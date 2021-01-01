« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 540620 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:36:22 am
For me the most disappointing thing about his season was how it tapered off towards the end. After the brace against United I thought he looked set to end the season strongly but I think he only scored against Leeds after that and got less and less minutes.

There was times when we looked totally grim earlier in the season and I thought Nunez was a bright spark. On the whole I've liked what I've seen - It's been a poor season all round for much of the squad and I think if we can find a top level again Nunez will only benefit from that. As someone else says a stronger midfield can't hurt next season, but it does look like Diaz/Gakpo/Salah could form a main attacking trio with Nunez and Jota lying in waiting. That's hardly a bad thing, like.

Hoping Nunez can have a really good pre-season now, bang a few in, look likely and make his case known for next season. He's got a lot more to give us I feel and should at the least 'get minutes' next season.

Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal.  Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD).  So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal.  Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD).  So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.

I agree with you that Diaz didn't end very strongly, but as for the bolded part, I'd have to disagree entirely and imagine most others would do so. Diaz looked totally world class from the moment he walked through the door and I thought he raised our levels massively last season. His absence has been massive this season. The reason people want him in the side is because if he can get back to that level then we'll be laughing again next season.

Have to assume Diaz/Gakpo/Salah is how we'll line up. Salah is obviously staying in, and it looks pretty obvious they fancy Gakpo who again has been a really good addition and I feel we haven't seen the best of him yet. Diaz came in and we moved Mane through the middle which helped things massively, if he is fit and has a good pre-season that'll surely be the front 3 to start the season ideally. It is a bit shit for Nunez, I'm a big fan of his and truth be told it agitated me a lot last season that we just didn't regularly play him through the middle, and I'm sure his numbers would have looked just rosy in an underperforming side. And then there's Jota, I was worried about him a few months ago but then he goes and reminds you that he's probably the most clinical player at the club.

Not exactly a bad thing is it, but I do believe over the grand scheme of things that Nunez would net us the most goals through the middle out of himself/Gakpo/Jota but it's like with Bobby, how he made us 'tick' - that's what Gakpo will do and it favours the way Klopp/Lijnders want to play. I more than like what I've seen from Nunez and would suggest he still has a big future here though, he just has to find that moment which will be the making of him because he'll definitely get plenty of minutes playing. A lot of people are currently looking at him as being underwhelming since joining but in the context of how the whole team have struggled I think he done his part last season.
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8002 on: Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:33:46 pm
It would be sad if Jota was just a bench player, he came on strong after his injury and believe he should be starting, until it seems he isn't up for it.

Nunez for me would be warming the bench at the start of the season am afraid to say. Hope he has a belter of a season though and proves me wrong.
Issue with Jota is that he's injury prone. A bit like Thiago, you have it in the back of your mind when you think of a provisional team for next season. Every team needs 'bench players' like him. He will get enough minutes to be happy and will play a big part and will get over 10 goals a season. He's our Alvarez. Besides, if any of Gakpo, Diaz, Salah are injured/drop off in form then he's first in line to replace them.

Diaz goes straight into the first team because he's the best fit for that side stylistically, and despite his post-injury form, he's proven more since his arrival than Nunez has. Although I am a bit worried about his pace since returning from injury.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm »
The cynical part of me wonders if we are trying to limit his playing time this season to cut down on the performance bonuses part of the transfer fee, whatever they are. This is done quite a bit in North American sports in terms of getting more years of service from a player, wont be surprised if they kept him off more often than not at the end for fitness purposes, while saving a few quid in the process.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 05:56:22 am »
So far , Nunez has been a poor signing . You wonder how we might have done with a one or two midfield signings instead .

