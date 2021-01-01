I don’t think that was an easy chance. Ball came straight over the top so he didn’t have much angle to work with. Felt like he didn’t know which foot to go at it with.



Agree with this. The kind of chance players with elite technique - someone like Suarez maybe - might make look easy, but a tough technique (if he had time he might have tried to replicate his goal, similar to Jones's against Spurs, where he almost shins it in the air instead of letting it bounce)I wold be interested in whether xG type measures see it the same way as me, but I thought his chance early on where Mo perfectly crossed an inswinger was a far better chance but he completely missed it (also missed the ball entirely in the first few minutes, trying a shot at the edge of the box). Wonder if he wears contacts or anything, or if he was just off on his timing (he did seem to start the game nice and keen)