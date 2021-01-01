Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal. Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD). So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.



I agree with you that Diaz didn't end very strongly, but as for the bolded part, I'd have to disagree entirely and imagine most others would do so. Diaz looked totally world class from the moment he walked through the door and I thought he raised our levels massively last season. His absence has been massive this season. The reason people want him in the side is because if he can get back to that level then we'll be laughing again next season.Have to assume Diaz/Gakpo/Salah is how we'll line up. Salah is obviously staying in, and it looks pretty obvious they fancy Gakpo who again has been a really good addition and I feel we haven't seen the best of him yet. Diaz came in and we moved Mane through the middle which helped things massively, if he is fit and has a good pre-season that'll surely be the front 3 to start the season ideally. It is a bit shit for Nunez, I'm a big fan of his and truth be told it agitated me a lot last season that we just didn't regularly play him through the middle, and I'm sure his numbers would have looked just rosy in an underperforming side. And then there's Jota, I was worried about him a few months ago but then he goes and reminds you that he's probably the most clinical player at the club.Not exactly a bad thing is it, but I do believe over the grand scheme of things that Nunez would net us the most goals through the middle out of himself/Gakpo/Jota but it's like with Bobby, how he made us 'tick' - that's what Gakpo will do and it favours the way Klopp/Lijnders want to play. I more than like what I've seen from Nunez and would suggest he still has a big future here though, he just has to find that moment which will be the making of him because he'll definitely get plenty of minutes playing. A lot of people are currently looking at him as being underwhelming since joining but in the context of how the whole team have struggled I think he done his part last season.