His ceiling is very high though . Lets see how he starts next season as it will be a crucial one for him .
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 07:27:00 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal.  Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD).  So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.

you can't argue a point for goals 'missed' - fuckin el mo would be on 100 goals by now - i think the point is that he 'missed' them

and the second point- because it's plain for all to see that diaz is a much better player

nunez needs a good season because he needs to be more than just a likeable cult figure
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:27:00 am

and the second point- because it's plain for all to see that diaz is a much better player

Not sure what you mean hes better at .. hes a way better attacking midfielder but hes a way worse forward  Nunez dwarfs his offensive output even when playing on the left
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:38:47 am
Not sure what you mean hes better at .. hes a way better attacking midfielder but hes a way worse forward  Nunez dwarfs his offensive output even when playing on the left

Think Diaz is technically better, the ball doesn't bounce off him like it does Nunez.  But agree that his output is nowhere near the level of Darwin's.
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 09:43:46 am »
I fucking love him! I hope he gets plenty game time next season. I think he can be a monster for us in the future. Last season was similar to his first in Benfica then exploded in his second season, Given the chance I think he can do the same here.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
There is reportedly a lot of interest in him from other clubs who clearly think we would cash in on him.

IMO it would be madness to get rid so early, give him one more season at the very least. I know its a much played record, but every player is different and a youngster coming to a foreign country without speaking the language is tough going.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 10:01:38 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:57:08 am
There is reportedly a lot of interest in him from other clubs who clearly think we would cash in on him.

Where are you seeing this?
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 01:04:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:38:47 am
Not sure what you mean hes better at .. hes a way better attacking midfielder but hes a way worse forward  Nunez dwarfs his offensive output even when playing on the left

mate - tubby's already answered it - diaz has more natural skill, better balance and is better technically

and forget all the stats and numbers - just as a football fan watching football, you can see he's a better player

i like nunez and he gives 100% - more than a lot of other players - but he's either brilliant or a car crash
 
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
A lot of people posting on here as if they have ever kicked a football. His price tag is the only reason people are concerned with Nunez. Has Nunez actually had a bad season? Hes scored 15 goals in his first full season in a tough more physical league. The leagues contrast in physicality, where Nunez was able to flourish due to his size. Hes struggled in the premier league but he has shown glimpses of being a monster of a player. Scored on his debut in a final against City (albeit being the charity shield), scored a worldie against Real Madrid in knockout football, and scored a brace against Man United. Sure you can say hes been underwhelming but the amount of posters on here being clouded by modern day football transfer values and equating that to a players ability is mind boggling.

Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:04:03 pm
mate - tubby's already answered it - diaz has more natural skill, better balance and is better technically

and forget all the stats and numbers - just as a football fan watching football, you can see he's a better player

i like nunez and he gives 100% - more than a lot of other players - but he's either brilliant or a car crash
 

What do you mean forget all the stats and numbers. You mean like goals and assists or what?
Top level football isnt a technique contest its an outputs contest
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 02:41:54 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 02:31:26 pm
A lot of people posting on here as if they have ever kicked a football. His price tag is the only reason people are concerned with Nunez. Has Nunez actually had a bad season? Hes scored 15 goals in his first full season in a tough more physical league. The leagues contrast in physicality, where Nunez was able to flourish due to his size. Hes struggled in the premier league but he has shown glimpses of being a monster of a player. Scored on his debut in a final against City (albeit being the charity shield), scored a worldie against Real Madrid in knockout football, and scored a brace against Man United. Sure you can say hes been underwhelming but the amount of posters on here being clouded by modern day football transfer values and equating that to a players ability is mind boggling.



But that's the point people are making.  The issue is that the club isn't in a position financially to spend £65m on a project player.  Nunez might well come good, I hope he does, but at the moment it's not clear what exactly we bought him for and how we're planning to fit him in.  And that's a lot of money to spend on a player that our coaches and manager can't find an obvious spot for.
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:38:22 pm
What do you mean forget all the stats and numbers. You mean like goals and assists or what?
Top level football isnt a technique contest its an outputs contest

you're misunderstanding what i'm saying

i've played football all my life and at a lower league level too for a while, and you know a good player when you see one -  and of course when you play with one which many posters on here wouldn't have done and only judge by stats and match of the day (not saying that's you btw)

of course the stats are important but - as i've said - you know a good player when you see one and diaz is a much better player than nunez

that is the discussion here - who is the better player and it's diaz by a mile
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
...and to add...

