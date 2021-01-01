« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm »
Needs to improve his finishing. He just doesn't look confident.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm
Needs to improve his finishing. He just doesn't look confident.

He really does. He's terrible right now anywhere near the goal.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 07:55:39 pm »
I thought he was awful 2nd half during week . Thought he played well first half today but he has to take them next season.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7843 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm »
Needs to get his head straight in the summer, he'll live or die based on his finishing ability.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7844 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm
Needs to get his head straight in the summer, he'll live or die based on his finishing ability.

Dont agree fully with that. If he could improve his all round game then even with his goal return that would be good.

But yeh next season we have to either see a drastic improvement in his all round game or basically his conversion rate rocket.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7845 on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
Dont agree fully with that. If he could improve his all round game then even with his goal return that would be good.

But yeh next season we have to either see a drastic improvement in his all round game or basically his conversion rate rocket.

We'll see but I doubt it, he'll get less and less game time behind the other forwards as long as they're fit.
Offline John C

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7846 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
He just needs something to click. He needs that bit of luck when everything seems to go well for a player, at the moment it's the opposite for him. I genuinely think he'll be ok next season and he'll find the technical side that's let him down a bit. It's been a mad season since he returned from his sending off and imo one that's not been conducive to him becoming settled.
The break and the thought of returning revered will do him good.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7847 on: Yesterday at 09:37:13 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
We'll see but I doubt it, he'll get less and less game time behind the other forwards as long as they're fit.

He will get next season though and he has shown plenty of promise.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7848 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm »
I dont think that was an easy chance. Ball came straight over the top so he didnt have much angle to work with. Felt like he didnt know which foot to go at it with.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7849 on: Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm »
Finishing needs to improve. He needs that to compensate for what he doesnt give us in the build up. If it doesnt improve next season it would be a huge concern because at the moment he doesnt offer anything more than we have already with Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo.

Im still hopeful that things will click after a rest and some pre-season.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7850 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:37:13 pm
He will get next season though and he has shown plenty of promise.

Yes there's plenty to his game and he's played his part this season. I just can't see him getting in ahead of a fully fit Salah, Jota and Diaz without adding goals to his game.
Offline sminp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7851 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
I dont think that was an easy chance. Ball came straight over the top so he didnt have much angle to work with. Felt like he didnt know which foot to go at it with.

Agree. It was definitely a difficult one to take.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7852 on: Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm »
Weird how hes getting criticism yet didnt miss the easiest chance of the match.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7853 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
Agree. It was definitely a difficult one to take.

Missed an easy chance against Fulham, if that goes in the difficult ones gets less attention.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7854 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Meanwhile... Ian Rush is thankful that the internet didn't exist in 1980.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7855 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
Missed an easy chance against Fulham, if that goes in the difficult ones gets less attention.

 ;D Yeah right, this thread is bump after every single chance, it's absolutely relentless. On the subject of missed chances, don't forget to hammer Cody in his thread guys, got to be consistent.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7856 on: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
Missed an easy chance against Fulham, if that goes in the difficult ones gets less attention.
Which one was that? He had an xG of 0.1 against Fulham.
Offline Bread

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7857 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm »
I'm gonna offer a defence of Nunez, and say that (with the exception of Mo) he's still the best off-the-ball runner in the squad, he takes up the best positions and he has the most intelligent movement. He has his offside 1v1 today (which I think Fabinho should release the ball earlier), he has the guilt-edged chance from the Trent ball over the top and he's just behind Gakpo ready to tap in for the one Jota leathers at his team mate.

Yes his finishing needs to improve but even if it doesn't, he'll continue to score goals based on the sheer volume of opportunities that he creates for himself.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7858 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm
;D Yeah right, this thread is bump after every single chance, it's absolutely relentless. On the subject of missed chances, don't forget to hammer Cody in his thread guys, got to be consistent.

Get to fuck, I'm giving an opinion not slagging him off. No one wants to see him succeed more than me.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7859 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
Weird how hes getting criticism yet didnt miss the easiest chance of the match.
Its not as easy as comparing whose miss is worse. If Nunez isnt scoring goals then you wonder what hes bringing to the side. Gakpo, Jota, Diaz bring more to the table at the moment.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7860 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
Its not as easy as comparing whose miss is worse. If Nunez isnt scoring goals then you wonder what hes bringing to the side. Gakpo, Jota, Diaz bring more to the table at the moment.
But people are discussing the miss, not the other things.
Offline royhendo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7861 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm »
Nice bit from Ian Wright on MOTD there on Darwin. Saying hell go ballistic next season.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7862 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm
Nice bit from Ian Wright on MOTD there on Darwin. Saying hell go ballistic next season.
Agreed & Wright always seems respectful towards Liverpool.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7863 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm
Nice bit from Ian Wright on MOTD there on Darwin. Saying hell go ballistic next season.
That chance he misses, he tried to flick it past the keeper and missed it looks brilliant when you pull it off.

Form eh?

So many were for selling Jota. Hadnt scored for a whole year then, like tomato ketchup, loads of goals come.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7864 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
I missed the game as I was working so i've only seen a replay of the miss from one angle, didn't look that bad from the angle I saw, definitely not a tap in as many have made out. Was it that bad?

