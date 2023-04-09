« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 515957 times)

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7800 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:39:57 pm
I'm not the one making up figures, that's all on you.
If you say that my facts are not facts then I expect you to come up with counter arguments. If you don't have that then you shouldn't get involved in the discussion my friend ;)
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7801 on: Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm
Make stuff up? I think our coaching team had declared itself. Are you guys watching another Liverpool or something? That man tried a Cruyff turn yesterday and forgot the ball or his pass to Fabinho, which was a good one.

And so he has more of such things throughout the season.

When you look at it that way, you might as well let Origi stay and get a midfielder with that money

You seriously think theyd spend 65 million purely based on one game he played against us for Benfica last season? Seriously?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7802 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
If you say that my facts are not facts then I expect you to come up with counter arguments. If you don't have that then you shouldn't get involved in the discussion my friend ;)


You can expect all you like but when you spout bullshit figures do not expect people to take you seriously.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7803 on: Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm

You can expect all you like but when you spout bullshit figures do not expect people to take you seriously.
Usually small children say that if they can't engage in a discussion in a decent way.

Lemme google it for you in a sec.
''The upfront fee of £64m will rise to £85m should Nunez reach a number of milestones outlined in his agreement, which range from scoring goals to winning the Champions League.''
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7804 on: Yesterday at 05:45:46 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
If you say that my facts are not facts then I expect you to come up with counter arguments. If you don't have that then you shouldn't get involved in the discussion my friend ;)

You dont even know what Liverpool payed for Nunez mate. They paid 65 million upfront, not 80 million. Look how misinformed you are. You cant find the easiest fact about him becoming a Liverpool player, why would I take anything else you say seriously, you cant even quote the easiest part which was his transfer fee.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7805 on: Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
Usually small children say that if they can't engage in a discussion in a decent way.

Lemme google it for you in a sec.
''The upfront fee of £64m will rise to £85m should Nunez reach a number of milestones outlined in his agreement, which range from scoring goals to winning the Champions League.''

So as of today what has Liverpool payed Benfica as a fact, have they won the UCL since Nunez been a Liverpool player? Stop digging yourself a hole, we all know what Liverpool COULD pay for him, they have paid 65 million for him so far and thats a FACT  in Rafa voice 
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7806 on: Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:40:51 pm
Our midfield and defense has cost us points mate. Sure his misses big chances but so has Salah.
His got 1/2 in terms of goal contributions in his first season in a new country, his not the reason weve lost points regularly.
You're right too. I'm not saying we're in this position because of him, we have other problems to look at. What I'm saying is, we paid a lot of money for him and those opportunities he missed can make a difference in several aspects.

It is indeed true that Salah, for example, also missed great opportunities. But you can forgive Salah, because he has done so much for the club.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7807 on: Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
Usually small children say that if they can't engage in a discussion in a decent way.

Lemme google it for you in a sec.
''The upfront fee of £64m will rise to £85m should Nunez reach a number of milestones outlined in his agreement, which range from scoring goals to winning the Champions League.''


All you do is slag our players off, if I were to really tell you what I think I'd at least be muted,more than likely banned.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7808 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm
So as of today what has Liverpool payed Benfica as a fact, have they won the UCL since Nunez been a Liverpool player? Stop digging yourself a hole, we all know what Liverpool COULD pay for him, they have paid 65 million for him so far and thats a FACT  in Rafa voice 
As u like mate 65m my apologies. but you're acting like 65m isn't a lot of money? U pay this amount so that someone immediately makes an impact on a team. Luis Diaz is a good example of this
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7809 on: Yesterday at 05:50:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm

All you do is slag our players off, if I were to really tell you what I think I'd at least be muted,more than likely banned.
I am not slagging our players off? This is a forum where you can discuss about football players. That means that someone is allowed to have an opinion on a player and that does not always have to be fun.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7810 on: Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm
You're right too. I'm not saying we're in this position because of him, we have other problems to look at. What I'm saying is, we paid a lot of money for him and those opportunities he missed can make a difference in several aspects.

It is indeed true that Salah, for example, also missed great opportunities. But you can forgive Salah, because he has done so much for the club.

We paid more money than VVD and Id argue his cost is more point this season but whatever mate keep your favourites.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7811 on: Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:50:46 pm
I am not slagging our players off? This is a forum where you can discuss about football players. That means that someone is allowed to have an opinion on a player and that does not always have to be fun.

I just believe you dont know what youre talking about putting it nicely, we give up the most direct chances from losing the ball in the opps 3rd in the WHOLE league. Is that Nunezs fault? Im sure we wouldnt have dropped points if we werent the WORST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE IN DEFENDING DIRECT COUNTERS.

