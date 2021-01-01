If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.



But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.



Jota too! If he played 38 games up top I'd back him to get 20 goals.With Nunez you just feel he needs to calm down a little. Too often he's trying to hard. He needs to master the art of taking the simple option when it's the best option. I'm not even worried about the missed chances. Work on the other parts of his game and he'll fit better into the team, be more relaxed , and get bags of goals.