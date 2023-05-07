« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 521672 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7880 on: May 7, 2023, 06:50:33 am »
I agree that the header he completely missed was much, much easier than the chance from Trent's pass.

Question on his position, why do we think we moved him left and put Jota central? It was definitely a move that happened partway through the game.
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7881 on: May 7, 2023, 11:27:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on May  7, 2023, 02:24:05 am
yeah they were very complimentary about him, particularly his movement. as you say, it was the composure impacting the execution that Wright was talking about but then he also said that he feels he sometimes doesn't have the picture in his head about what he intends to do which is definitely more of a concern. we'll have to see if he can ease up a bit, but also be more decisive.

on the give him a preseason thing - i've seen that a few times now. are we talking as if he joined late and needs one, or just in general terms giving him another preseason, cos we signed him in June last year

Re pre-season, it is just that I bet his head is still in a whirlwind - new country, new league,  new club, not knowing the lingo, dealing with being in a fish bowl unlike at Benfica, trying to fit into a certain system, not intuitively knowing what other players are doing etc. etc. 

Once he has a chance to settle outside the club, and starts to build better intuitive relationships with other players, he can then hopefully take on / work on what the coaching staff are saying.

Overall he needs to feel comfortable outside of football aspect to then eventually be comfortable within the club.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7882 on: May 7, 2023, 03:34:58 pm »
I do think hell be a lot better next season, hopefully with a better grasp of the English  language too, but hes certainly got a fight on his hands getting into that starting line up (which is great for us, obviously)
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7883 on: May 8, 2023, 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  7, 2023, 06:50:33 am
I agree that the header he completely missed was much, much easier than the chance from Trent's pass.

Question on his position, why do we think we moved him left and put Jota central? It was definitely a move that happened partway through the game.

Klopp needs the central forward to block the passing lanes into the opposition 6 and he trusts Jota and Gapko a lot more than Nunez at this time. This role requires a lot of communication and Nunez still has to improve his english language.

When we did play well in the first half hour i was watching Nunez off the ball centrally and he did do a better job of this to my untrained eye and was constantly scanning to see were the opposition deeper midfield players were trying to get into space.

He has a long way to go in this role to get up to Jota's level and Gakpo has that dutch tactical intelligence and obviously speaks great english which means he is further along on the learning curve. Klopp has already played Gapko in 3 or 4 different positions in less than 4 months which tells you what the manager and coaching staff think of Gapko's tactical nous and versatility.

My own opinion of Nunez is his movement is world class but the tactical and technical parts of his game are still developing and why he looks so awkward in the build up phase and at times on the counter. I think a pre-season can improve his tactical side and hopefully another 2 or 3 months of english lessons will help the communication to understand and take on tactical instruction. The technical side is were i think even a superb coaching staff can only do so much.

Is Nunez's technical ability down to a lack of confidence? if so then were good in the medium to long term or does he just lack the technical ability to control a football and link up with players at the top level? The good thing is with the addition of Gapko if the signing does go tits up it wont be catastrophic.

We should continue to give him full support as a fanbase along with Klopp and the coachiong staff and his teamates to help the lad as he develops. If he ultimately doesnt reach the required level we can move him on while he is still young and for a good price in 2 or 3 years time.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,649
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 10:41:17 am »
Make or break season for Darwin next season.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,480
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on May  8, 2023, 08:37:56 pm
Klopp needs the central forward to block the passing lanes into the opposition 6 and he trusts Jota and Gapko a lot more than Nunez at this time. This role requires a lot of communication and Nunez still has to improve his english language.