for me, if diaz and nunez turned up for a game of football and i had to choose one - it would be diaz without a doubt

that's my own point of view - nowt else
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 03:28:57 pm »
There were managers, scouts and money men saying this exact thing for years and years. Then Liverpool (the very club you support!) and some others clubs made data key to their decision making in terms of recruitment, even down to bringing in Klopp in the first place, and we won everything there is to win and competed with a financially doped City. Turns out, knowing a good player when you see one isnt really that effective compared to knowing a good player when you see one combined with rigorous data analysis.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:02:20 pm
you're misunderstanding what i'm saying

i've played football all my life and at a lower league level too for a while, and you know a good player when you see one -  and of course when you play with one which many posters on here wouldn't have done and only judge by stats and match of the day (not saying that's you btw)

of course the stats are important but - as i've said - you know a good player when you see one and diaz is a much better player than nunez

that is the discussion here - who is the better player and it's diaz by a mile

Its a futile discussion because theyre quite obviously better at different things
You said youd pick diaz ahead of Nunez because hes a better footballer  hes clearly not better at some things, some quite important things like scoring goals
So it depends what role youre picking them for
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:41:54 pm
But that's the point people are making.  The issue is that the club isn't in a position financially to spend £65m on a project player.  Nunez might well come good, I hope he does, but at the moment it's not clear what exactly we bought him for and how we're planning to fit him in.  And that's a lot of money to spend on a player that our coaches and manager can't find an obvious spot for.
Its just unjust criticism that hes receiving. Every decent player now a days goes for a minimum of 50 million quid. People are reacting to Nunez season as if we would have won the league if he had scored 10 more goals. If Nunez scored 5 more goals this season (which wouldnt have been impossible had he started the last couple of games) then nobody would be talking about Nunez "coming good". The fact of the matter is that Nunez was so heavily and unfairly compared to Haaland at the start of the season that this criticism was always going to come if Nunez didnt produce video game stats.

No one would be talking about Nunez if our season wasnt as bad. There always needs to be a scapegoat and unfortunately Darwin bit the bullet this time. The fact of the matter is that the midfield and defense let the club down this season not our forwards.

Ridiculous price tags in football are the new norm. Balotelli would be worth 70 million and Rickie Lambert would be worth around 30-40 million. Its just a fact. No player in world football is worth anywhere close to 100 million, too many variables that can cause the player to be a liability for the club.

Nunez provides a physical presence, tremendous work rate off the ball, can link up play and is vital for the team. Even if hes not scoring hes creating uneasy situations, and putting the ball in dangerous spots.
Logged
Seen us win everything

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 05:56:22 am
So far , Nunez has been a poor signing . You wonder how we might have done with a one or two midfield signings instead .

His ceiling is very high though . Lets see how he starts next season as it will be a crucial one for him .


Spoken like somebody who hasn't a clue so just parrots what he reads on twatter.
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:28:57 pm
There were managers, scouts and money men saying this exact thing for years and years. Then Liverpool (the very club you support!) and some others clubs made data key to their decision making in terms of recruitment, even down to bringing in Klopp in the first place, and we won everything there is to win and competed with a financially doped City. Turns out, knowing a good player when you see one isnt really that effective compared to knowing a good player when you see one combined with rigorous data analysis.

when we won everything if you remember

listen, stats do count but if you're telling me that if salah had a poor season and some wolverhampton striker had a blinder then he would automatically be a better player than mo because the stats say so?
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:41:17 pm
when we won everything if you remember

listen, stats do count but if you're telling me that if salah had a poor season and some wolverhampton striker had a blinder then he would automatically be a better player than mo because the stats say so?

No because underlying stats tend to be consistent regardless of whether a player is having a poor patch or not, and stats are typically looked at across multiple seasons not just one.

