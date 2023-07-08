« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 561257 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,719
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8120 on: July 8, 2023, 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July  8, 2023, 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota?

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,425
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8121 on: July 8, 2023, 11:04:58 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8122 on: July 8, 2023, 11:15:48 am »
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,747
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8123 on: July 8, 2023, 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  8, 2023, 11:15:48 am
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Maybe running it past Jota first?
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  8, 2023, 11:04:58 am
Back at the AXA

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1677618529493712898?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Confident sounding english!
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8124 on: July 8, 2023, 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July  8, 2023, 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota too! If he played 38 games up top I'd back him to get 20 goals.

With Nunez you just feel he needs to calm down a little. Too often he's trying to hard. He needs to master the art of taking the simple option when it's the best option. I'm not even worried about the missed chances. Work on the other parts of his game and he'll fit better into the team, be more relaxed , and get bags of goals.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8125 on: July 8, 2023, 11:46:12 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July  8, 2023, 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.
Im pretty sure over 15 goal by the bookies is Minus money(so they expect over 15 goals) 20 plus is like plus 200. so bookies are thinking btw 15 and 20 goals.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8126 on: July 8, 2023, 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  8, 2023, 11:15:48 am
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
He should earn it. Im very hopeful he will this season
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 09:21:55 am »
Apparently he has taken the number 9 and it will be confirmed today. Nice attempt to overshadow other news :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,026
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
Free exchanges if purchased from official LFC outlets
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 11:17:31 am »
I like that he backs himself to be worth it.
Hope he is right.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 11:30:06 am »
The new system actually suits him more so than Gakpo
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 12:06:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
Before Bobby took it, number 9 became a bit of a cursed number for us. Benteke, Lambert, Aspas and Carroll all wearing it before him.

Hopefully Darwin wears it well.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Fantastic news!!!

Hopefully he has a long run of games playing through the middle as I truly believe this lad will blow us this season!
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 02:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Fantastic news!!!

Hopefully he has a long run of games playing through the middle as I truly believe this lad will blow us this season!

That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,181
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,630
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 02:58:09 pm »
Feel like he really could grab a load of goals this season, we'll potentially have a much more attacking line up in midfield and could even drop Gakpo back there if needed.  Think the first few games are crucial - if he gets a few goals he'll be flying.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,846
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:33:30 pm
Before Bobby took it, number 9 became a bit of a cursed number for us. Benteke, Lambert, Aspas and Carroll all wearing it before him.

Hopefully Darwin wears it well.

I'm not sure it's really considered cursed if shit players continue to be shit after taking it.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:15:48 pm
That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?

Bloody hell  ;D

Blow up this season!  :butt
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 03:31:45 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:15:48 pm
That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:30:06 am
The new system actually suits him more so than Gakpo

Both Jota & Nunez. Cody I think will be one of the 8s/10s doesnt make sense to have Mac and Sobo with Cody also dropping deep to link the play. Need someone running in behind.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm »
is asking for a better season from him setting a bit of a low standard

last season should be his worst as in coming in from a different country with a rather disjointed midfield.

he should have at least settled in a bit by now and hopefully his engrish is a bit more functional

but still he needs to work out a partnership with a couple of the forward line and midfielders to make it work and vice versa. same chaos with more intricate timing.

going to be fun player to watch for sure if he keeps progressing.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 