That is a fact, also if you dont understand what that means, withjng 15 seconds of losing the ball it ends up in a chance for the other team, again we are the worst in the WHOLE LEAGUE. But thats the strikers fault right?
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7812 on: Yesterday at 05:58:03 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm
We paid more money than VVD and Id argue his cost is more point this season but whatever mate keep your favourites.
Yes, but Van Dijk also gave us the Champions league and Premier league.

You literally compare legends with a player that we don't even know if he will mean anything to us or not. As I said earlier with Salah, that also applies to Van Dijk. Van Dijk has cost us a lot of points this season, but you can forgive him because of his injury and what he has meant to us in recent years. People are more critical of players who mean a lot to us than players who don't mean anything to the club lol
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7813 on: Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
I just believe you dont know what youre talking about putting it nicely, we give up the most direct chances from losing the ball in the opps 3rd in the WHOLE league. Is that Nunezs fault? Im sure we wouldnt have dropped points if we werent the WORST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE IN DEFENDING DIRECT COUNTERS.

That is a fact, also if you dont understand what that means, withjng 15 seconds of losing the ball it ends up in a chance for the other team, again we are the worst in the WHOLE LEAGUE. But thats the strikers fault right?
I love how you talk about the team performance when discussing the ability of Darwin Nunez.

What you all mention here is a problem of the whole team and the whole system with which Klopp has players this year and of course partly injuries. What I'm talking about are the abilities of the player himself.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7814 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 05:50:46 pm
I am not slagging our players off? This is a forum where you can discuss about football players. That means that someone is allowed to have an opinion on a player and that does not always have to be fun.

You do realise that people can read your old posts right ?

Quote from: elkun on April  9, 2023, 05:25:02 pm
Its time we make him a bench player.

Really really bad at the moment

Quote from: elkun on April  9, 2023, 05:33:26 pm
We have been waiting the entire season mate

Quote
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
« Reply #120 on: April 9, 2023, 05:29:27 pm »
Get Gakpo off. The guy is so average can't believe he starts every game.

Bring on Nunez

Quote
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
« Reply #75 on: April 9, 2023, 05:25:53 pm »
This is the worst Liverpool team i have seen since the end of the rodgers era.

How bad can this team get. And Klopp really looks out of ideas.

Quote
Re: Half time: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: March 11, 2023, 01:21:30 pm »
Get Elliot and Stefan off. They are getting bypassed easily. There is no connection between the midfield at all


And on & on & on & on.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7815 on: Yesterday at 06:07:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
You do realise that people can read your old posts right ?


And on & on & on & on.
So I am right. These are the players who have played a very bad season or a very bad game. But then get a comment where I say a player is bad who played well. Go find a life buddy and stick to one player discussion
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7816 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:07:09 pm
So I am right. These are the players who have played a very bad season or a very bad game. But then get a comment where I say a player is bad who played well. Go find a life buddy and stick to one player discussion

So you think Nunez has had a very BAD season?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7817 on: Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:07:09 pm
So I am right. These are the players who have played a very bad season or a very bad game. But then get a comment where I say a player is bad who played well. Go find a life buddy and stick to one player discussion


Quote
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
« Reply #120 on: April 9, 2023, 05:29:27 pm »
Get Gakpo off. The guy is so average can't believe he starts every game.

Bring on Nunez



You're a HT vulture.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7818 on: Yesterday at 06:47:36 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
So you think Nunez has had a very BAD season?
Well he doesn't have a very good one either
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7819 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm »
We bought Nunez on the basis of his physicality, age and high potential.

You dont realise that potential in a few months, especially when he doesnt speak English and the whole team has been crap.

Did i expect more from him, yes a little bit, but not pressing the panic button yet!
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7820 on: Yesterday at 06:52:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm



You're a HT vulture.
So i'm right again ;). I don't criticize anyone unless he's actually very bad. and that was Gakpo's problem in the beginning. We need points and he is not involved in the game at all. So we need someone who like you thinks great who can create chaos or do something. Now in the meantime Gakpo plays much better than before and hopefully it stays that way. Anyway, discussing the player Gakpo is part of the Gakpo thread.

You shouldn't take things out of context or bring things in without knowing what's involved. The best thing about you is that you only focus on the person, but don't want to discuss the player himself.
Again, learn to have a discussion friend;) you look like a small child who is only focused on being right, for the rest you do not add anything substantive.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7821 on: Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm »
He's clearly got *something* to offer, but I'm not sure the coaching team have really found a place for him in the first team.

Gakpo has come along and adapted quicker, and I think that's the key word - adapted. We're Liverpool football club, we're not a stepping stone club here to help players find themselves - there is an expectation.

