Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8040 on: June 8, 2023, 10:47:05 pm
Nunez reminds me of pipo Inzaghi. He just needs his confidence back. It tailed off at the end of the season.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8041 on: June 9, 2023, 06:50:53 am
Nunez will be better next season. I have no worries about that.
lionel_messias

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8042 on: June 9, 2023, 07:05:15 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  9, 2023, 06:50:53 am
Nunez will be better next season. I have no worries about that.

Yeah I reckon so too; Klopp has a great track record with forwards.
keyop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8043 on: June 9, 2023, 04:08:57 pm
Difficult to judge any player last season considering the collective drop off, and with so many players not looking themselves.

In a team playing with confidence, energy, and belief I think we'll see the best of Nunez, and our improvement in form since February bodes well for next season - especially as midfield additions will really help our forward line. We're at our best when we're pressing well, winning the ball back high up the pitch, and the opposition are caught off guard. I think the addition of Mac Allister helps Nunez's game massively.

With Jota and Diaz back, it also means he'll benefit from more quality in the forward line, plus there'll be competition for places which should keep everyone motivated.
Kansti

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8044 on: June 13, 2023, 03:15:09 am
Hes a conundrum. Hes big, but doesnt use his physicality well as compared to Gakpo. Hes absolutely fucking rapid, but his dribbling and first touch often puts him at a disadvantage. Hes brilliant at getting shots off and getting into high xG situations, but his composure at the moment is pretty poor.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8045 on: June 13, 2023, 07:03:13 am
Make or break season for him this.
Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8046 on: June 13, 2023, 07:45:50 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on June 13, 2023, 07:03:13 am
Make or break season for him this.

He better nail his Duolingo streak.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8047 on: June 13, 2023, 02:09:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2023, 09:00:29 pm



Lewandowski is closer to Gakpo and Firmino than he is Nunez stylistically.
shank94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8048 on: June 13, 2023, 05:50:08 pm
With potentially so many high profile signings across the continent, atleast the media pressure should be off him this season. Hope he thrives.
Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8049 on: June 14, 2023, 04:41:57 pm
Quote from: oojason on June 14, 2023, 03:21:32 pm
'EVERY Darwin Núñez goal from the 2022/23 season!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig

This was posted by Jason in the audio/video thread (thanks jase!) and looking at the goals, I'm reminded that he looked a lot more confident in his overall game during the early part of the season. Yeah he missed some chances but he looked dangerous everytime he got the ball. After the World Cup and with Gakpo establishing himself centrally, he didn't look as comfortable overall. Not sure how this plays out this season with Gakpo playing centrally because it doesn't help Nunez to not be playing regularly but I'm hoping it gets resolved somehow as he can be such a dangerous player for us.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8050 on: June 14, 2023, 06:13:37 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 13, 2023, 02:09:11 pm
Lewandowski is closer to Gakpo and Firmino than he is Nunez stylistically.

Now.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8051 on: June 14, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 14, 2023, 06:13:37 pm
Now.

Its always been that way, Lewandowski has always been a more traditional target man, reliable touch, excels in bringing other players in, can also run in behind but he doesn't have the searing pace Nunez has which makes it the key part of his game. He is more along the lines of a traditional big 9 with rounded and excellent technical ability, Benzema, Firmino, Gakpo, Kane would be closer players to him in profile than a Nunez.

killer-heels

Reply #8052 on: June 14, 2023, 07:07:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 04:41:57 pm
This was posted by Jason in the audio/video thread (thanks jase!) and looking at the goals, I'm reminded that he looked a lot more confident in his overall game during the early part of the season. Yeah he missed some chances but he looked dangerous everytime he got the ball. After the World Cup and with Gakpo establishing himself centrally, he didn't look as comfortable overall. Not sure how this plays out this season with Gakpo playing centrally because it doesn't help Nunez to not be playing regularly but I'm hoping it gets resolved somehow as he can be such a dangerous player for us.

Dont think his overall game has ever looked good but after the world cup he was doing the thing which he is good at which is stretching the play and playing like a good striker against the defences last line.

Ultimately though that means your play has to be geared up to getting the best out of him and thats where finishing comes into question. If he is your main threat, he has to overperform his xG.

Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8053 on: June 14, 2023, 07:33:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 07:07:52 pm
Dont think his overall game has ever looked good but after the world cup he was doing the thing which he is good at which is stretching the play and playing like a good striker against the defences last line.

Ultimately though that means your play has to be geared up to getting the best out of him and thats where finishing comes into question. If he is your main threat, he has to overperform his xG.

As a no.9 his game is really strong, regardless of his flaws. The games against West Ham and Everton early on the season were really good for example despite the team not firing. I'm not that bothered about the missing chances thing, that can get sorted. But once we signed Gakpo and he started playing centrally, Nunez really wasn't as effective as he had been. Not sure what it means for him this season.
killer-heels

Reply #8054 on: June 14, 2023, 07:43:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 07:33:46 pm
As a no.9 his game is really strong, regardless of his flaws. The games against West Ham and Everton early on the season were really good for example despite the team not firing. I'm not that bothered about the missing chances thing, that can get sorted. But once we signed Gakpo and he started playing centrally, Nunez really wasn't as effective as he had been. Not sure what it means for him this season.

