« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 545873 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8040 on: June 8, 2023, 10:47:05 pm »
Nunez reminds me of pipo Inzaghi. He just needs his confidence back. It tailed off at the end of the season.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,065
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8041 on: June 9, 2023, 06:50:53 am »
Nunez will be better next season. I have no worries about that.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,576
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8042 on: June 9, 2023, 07:05:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  9, 2023, 06:50:53 am
Nunez will be better next season. I have no worries about that.

Yeah I reckon so too; Klopp has a great track record with forwards.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8043 on: June 9, 2023, 04:08:57 pm »
Difficult to judge any player last season considering the collective drop off, and with so many players not looking themselves.

In a team playing with confidence, energy, and belief I think we'll see the best of Nunez, and our improvement in form since February bodes well for next season - especially as midfield additions will really help our forward line. We're at our best when we're pressing well, winning the ball back high up the pitch, and the opposition are caught off guard. I think the addition of Mac Allister helps Nunez's game massively.

With Jota and Diaz back, it also means he'll benefit from more quality in the forward line, plus there'll be competition for places which should keep everyone motivated.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • Stargazer
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 03:15:09 am »
Hes a conundrum. Hes big, but doesnt use his physicality well as compared to Gakpo. Hes absolutely fucking rapid, but his dribbling and first touch often puts him at a disadvantage. Hes brilliant at getting shots off and getting into high xG situations, but his composure at the moment is pretty poor.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,866
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 07:03:13 am »
Make or break season for him this.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,535
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:03:13 am
Make or break season for him this.

He better nail his Duolingo streak.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 02:09:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2023, 09:00:29 pm



Lewandowski is closer to Gakpo and Firmino than he is Nunez stylistically.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 05:50:08 pm »
With potentially so many high profile signings across the continent, atleast the media pressure should be off him this season. Hope he thrives.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:21:32 pm
'EVERY Darwin Núñez goal from the 2022/23 season!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/n6T-WFhvwig

This was posted by Jason in the audio/video thread (thanks jase!) and looking at the goals, I'm reminded that he looked a lot more confident in his overall game during the early part of the season. Yeah he missed some chances but he looked dangerous everytime he got the ball. After the World Cup and with Gakpo establishing himself centrally, he didn't look as comfortable overall. Not sure how this plays out this season with Gakpo playing centrally because it doesn't help Nunez to not be playing regularly but I'm hoping it gets resolved somehow as he can be such a dangerous player for us.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:09:11 pm
Lewandowski is closer to Gakpo and Firmino than he is Nunez stylistically.

Now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:13:37 pm
Now.

Its always been that way, Lewandowski has always been a more traditional target man, reliable touch, excels in bringing other players in, can also run in behind but he doesn't have the searing pace Nunez has which makes it the key part of his game. He is more along the lines of a traditional big 9 with rounded and excellent technical ability, Benzema, Firmino, Gakpo, Kane would be closer players to him in profile than a Nunez.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:41:57 pm
This was posted by Jason in the audio/video thread (thanks jase!) and looking at the goals, I'm reminded that he looked a lot more confident in his overall game during the early part of the season. Yeah he missed some chances but he looked dangerous everytime he got the ball. After the World Cup and with Gakpo establishing himself centrally, he didn't look as comfortable overall. Not sure how this plays out this season with Gakpo playing centrally because it doesn't help Nunez to not be playing regularly but I'm hoping it gets resolved somehow as he can be such a dangerous player for us.

Dont think his overall game has ever looked good but after the world cup he was doing the thing which he is good at which is stretching the play and playing like a good striker against the defences last line.

Ultimately though that means your play has to be geared up to getting the best out of him and thats where finishing comes into question. If he is your main threat, he has to overperform his xG.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:07:52 pm
Dont think his overall game has ever looked good but after the world cup he was doing the thing which he is good at which is stretching the play and playing like a good striker against the defences last line.

Ultimately though that means your play has to be geared up to getting the best out of him and thats where finishing comes into question. If he is your main threat, he has to overperform his xG.

As a no.9 his game is really strong, regardless of his flaws. The games against West Ham and Everton early on the season were really good for example despite the team not firing. I'm not that bothered about the missing chances thing, that can get sorted. But once we signed Gakpo and he started playing centrally, Nunez really wasn't as effective as he had been. Not sure what it means for him this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:46 pm
As a no.9 his game is really strong, regardless of his flaws. The games against West Ham and Everton early on the season were really good for example despite the team not firing. I'm not that bothered about the missing chances thing, that can get sorted. But once we signed Gakpo and he started playing centrally, Nunez really wasn't as effective as he had been. Not sure what it means for him this season.

At Benfica the fans said even when he scored 30 goals that his control and general play was still poor. I guess if we go for an out and out scorer then thats fine but it will depend on him scoring regularly.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 07:47:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:43:23 pm
At Benfica the fans said even when he scored 30 goals that his control and general play was still poor. I guess if we go for an out and out scorer then thats fine but it will depend on him scoring regularly.

I think the issues about his control are overstated, it's not perfect but it's not as bad as has been made out. He has his flaws and in terms of his overall play I agree but I don't think that's as big of an issue if we utilise him centrally as no. 9 rather than on the left. It was a big issue in the first part of last season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 07:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:47:16 pm
I think the issues about his control are overstated, it's not perfect but it's not as bad as has been made out. He has his flaws and in terms of his overall play I agree but I don't think that's as big of an issue if we utilise him centrally as no. 9 rather than on the left. It was a big issue in the first part of last season.

Problem is that his best period came during a time where we were really poor. When we got good again, he struggled to adapt.

Ultimately its on him, he will either have to improve his general play to do the things the team wants or he needs to be overperforming in his finishing and scoring. If he consistently scores, other things can be put to the back burner.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:02 pm
Problem is that his best period came during a time where we were really poor. When we got good again, he struggled to adapt.

Ultimately its on him, he will either have to improve his general play to do the things the team wants or he needs to be overperforming in his finishing and scoring. If he consistently scores, other things can be put to the back burner.

That's not a reflection on him though. The whole team was playing poorly and we then changed the formation and bought in a different type of player to play in his position. The issue in that respect is why we bought him at all if that was the plan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 08:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:58:09 pm
That's not a reflection on him though. The whole team was playing poorly and we then changed the formation and bought in a different type of player to play in his position. The issue in that respect is why we bought him at all if that was the plan.


Well yeah but thats a different debate.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:20 pm

Well yeah but thats a different debate.

That's kind of what my initial post was about.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:03:57 pm
That's kind of what my initial post was about.

God knows why we signed him and then bought another type of striker. Maybe it was just a mistake, we tried to create a new system and we realised that he isnt ready to make that jump.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 