He's delivered sufficient performances in terms of goals and assists that would allow him another roll of the dice next season - however, he's not and never has looked comfortable in our wider "team" - when Torres arrived, it looked like he was a finishing part of a jigsaw puzzle, Nunez is at this moment - a puzzle, an enigma.

He's clearly a talented boy, and will absolutely have *something* to offer - Jurgens teams are very much that, a team - not generated and created around one players strengths alone...everybody works to the system, he's yet to understand that system, or any of the roles he's been asked to play. Forget his one touch and technical complaints, this is about football intelligence - and that is what he's going to have to demonstrate if he has a place here over the next 2-3 years.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7822 on: Yesterday at 07:02:10 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:47:36 pm
Well he doesn't have a very good one either

So there is no in between?
His frustrated at times yes, but his also been very promising at times also. 1 in 2 G/A. Barely understands the language, still needs Thiago to translate for him. Also may have had another 6-7 assists if Salah didnt miss sitters but hey his been very bad for a debut season coming half way across the world   ::)
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7823 on: Yesterday at 07:04:44 pm »
Just remember Salah and KDB at Chelseanot all world class players show their full attributes immediately.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,341
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7824 on: Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:48:45 am
Is he non-technical all 7 days? Or just some of them - and like Jeebus does he rest on Sunday? Or is that the day where he does rabonas and stepovers?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:01:42 pm
At sixes and sevens, or just sevens?

you are fired!
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7825 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
I had a sneaky suspicion hed need a season to adapt. He got off to a similar start at Benfica, and then exploded second season. Good pre season under his belt and making progress learning the lingo will do him a lot of good. Crazy potential so hes worth staying patient with.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7826 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 07:04:44 pm
Just remember Salah and KDB at Chelseanot all world class players show their full attributes immediately.

His scored more than Sadio did in his first season in all comps, also more goals than Sadio this season also. Scored more than Bobby granted different player in first season, scored more than Jota did in his first season in all comps. Its just the expectation that he came with and comparing him to Haaland that is what has gone against him. Haaland was always basically a finished product, anyone who had seen Darwin play could tell he wasnt a finished product that has great stats in Portugal and in UCL. He has by no means been amazing but the amount of slack he gets for missing some chances is just purely over blown as why we havent got the points we should have. Also for me the main thing I love about him is that he clearly will work his balls off for the team and will keep going.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7827 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm
His scored more than Sadio did in his first season in all comps, also more goals than Sadio this season also. Scored more than Bobby granted different player in first season, scored more than Jota did in his first season in all comps.
All the players you compared are different players to Nunez. None of them are central striker like Nunez. They press, track back, defend, pass more (and pass better), dribble more. All technically better and contribute more to the team's overall play than Nunez. And they score a similar number of goals.

The only similar player to Nunez in our book recently is Origi. Origi was never given the minutes Nunez had in a Liverpool shirt. In 3500 minutes Origi played for Liverpool in the PL across 7 seasons, he scored 22 goals. That's 160 minutes per goal for you. Nunez played 1633 minutes in the PL for us this season, scoring 9. That's 180 minutes per goal.

We paid 65-80 millions (whatever it is) for a striker who performed no better than Divock Origi - our bench striker. Ironically, Nunez has now become our bench striker, 5th choice in the front 3. I'm not even sure he's a better choice than Firmino - only because that latter is leaving. Also I just realized Firmino has 9 goals for us this season (including some very important ones) despite playing 500 minutes less than Nunez. Nunez is really 6th choice isn't he?

Keep in mind that what I just said are just facts. I'm not writing him off or demanding him be sold. But in no way his first season can be spinned as a success. He better has a Lewandowski-like second season to justify his price tag. Or else we should start to worry.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm by PEG2K »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 05:14:15 am »
So far we've paid 68million (75+5 million euros) for him. Another 8.5 million will be due when he completes 60 appearances which should happen early next season.

