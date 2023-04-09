His scored more than Sadio did in his first season in all comps, also more goals than Sadio this season also. Scored more than Bobby granted different player in first season, scored more than Jota did in his first season in all comps.

All the players you compared are different players to Nunez. None of them are central striker like Nunez. They press, track back, defend, pass more (and pass better), dribble more. All technically better and contribute more to the team's overall play than Nunez. And they score a similar number of goals.The only similar player to Nunez in our book recently is Origi. Origi was never given the minutes Nunez had in a Liverpool shirt. In 3500 minutes Origi played for Liverpool in the PL across 7 seasons, he scored 22 goals. That's 160 minutes per goal for you. Nunez played 1633 minutes in the PL for us this season, scoring 9. That's 180 minutes per goal.We paid 65-80 millions (whatever it is) for a striker who performed no better than Divock Origi - our bench striker. Ironically, Nunez has now become our bench striker, 5th choice in the front 3. I'm not even sure he's a better choice than Firmino - only because that latter is leaving. Also I just realized Firmino has 9 goals for us this season (including some very important ones) despite playing 500 minutes less than Nunez. Nunez is really 6th choice isn't he?Keep in mind that what I just said are just facts. I'm not writing him off or demanding him be sold. But in no way his first season can be spinned as a success. He better has a Lewandowski-like second season to justify his price tag. Or else we should start to worry.