gakpo
is asking for a better season from him setting a bit of a low standardlast season should be his worst as in coming in from a different country with a rather disjointed midfield.he should have at least settled in a bit by now and hopefully his engrish is a bit more functionalbut still he needs to work out a partnership with a couple of the forward line and midfielders to make it work and vice versa. same chaos with more intricate timing.going to be fun player to watch for sure if he keeps progressing.
Damn - he stole Fat Bobby's jersey it appears
Some of his underlying numbers (particularly from left forward) were the 2nd best in Europe (behind Haaland) for an attacker. Even in terms of actual numbers he was getting a goal or assist every 138 mins.If he plays more he'll score more. But yeah I think we're all hoping for more from him this coming season. He's definitely capable of 20+ goals if he gets the appearances and shows a little more composure in front of goal.
Really like the two left footed plays.Seems it is something he has been working on because sometimes he seems too one footed.
