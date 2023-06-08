Difficult to judge any player last season considering the collective drop off, and with so many players not looking themselves.



In a team playing with confidence, energy, and belief I think we'll see the best of Nunez, and our improvement in form since February bodes well for next season - especially as midfield additions will really help our forward line. We're at our best when we're pressing well, winning the ball back high up the pitch, and the opposition are caught off guard. I think the addition of Mac Allister helps Nunez's game massively.



With Jota and Diaz back, it also means he'll benefit from more quality in the forward line, plus there'll be competition for places which should keep everyone motivated.