At Benfica the fans said even when he scored 30 goals that his control and general play was still poor. I guess if we go for an out and out scorer then thats fine but it will depend on him scoring regularly.
Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8055 on: June 14, 2023, 07:47:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 07:43:23 pm
At Benfica the fans said even when he scored 30 goals that his control and general play was still poor. I guess if we go for an out and out scorer then thats fine but it will depend on him scoring regularly.

I think the issues about his control are overstated, it's not perfect but it's not as bad as has been made out. He has his flaws and in terms of his overall play I agree but I don't think that's as big of an issue if we utilise him centrally as no. 9 rather than on the left. It was a big issue in the first part of last season.
killer-heels

Reply #8056 on: June 14, 2023, 07:54:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 07:47:16 pm
I think the issues about his control are overstated, it's not perfect but it's not as bad as has been made out. He has his flaws and in terms of his overall play I agree but I don't think that's as big of an issue if we utilise him centrally as no. 9 rather than on the left. It was a big issue in the first part of last season.

Problem is that his best period came during a time where we were really poor. When we got good again, he struggled to adapt.

Ultimately its on him, he will either have to improve his general play to do the things the team wants or he needs to be overperforming in his finishing and scoring. If he consistently scores, other things can be put to the back burner.
Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8057 on: June 14, 2023, 07:58:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 07:54:02 pm
Problem is that his best period came during a time where we were really poor. When we got good again, he struggled to adapt.

Ultimately its on him, he will either have to improve his general play to do the things the team wants or he needs to be overperforming in his finishing and scoring. If he consistently scores, other things can be put to the back burner.

That's not a reflection on him though. The whole team was playing poorly and we then changed the formation and bought in a different type of player to play in his position. The issue in that respect is why we bought him at all if that was the plan.
killer-heels

Reply #8058 on: June 14, 2023, 08:01:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 07:58:09 pm
That's not a reflection on him though. The whole team was playing poorly and we then changed the formation and bought in a different type of player to play in his position. The issue in that respect is why we bought him at all if that was the plan.


Well yeah but thats a different debate.
Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8059 on: June 14, 2023, 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 08:01:20 pm

Well yeah but thats a different debate.

That's kind of what my initial post was about.
killer-heels

Reply #8060 on: June 14, 2023, 08:07:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 08:03:57 pm
That's kind of what my initial post was about.

God knows why we signed him and then bought another type of striker. Maybe it was just a mistake, we tried to create a new system and we realised that he isnt ready to make that jump.
RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8061 on: June 14, 2023, 08:16:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 08:07:33 pm
God knows why we signed him and then bought another type of striker. Maybe it was just a mistake, we tried to create a new system and we realised that he isnt ready to make that jump.
I think most logical thing is just need depth on the front line and the value for Gakpo was there
diegoLFC7

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8062 on: June 14, 2023, 09:53:55 pm
Make or break season from him according to a lot of posters here  ;D Scored a brace against united about 2 months ago  :butt :butt :butt

In his first two seasons Firmino combined for 23 goals in all competitions. Nunez being compared to Haaland is what is killing everyone expectations. Just because he was free scoring at benfica doesnt mean it was going to be replicated at Liverpool. Nunez has never been a 40 goal a season scorer even at Benfica he only had one real "good stat" season. Lower your expectations, his fee is making you lot think this is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8063 on: June 14, 2023, 10:08:13 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on June 14, 2023, 09:53:55 pm
Make or break season from him according to a lot of posters here  ;D Scored a brace against united about 2 months ago  :butt :butt :butt

In his first two seasons Firmino combined for 23 goals in all competitions. Nunez being compared to Haaland is what is killing everyone expectations.Just because he was free scoring at benfica doesnt mean it was going to be replicated at Liverpool. Nunez has never been a 40 goal a season scorer even at Benfica he only had one real "good stat" season. Lower your expectations, his fee is making you lot think this is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
That talking point feels about six months out of date at this point. Isn't the comparison that's challenging people's expectations, including his most vocal supporters in here recently, is against Jota/Diaz/Gakpo - that's his first obstacle he's got to work to overcome in order to be able to get back to starting
killer-heels

Reply #8064 on: June 14, 2023, 10:11:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on June 14, 2023, 10:08:13 pm
That talking point feels about six months out of date at this point. Isn't the comparison that's challenging people's expectations, including his most vocal supporters in here recently, is against Jota/Diaz/Gakpo - that's his first obstacle he's got to work to overcome in order to be able to get back to starting

Yeah, I dont think anyone is even daring to compare him to Haaland anymore. He has more realistic competition closer to home that he is clearly behind.
Songs to Sing

