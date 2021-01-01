I'm gonna offer a defence of Nunez, and say that (with the exception of Mo) he's still the best off-the-ball runner in the squad, he takes up the best positions and he has the most intelligent movement. He has his offside 1v1 today (which I think Fabinho should release the ball earlier), he has the guilt-edged chance from the Trent ball over the top and he's just behind Gakpo ready to tap in for the one Jota leathers at his team mate.
Yes his finishing needs to improve but even if it doesn't, he'll continue to score goals based on the sheer volume of opportunities that he creates for himself.