Stats aren't the be all and end all, but disregarding them is silly when the best run clubs are all using them.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 03:54:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:41:17 pm
when we won everything if you remember

listen, stats do count but if you're telling me that if salah had a poor season and some wolverhampton striker had a blinder then he would automatically be a better player than mo because the stats say so?
Thats why when comparing players its best to use their best and worst season and using the average.
Logged
Seen us win everything

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm »
I'm probably wrong on this but I'm not sure Gakpo being first choice next season is a foregone conclusion. Our midfield desperately needed help last season and Gakpo was seemingly the best placed to do that out of the two. If we adequately strengthen the midfield and Nunez improves his pressing from the front a little I can see his ridiculous attacking numbers getting him in the team.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:52:07 pm
No because underlying stats tend to be consistent regardless of whether a player is having a poor patch or not, and stats are typically looked at across multiple seasons not just one.

Stats aren't the be all and end all, but disregarding them is silly when the best run clubs are all using them.

no one is saying don't use them

but some people think that professional football management is akin to fifa soccer

imagine this - our club no longer has a manager because it is totally stat oriented so we just buy and sell due to the stats

can't see anything going wrong with that
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8026 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:56:10 pm
no one is saying don't use them

but some people think that professional football management is akin to fifa soccer

imagine this - our club no longer has a manager because it is totally stat oriented so we just buy and sell due to the stats

can't see anything going wrong with that

Nobody is suggesting anything like that though, stats are just a good additional piece of information to use alongside watching the player. When talking about transfers they tend to become the main focus but that's because most of us can't just go away and watch 10 full matches every time we're linked to a player.

The eye test alone has people raving about Saint-Maximin but stats help tell a different, more accurate story that you wouldn't necessarily get without watching a lot of matches. One great thing about stats is you can use them to eliminate a lot of potential targets quickly, allowing for more time to be spent watching the players who have good underlying numbers.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:15:31 pm
Nobody is suggesting anything like that though, stats are just a good additional piece of information to use alongside watching the player. When talking about transfers they tend to become the main focus but that's because most of us can't just go away and watch 10 full matches every time we're linked to a player.

The eye test alone has people raving about Saint-Maximin but stats help tell a different, more accurate story that you wouldn't necessarily get without watching a lot of matches. One great thing about stats is you can use them to eliminate a lot of potential targets quickly, allowing for more time to be spent watching the players who have good underlying numbers.

so yes stats definitely are important - but so is human involvement and therefore judgement of scouts etc

they can tell if a player is good and if the stats are good too then it's a win win for everyone

see - we can agree
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 04:37:02 pm »
I think he's a great player.

Looking forward to him settling into the team next season.

He's really impressed me. Amazes me that people seem to be surprised sometimes when some players take a little bit of time to bed in. I suppose it's this dickhead 'NOW!! NOW!! NOW!! NOW!! NOW!!" shithouse culture we live in now.
Logged
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8029 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm »
I think what started this discussion of was the poster saying Nunez first 6 months was better than Diaz first 6 months, it obviously wasnt.

Nunez  should be a much better player next season though, he showed enough signs to help alleviate some of our initial doubts.

Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8030 on: Today at 07:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:37:02 pm
I think he's a great player.

Looking forward to him settling into the team next season.

He's really impressed me. Amazes me that people seem to be surprised sometimes when some players take a little bit of time to bed in. I suppose it's this dickhead 'NOW!! NOW!! NOW!! NOW!! NOW!!" shithouse culture we live in now.

It's ridiculous to write off any player in our squad based on last season's overall performances, especially one who's only just come in to the team. An aging midfield that had run out of steam, plus long term injuries to 2 of our key strikers, were the key reasons why we didn't compete as well as we'd have liked. It's plain to see that Nunez has the quality that will strike terror into opposition defences. Hopefully, with a solid, reliable, midfield behind him, we'll see the beast in him come to the fore next season.
Logged

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8031 on: Today at 10:55:50 pm »
Any player who doesn't immediately make a Salah or Suarez-level impact on the team is immediately written off, especially if they cost a lot.

At some point someone will be complaining he's the new Balotelli.
Logged