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8065 on: June 14, 2023, 10:29:57 pm
I dont think hes a bad player. And want him to succeed. But I never understand why a lot of posters just throw goals scored around like that itself is enough. Its not just about that. Its about how the team plays when hes in it. Im not saying it wont work with him, but just saying he scored x so why are people doubting is missing the other half of the story, it doesnt alone justify his inclusion
killer-heels

Reply #8066 on: June 14, 2023, 10:42:53 pm
Quote from: Songs to Sing on June 14, 2023, 10:29:57 pm
I dont think hes a bad player. And want him to succeed. But I never understand why a lot of posters just throw goals scored around like that itself is enough. Its not just about that. Its about how the team plays when hes in it. Im not saying it wont work with him, but just saying he scored x so why are people doubting is missing the other half of the story, it doesnt alone justify his inclusion

Goals do matter. If he bangs in 20 league goals or goes on a early scoring run then he will play regularly and we will cater to his strengths.

Its why I get why people talk about all strikers missing chances, but his general play being currently so poor and unfit for our system means that he is someone that is really going to have to consistently score to get into the side.
mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8067 on: Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
any chance he gets the 9 or will they leave it for a season?
BornRedSince76

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8068 on: Yesterday at 06:42:54 pm
Hell be immense this season - mark my words!
Songs to Sing

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8069 on: Today at 06:32:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2023, 10:42:53 pm
Goals do matter. If he bangs in 20 league goals or goes on a early scoring run then he will play regularly and we will cater to his strengths.

Its why I get why people talk about all strikers missing chances, but his general play being currently so poor and unfit for our system means that he is someone that is really going to have to consistently score to get into the side.

No one said they dont matter. But its not like if you score goals thats all that matters. If the rest of the team plays worse and the team is losing, then what? Then if its partly down to you, youll be dropped even if youre scoring. So its no good people saying this player has scored x goals full stop. Its not the full picture. Ronaldo at United was similar. Their best scoring ratio, but what about how the team played?
Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8070 on: Today at 08:47:30 am
Quote from: Coolie High on June 14, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
Its always been that way, Lewandowski has always been a more traditional target man, reliable touch, excels in bringing other players in, can also run in behind but he doesn't have the searing pace Nunez has which makes it the key part of his game. He is more along the lines of a traditional big 9 with rounded and excellent technical ability, Benzema, Firmino, Gakpo, Kane would be closer players to him in profile than a Nunez.

Firmino isn't a traditional target man, isn't even a '9' in the true sense. Traditional target men stay as the spear tip in order to be targeted. Firmino vacated the spear tip in order to leave space for Salah and Mane. Certainly Lewandoski and Firmino share the 'bringing other players into play' attribute in a way that Nunez doesn't but at the same time Nunez and Lewandoski are both playing as true 9s in that they're the tip of the spear player, the most advanced up the pitch the majority of the time, the main goalscorer who's always getting into the box. I think when you step back and look at 'role' in the team rather than 'player attribute' Nunez and other traditional 9s end up a lot more similar to each other than Firmino is to Lewandoski.

Whether Klopp/ the team can cope with a move to a traditional 9 who ALSO isn't very good at link play (so a departure from Firmino on multiple counts not just in terms of role and position but in terms of player attribute) is another question. Perhaps if Nunez could do the link play thing better we'd be better able to transition to a more traditional spearhead 9.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8071 on: Today at 11:31:36 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:47:30 am
Firmino isn't a traditional target man, isn't even a '9' in the true sense. Traditional target men stay as the spear tip in order to be targeted. Firmino vacated the spear tip in order to leave space for Salah and Mane. Certainly Lewandoski and Firmino share the 'bringing other players into play' attribute in a way that Nunez doesn't but at the same time Nunez and Lewandoski are both playing as true 9s in that they're the tip of the spear player, the most advanced up the pitch the majority of the time, the main goalscorer who's always getting into the box. I think when you step back and look at 'role' in the team rather than 'player attribute' Nunez and other traditional 9s end up a lot more similar to each other than Firmino is to Lewandoski.

Whether Klopp/ the team can cope with a move to a traditional 9 who ALSO isn't very good at link play (so a departure from Firmino on multiple counts not just in terms of role and position but in terms of player attribute) is another question. Perhaps if Nunez could do the link play thing better we'd be better able to transition to a more traditional spearhead 9.

Maybe traditional is the wrong word usage, but Firmino plays the number 9 position similar to Benzema and Kane do. They all drop into midfield, what Firmino offers in work rate Kane and Benzema offer in creativity and goal threat, but if you watch any of their games you'll see a large part of it being played in midfield.


I think the type of player Nunez is can be accommodated into our side, but he'll have to be an almost otherworldly goalscorer to help ignore the other parts of the game he isn't great at.
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8072 on: Today at 10:10:33 pm
He's taking the #9 shirt.   8)



Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8073 on: Today at 10:12:57 pm
Youve got your finger on the pulse Samie.
