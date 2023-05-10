« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 525207 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7920 on: May 10, 2023, 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on May 10, 2023, 04:21:12 pm
From your lips to Gods ears.

Had to look up that expression. Never seen or heard it before, haha.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7921 on: May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm »
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7922 on: May 10, 2023, 04:33:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  9, 2023, 10:26:08 pm
Why? Is football being cancelled after next season?

You still on that he is a Suarez/Torres hybrid train bro?

Unless he has a full transformation this pre season you can safely escort that train.
Offline slotmachine

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7923 on: May 10, 2023, 07:47:30 pm »
This is a good piece from Neil Jones which echoes a lot of what i posted a day or two earlier about language, tactics etc:

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/darwin-nunez-liverpool-transfer-flop-64m-work-in-progress/blt97887bf8f2e56765
Offline hide5seek

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7924 on: May 10, 2023, 09:39:57 pm »
He reminds me of Ronnie Rosenthal.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7925 on: May 10, 2023, 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on May 10, 2023, 09:39:57 pm
He reminds me of Ronnie Rosenthal.

Now that you say it Its the hair isnt it?
Offline marmite sw

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7926 on: May 10, 2023, 11:36:48 pm »
i have no doubt over darwin hes going to be one of the clubs greats once he start to click there will be no stopping him hes mayhem we need that a bit more him he will be controlled mayhem
Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 am »
He's not been great this season but he doesn't shirk from hard work or shy away from getting into goal-scoring positions.  I also think we look worse without him than with him (admittedly, less so since Diaz came back) as he adds a bit of directness and dynamism to our sometimes predictable attack.

I hope we can work on the forwards rotating constantly throughout matches for next season as Darwin looked really good in the few games where we were doing that.  He, Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo are all very capable of playing that way.  It seemed a short-lived experiment though so maybe not something Klopp is that keen on.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 03:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D



He's been watching videos of Suarez to improve his game
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 09:40:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 10, 2023, 04:33:08 pm
You still on that he is a Suarez/Torres hybrid train bro?

Unless he has a full transformation this pre season you can safely escort that train.

Why do people make statements like this, and then look ridiculous a few months later? I can never understand how football fans can't see talent ...
Online JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D


He has been good at keeping the ball out of the net lately
Offline Bread

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7931 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Marcelo Bielsa set to be named as the new Uruguay manager. I know there are some that follow Leeds who put their injuries crises' of last year and the year before down to Bielsa's "murderball" style training, so I do hope Darwin doesn't come back from any international breaks with any issues.
Offline royhendo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7932 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm »
Hell come back knowing he has to know how to group press pronto
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 12:36:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D


If Ali can score, I can keep the ball out of the net.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 09:17:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:40:17 pm
Why do people make statements like this, and then look ridiculous a few months later? I can never understand how football fans can't see talent ...

Your the one who makes ridiculous statements all the time, Mbappe was a definite along with Bellingham you absolute madman. Then you go and make another ridiculous statement saying Nunez is a Torres/Suarez hybrid when he isn't even on the level of one of them.

Fucking hell, the nerve of this motherfucker coming out with shite like that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:17:24 am
Your the one who makes ridiculous statements all the time, Mbappe was a definite along with Bellingham you absolute madman. Then you go and make another ridiculous statement saying Nunez is a Torres/Suarez hybrid when he isn't even on the level of one of them.

Fucking hell, the nerve of this motherfucker coming out with shite like that.
The Ignore function can be your friend.  imo Peter is a pure windup merchant, I dunno why anyone reads his stuff.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Zero shits given about a crying football agent.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:01:27 pm
Hmmm... This article doesn't paint Darwin as a saint...
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/darwin-nunezs-former-agent-speaks-out-after-angry-split-there-is-karma/

Agent misses out on a big pay day, then cries about it.

Who gives a fuck?
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm »
I don't care about the agent, but the way the breakup was done, if true.
