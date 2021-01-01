« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 559064 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,703
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota?

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,355
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,210
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 am »
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,664
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:15:48 am
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Maybe running it past Jota first?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:04:58 am
Back at the AXA

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1677618529493712898?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Confident sounding english!
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota too! If he played 38 games up top I'd back him to get 20 goals.

With Nunez you just feel he needs to calm down a little. Too often he's trying to hard. He needs to master the art of taking the simple option when it's the best option. I'm not even worried about the missed chances. Work on the other parts of his game and he'll fit better into the team, be more relaxed , and get bags of goals.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 09:17:31 am
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.
Im pretty sure over 15 goal by the bookies is Minus money(so they expect over 15 goals) 20 plus is like plus 200. so bookies are thinking btw 15 and 20 goals.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,414
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:15:48 am
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
He should earn it. Im very hopeful he will this season
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 