This is why I think that if we are not certain what do with him, this summer would be the time to cut losses. He is a good player in the wrong team. He will score loads for a team that is setup to find him on the shoulder of the last defender. He can be developed into a more complete forward for sure, but that'll take a lot of time and patience. I dont know if we can afford it. I like him and I'd back him as long as he is here but my expectations are different now from when he signed after seeing him for a season.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
'We can't afford him' is the exact thing. It's all about opportunity cost with him. Imagine we buy 2 CMs in the summer instead if him and then get Gapko in January. We probably hit the roof because we've 'not replaced Mane' and we definitely struggle to score goals at points because we have no forwards that are fit for a good portion of August to the world cup. But we also have a functioning team that doesn't get bullied by 3/4 of the league week after week and we grind out results. I love watching him when he's in full flow, something thrilling about a real number 9 who defenders can't get near because of their pace and power. But I suspect what we've lost by spending the money on him outstrips what we've gained. On the other hand maybe we come back in August with a retooled 4231. Trent and Ugarte as dual 6s, Macallister/Jones/ Elliot as lopsided 8/10s, 1 from Diaz/Jota/Gapko and Salah behind Nunez. Nunez gets to the tip of the spear, doesn't have to do as much defensive work or dropping deep to make the system work and he destroys the league.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,298
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 09:17:17 am »
Big season for Nunez next season. He either needs to drastically improve his finishing or he needs to drastically improve his all round play.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 09:35:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:08:30 am
'We can't afford him' is the exact thing. It's all about opportunity cost with him. Imagine we buy 2 CMs in the summer instead if him and then get Gapko in January. We probably hit the roof because we've 'not replaced Mane' and we definitely struggle to score goals at points because we have no forwards that are fit for a good portion of August to the world cup. But we also have a functioning team that doesn't get bullied by 3/4 of the league week after week and we grind out results. I love watching him when he's in full flow, something thrilling about a real number 9 who defenders can't get near because of their pace and power. But I suspect what we've lost by spending the money on him outstrips what we've gained. On the other hand maybe we come back in August with a retooled 4231. Trent and Ugarte as dual 6s, Macallister/Jones/ Elliot as lopsided 8/10s, 1 from Diaz/Jota/Gapko and Salah behind Nunez. Nunez gets to the tip of the spear, doesn't have to do as much defensive work or dropping deep to make the system work and he destroys the league.

Klopp has been here what 8 years now, hes shown during that time hes not willing to play 4231 for prolonged periods of time.

Were not changing our whole setup just to get the best out of one player thats illogical.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,874
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7832 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
Agree.  We've been talking about a switch to 4231 for a couple of years now but it never happens.  No one plays it anymore, apart from Utd maybe?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:35:16 am
Klopp has been here what 8 years now, hes shown during that time hes not willing to play 4231 for prolonged periods of time.

Were not changing our whole setup just to get the best out of one player thats illogical.

What formation are we playing at the moment, though? 4-3-3? Not really. 3-4-3? I wouldn't say so. The reality is, formations are thing of the past. The game has changed, and it is now about players who can play in a certain way, all over the pitch. None of us really knows what is in Jurgen's mind for the future ...
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 10:08:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:13 am
Agree.  We've been talking about a switch to 4231 for a couple of years now but it never happens.  No one plays it anymore, apart from Utd maybe?

Arsenal have played it this season, or at least a very close version of it (Jesus drops deep which is a variation on it from years ago, when it was a more traditional 9 role).
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 10:37:27 am »
I think he will become a fantastic player, I'm just not sure it's going to be with Liverpool anymore.

Some of his decision making outside of the box is baffling and he doesn't have the overall skills/build up play to become a cog in this team, in my opinion. Everyone comparing his goalscoring stats with people like Mane are forgetting that Mane did SO much for the team in addition to the goals, I just don't see it in Nunez and don't see how he's going to suddenly change over 1 month of pre-season. 'he needs the summer to learn English' really? He's already been here 11 months.

I think if we were going to build the whole team around him and use him as a focal point, he'd be fantastic (he would flourish at a team like Chelsea in years gone by, for instance) but I doubt it's going to happen when you have players like Gakpo ready to come in and contribute to the build up play, use deft touches to evade opposing players etc.

Really hope I'm wrong because I really like the crazy bugger and have no doubts he'll have an amazing career, I'm just starting to wonder if that'll be with Liverpool
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 10:43:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:06:31 am
What formation are we playing at the moment, though? 4-3-3? Not really. 3-4-3? I wouldn't say so. The reality is, formations are thing of the past. The game has changed, and it is now about players who can play in a certain way, all over the pitch. None of us really knows what is in Jurgen's mind for the future ...

Formations are a thing of the past? I dont even know what you mean by that. Its the same its always been we take one shape out of possession and a another shape when in possession. If you want to talk about roles instead of formation, Klopp has talked about in recent weeks wanting his 9 to drop deep, press the opposing teams DM, and get involved in build up which is why Gakpo has started instead of Nunez.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7837 on: Today at 11:31:17 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:43:54 am
Formations are a thing of the past? I dont even know what you mean by that. Its the same its always been we take one shape out of possession and a another shape when in possession. If you want to talk about roles instead of formation, Klopp has talked about in recent weeks wanting his 9 to drop deep, press the opposing teams DM, and get involved in build up which is why Gakpo has started instead of Nunez.

Wow, that is shocking. Our number 9 dropping deeper. Why didn't we think of that before?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 