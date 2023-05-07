I agree that the header he completely missed was much, much easier than the chance from Trent's pass.



Question on his position, why do we think we moved him left and put Jota central? It was definitely a move that happened partway through the game.



Klopp needs the central forward to block the passing lanes into the opposition 6 and he trusts Jota and Gapko a lot more than Nunez at this time. This role requires a lot of communication and Nunez still has to improve his english language.When we did play well in the first half hour i was watching Nunez off the ball centrally and he did do a better job of this to my untrained eye and was constantly scanning to see were the opposition deeper midfield players were trying to get into space.He has a long way to go in this role to get up to Jota's level and Gakpo has that dutch tactical intelligence and obviously speaks great english which means he is further along on the learning curve. Klopp has already played Gapko in 3 or 4 different positions in less than 4 months which tells you what the manager and coaching staff think of Gapko's tactical nous and versatility.My own opinion of Nunez is his movement is world class but the tactical and technical parts of his game are still developing and why he looks so awkward in the build up phase and at times on the counter. I think a pre-season can improve his tactical side and hopefully another 2 or 3 months of english lessons will help the communication to understand and take on tactical instruction. The technical side is were i think even a superb coaching staff can only do so much.Is Nunez's technical ability down to a lack of confidence? if so then were good in the medium to long term or does he just lack the technical ability to control a football and link up with players at the top level? The good thing is with the addition of Gapko if the signing does go tits up it wont be catastrophic.We should continue to give him full support as a fanbase along with Klopp and the coachiong staff and his teamates to help the lad as he develops. If he ultimately doesnt reach the required level we can move him on while he is still young and for a good price in 2 or 3 years time.