I hate to nit pick a post but can we all drop the language stuff that everyone keeps repeating please..... its nonsense ... how was Bobby able to 'block passing lanes'  if its necessary to have good English ... how many words do we all think you need on a football pitch to do your job?
Being able to speak English just isn't necessary to be a top level PL player there's a ton of examples that prove this is the case beyond the fella that actually used to do this specific job for us
He's not going to learn how to order his favourite kind of Macchiato in Liverpool city centre and as a result become a better defensive player
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:11:31 am
I hate to nit pick a post but can we all drop the language stuff that everyone keeps repeating please..... its nonsense ... how was Bobby able to 'block passing lanes'  if its necessary to have good English ... how many words do we all think you need on a football pitch to do your job?
Being able to speak English just isn't necessary to be a top level PL player there's a ton of examples that prove this is the case beyond the fella that actually used to do this specific job for us
He's not going to learn how to order his favourite kind of Macchiato in Liverpool city centre and as a result become a better defensive player

Aguero could not speak a lick of english and he was here for almost a decade playing in all sorts of complicated systems. This whole language thing is so stupid.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,187
  • Dutch Class
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 11:57:22 am »
According to Dom King, like Diaz before him, he's struck up a friendship with Curtis Jones. He'll be fluent in Scouse in no time.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:11:31 am
I hate to nit pick a post but can we all drop the language stuff that everyone keeps repeating please..... its nonsense ... how was Bobby able to 'block passing lanes'  if its necessary to have good English ... how many words do we all think you need on a football pitch to do your job?
Being able to speak English just isn't necessary to be a top level PL player there's a ton of examples that prove this is the case beyond the fella that actually used to do this specific job for us
He's not going to learn how to order his favourite kind of Macchiato in Liverpool city centre and as a result become a better defensive player

When you are playing in very nuanced tactical systems that are constantly changing then be able to understand instructions is very important.

It also helps in terms of feeling part of the group as well as off the field.

I think it is pretty clear that players who learn the language and integrate tend to do better.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 12:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:14:52 am
Aguero could not speak a lick of english and he was here for almost a decade playing in all sorts of complicated systems. This whole language thing is so stupid.

Aguero could speak English though. He just didn't like giving interviews in English.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • LFC
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 12:25:33 pm »
Its hard not being a bit bias towards Nunez since im uruguayan but i would rate the signing to be a 9/10. He is no where near the finished product and he has already shown what he can bring to the team. Power, pace, determination, goals, pressing... hes a good boy. I dont understand how anybody can write him off. He did not choose his price tag. He has constantly won liverpool games, even when not scoring. With the goals being spread out throughout the attack and not having to rely on one sole goalscorer Nunez will be able to flourish next season.
Logged

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm
When you are playing in very nuanced tactical systems that are constantly changing then be able to understand instructions is very important.

It also helps in terms of feeling part of the group as well as off the field.

I think it is pretty clear that players who learn the language and integrate tend to do better.

Then explain how Bobby became the heartbeat of Klopp's Liverpool? He's been here since 2015 and still speaks very limited English.

Speaking English will definitely help Nunez but I think people are going way over the top on it now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:31:56 pm by LFCTikiTaka »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 01:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:14:52 am
Aguero could not speak a lick of english and he was here for almost a decade playing in all sorts of complicated systems. This whole language thing is so stupid.

For the majority of his Man City career he was managed by Manuel Pellegrini and Guardiola, both fluent Spanish speakers.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 01:40:23 pm »
I think his goal scoring will improve with experience. He's so strong and fast that he will get plenty of chances.
His general skill and passing is pretty erratic though, and doubt that it will improve substantially.
So I think he will get better and more productive, but probably remain a bit frustrating to watch.
That's ok though. There are more than one way to be good footballer. Bobby could also be frustrating in front of goal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,902
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 01:41:46 pm »
If he'd put away just half of the big chances he's fluffed then no one would be talking about him not knowing English well enough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,649
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 01:55:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:41:46 pm
If he'd put away just half of the big chances he's fluffed then no one would be talking about him not knowing English well enough.

This. Also being able to speak English doesn't enhance your technique with a football. His is absolutely shocking at the moment, needs to improve on it this pre season massively.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 03:20:20 pm »
The bottom line is that if he doesn't learn how to press effectively he's not going to get into the starting 11. He tries hard but he's a bit of a headless chicken. A dog chasing a ball. We've been far better since Gakpo went up top as he presses more intelligently and also takes care of the ball better. A lot for Nunez to work on in pre-season.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,815
  • Indefatigability
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 04:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:14:52 am
Aguero could not speak a lick of english and he was here for almost a decade playing in all sorts of complicated systems. This whole language thing is so stupid.

