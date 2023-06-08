Its always been that way, Lewandowski has always been a more traditional target man, reliable touch, excels in bringing other players in, can also run in behind but he doesn't have the searing pace Nunez has which makes it the key part of his game. He is more along the lines of a traditional big 9 with rounded and excellent technical ability, Benzema, Firmino, Gakpo, Kane would be closer players to him in profile than a Nunez.



Firmino isn't a traditional target man, isn't even a '9' in the true sense. Traditional target men stay as the spear tip in order to be targeted. Firmino vacated the spear tip in order to leave space for Salah and Mane. Certainly Lewandoski and Firmino share the 'bringing other players into play' attribute in a way that Nunez doesn't but at the same time Nunez and Lewandoski are both playing as true 9s in that they're the tip of the spear player, the most advanced up the pitch the majority of the time, the main goalscorer who's always getting into the box. I think when you step back and look at 'role' in the team rather than 'player attribute' Nunez and other traditional 9s end up a lot more similar to each other than Firmino is to Lewandoski.Whether Klopp/ the team can cope with a move to a traditional 9 who ALSO isn't very good at link play (so a departure from Firmino on multiple counts not just in terms of role and position but in terms of player attribute) is another question. Perhaps if Nunez could do the link play thing better we'd be better able to transition to a more traditional spearhead 9.