The pass looked sublime but also one of those where it's easy to be caught in two minds as to if you take a touch or finish first time, again I only saw it ONCE from one angle
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7865 on: Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm »
Wright, Shearer and Linekar all said they think Nunez will be fantastic if he gains a bit of composure in front of goal - and these are some of the best strikers back in the day so they should know!    People need to relax, give Nunez a pre-season and then lets see where we get to.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7866 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
I missed the game as I was working so i've only seen a replay of the miss from one angle, didn't look that bad from the angle I saw, definitely not a tap in as many have made out. Was it that bad?

The pass looked sublime but also one of those where it's easy to be caught in two minds as to if you take a touch or finish first time, again I only saw it ONCE from one angle
It's a trend this season. He could have taken a touch and the best strikers are decisive and rarely get caught in two minds. Next season is a fresh start for him.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7867 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
I'm gonna offer a defence of Nunez, and say that (with the exception of Mo) he's still the best off-the-ball runner in the squad, he takes up the best positions and he has the most intelligent movement. He has his offside 1v1 today (which I think Fabinho should release the ball earlier), he has the guilt-edged chance from the Trent ball over the top and he's just behind Gakpo ready to tap in for the one Jota leathers at his team mate.

Yes his finishing needs to improve but even if it doesn't, he'll continue to score goals based on the sheer volume of opportunities that he creates for himself.
We need him to score more so we can win more games. It's one of the reasons why we were struggling earlier on in the season.

Goals matter a lot. Jota's goal against Spurs was a brilliant finish which allowed us to continue our good form. If we'd drawn that, it would have affected our confidence. Now, if it had fallen to Darwin, I doubt he'd have scored. That's the difference a goal can make.

This season should be seen as a learning curve for him in terms of what he needs to be doing to lead the line for a club like us. Next season is a big one for him. 
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
It's a trend this season. He could have taken a touch and the best strikers are decisive and rarely get caught in two minds. Next season is a fresh start for him.

Cheers mate

I agree, being decisive is a big thing but he'll get there. Getting over the language barrier and gaining confidence will take him to a whole other level IMO
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 12:58:59 am »
He had an average first season at Benfica and then went to town on it in his second season. Hopefully more of the same. Just looks like he's really short of confidence at the moment. Needs one to go in off his arse to get back up-and-running.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 02:05:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
I don’t think that was an easy chance. Ball came straight over the top so he didn’t have much angle to work with. Felt like he didn’t know which foot to go at it with.
Agree with this. The kind of chance players with elite technique - someone like Suarez maybe - might make look easy, but a tough technique (if he had time he might have tried to replicate his goal, similar to Jones's against Spurs, where he almost shins it in the air instead of letting it bounce)

I wold be interested in whether xG type measures see it the same way as me, but I thought his chance early on where Mo perfectly crossed an inswinger was a far better chance but he completely missed it (also missed the ball entirely in the first few minutes, trying a shot at the edge of the box). Wonder if he wears contacts or anything, or if he was just off on his timing (he did seem to start the game nice and keen)
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 02:09:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:05:06 am


Personally thought the noteworh

 ;D
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7872 on: Today at 02:10:54 am »
Saw someone describe him as a master chef who doesnt know how to turn the stove on and I really havent stopped thinking about that.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 02:13:33 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:09:17 am
;D
;D ooops, caught in the drafting act talking about the headed chance as the noteworthy one!
Offline Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 02:15:47 am »
He almost seems to be trying too hard, can't criticise his effort, he rally wants to make it happen.. As long as he doesn't lose faith, he'll be grand.
Been a few over the years that started pretty slowly and then took light...
Offline mattD

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 02:16:24 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm
Wright, Shearer and Linekar all said they think Nunez will be fantastic if he gains a bit of composure in front of goal - and these are some of the best strikers back in the day so they should know!    People need to relax, give Nunez a pre-season and then lets see where we get to.

But @RedFanzMessiGOAT on Twitter says otherwise and that he's total shit. Who to believe?
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 02:24:05 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm
Wright, Shearer and Linekar all said they think Nunez will be fantastic if he gains a bit of composure in front of goal - and these are some of the best strikers back in the day so they should know!    People need to relax, give Nunez a pre-season and then lets see where we get to.
yeah they were very complimentary about him, particularly his movement. as you say, it was the composure impacting the execution that Wright was talking about but then he also said that he feels he sometimes doesn't have the picture in his head about what he intends to do which is definitely more of a concern. we'll have to see if he can ease up a bit, but also be more decisive.

on the give him a preseason thing - i've seen that a few times now. are we talking as if he joined late and needs one, or just in general terms giving him another preseason, cos we signed him in June last year
Online red1977

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7877 on: Today at 02:33:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
Agreed & Wright always seems respectful towards Liverpool.

Aye, And he was a bloody good striker who is talking from experience. Let's look forward to pre season and see what the plan is.
Online johnathank

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7878 on: Today at 02:49:16 am »
I have basically no faith in him to finish even the simplest chances, but I could also see him leaving us and scoring 30+ somewhere else. So for that reason, and none other, Id give him another season.