Thats supposing Aguero couldnt speak English - probably untrue - and that Núñez has a similar character to that of Aguero so a mastery of the language isnt important.

Either way, saying its so stupid is obviously a simplification as it may be absolutely central to the success or failure of Núñezs time at Liverpool.

Look at Lineker and McManaman in Spain and consider their ability to speak the native tongue.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,776
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:20:20 pm
The bottom line is that if he doesn't learn how to press effectively he's not going to get into the starting 11. He tries hard but he's a bit of a headless chicken. A dog chasing a ball. We've been far better since Gakpo went up top as he presses more intelligently and also takes care of the ball better. A lot for Nunez to work on in pre-season.
We've been far better since Trent has switched to the inverted full-back role. before then our form was hit and miss like it had been all season.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,790
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 01:30:20 pm
Then explain how Bobby became the heartbeat of Klopp's Liverpool? He's been here since 2015 and still speaks very limited English.

Bobby can speak English, but like Aguero he doesn't like doing interviews in it, but there are plenty of clips of him doing so.
Logged

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 05:32:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:00:42 pm
Bobby can speak English, but like Aguero he doesn't like doing interviews in it, but there are plenty of clips of him doing so.

That's what I said? For most of his time here though he has struggled with the language but never with the tactical instructions or technical ability.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,790
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 05:32:19 pm
That's what I said? For most of his time here though he has struggled with the language but never with the tactical instructions.

You said he speaks limited English. I said he can speak it (as in perfectly fine). I was disagreeing with you :D

Go and search for Firmino speaking English on YT and you'll find plenty of videos.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,601
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7902 on: Yesterday at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
You said he speaks limited English. I said he can speak it (as in perfectly fine). I was disagreeing with you :D

Go and search for Firmino speaking English on YT and you'll find plenty of videos.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/myjz5B0znDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/myjz5B0znDI</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,314
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7903 on: Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
You said he speaks limited English. I said he can speak it (as in perfectly fine). I was disagreeing with you :D

Go and search for Firmino speaking English on YT and you'll find plenty of videos.

Believe he has a fair bit of German, too, from his time at Hoffenheim, so he can understand Jurgen swearing at him and everyone else...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7904 on: Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:51:18 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/myjz5B0znDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/myjz5B0znDI</a>

These AI videos are getting out of control, looks and sounds just like Bobby but the guys speaking english so it cant be him
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7905 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm
These AI videos are getting out of control, looks and sounds just like Bobby but the guys speaking english so it cant be him

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7906 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:41:17 am
Make or break season for Darwin next season.

Why? Is football being cancelled after next season?
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 02:23:09 am »
What annoys me about him is his movement. The amount of time he is not aware of the last defender when the ball is played. Getting caught offside time and time again. Amazing after playing so much top flight games for the past 4 or 5 seasons.

Super annoying as he can literally beat any defender in a foot race with the amazing pace that he has.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 04:02:38 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:23:09 am
What annoys me about him is his movement. The amount of time he is not aware of the last defender when the ball is played. Getting caught offside time and time again. Amazing after playing so much top flight games for the past 4 or 5 seasons.

Super annoying as he can literally beat any defender in a foot race with the amazing pace that he has.


That is not something I have noticed & it's something I would notice, if it was out of the ordinary.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7909 on: Today at 04:47:51 am »
He has all the physical attributes to be a top player but unfortunately his technical ability is nowhere near the level it should be to play for Liverpool. I just don't think it's something that he can improve upon greatly at his age either. When Torres and Suarez came to the club it was evident right away that they had great technical skill before they had begun to adapt to the league. Likewise it was obvious when Cisse for example signed for us, he had loads of pace but limited technical skill or composure. Hope he proves me wrong.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 