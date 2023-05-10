He's not been great this season but he doesn't shirk from hard work or shy away from getting into goal-scoring positions. I also think we look worse without him than with him (admittedly, less so since Diaz came back) as he adds a bit of directness and dynamism to our sometimes predictable attack.



I hope we can work on the forwards rotating constantly throughout matches for next season as Darwin looked really good in the few games where we were doing that. He, Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo are all very capable of playing that way. It seemed a short-lived experiment though so maybe not something Klopp is that keen on.